Patty Jenkins on Directing Wonder Woman and Breaking Records
Patty Jenkins chats with Seth about directing blockbuster Wonder Woman, she talks about the fight between the Amazons and German soldiers, and jokes about how she expected there to be Wonder Woman babies with all these guys meeting these beautiful women at the beach
source
the end still got me fucked up
Re: the end still got me fucked up
Re: the end still got me fucked up
but ok ok
Re: the end still got me fucked up
Re: the end still got me fucked up
and it was so quick too :(
Re: the end still got me fucked up
Re: the end still got me fucked up
Wonder Woman (directed by)
2015 Exposed (TV Movie)
2013 Betrayal (TV Series) (1 episode)
- Pilot (2013)
2011-2012 The Killing (TV Series) (2 episodes)
- What I Know (2012)
- Pilot (2011)
2011 Five (TV Movie) (segment "Pearl")
2006 Entourage (TV Series) (2 episodes)
- The Release (2006)
- Crash and Burn (2006)
2004 Arrested Development (TV Series) (1 episode)
- The One Where They Build a House (2004)
2003 Monstrum
2001 Velocity Rules (Short)
2001 Just Drive (Short)
how did she make money to live lmao
also I remember hearing the praise for Monster and that was the first time I actually paid attention to what Charlize Theron looked like and I remember being soooo surprised when she turned out to be stunning lmfao
lmao the variety of jobs :D
I loved Wonder Woman so fucking much.
I was so surprised that they used the lasso as much as they did. It made me very happy.
The fabric of the skirt just doesnt fit the top half.
how he talks about Gal *_______*
— Patty Jenkins
:')
Her costume is so good