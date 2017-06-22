ONTD ORIGINAL: 5 tv-shows with 3 seasons (or less) that are still worth watching. Part 3

Here is part 3 of my ONTD original: tv-shows that have 3 seasons or less that are still worth watching! Enjoy :)

Part 1 & Part 2!

Don't Trust the B---- in Apartment 23



Seasons: 2
Year: 2012–2013
IMDB Ratings: 7,3/10
Genre: Comedy

About: June moves to New York City to pursue her dream job at a mortgage company, which comes with its own apartment. However, the company is shut down on her first day and the apartment is taken away. June moves in with Chloe, who is a con-artist and all-round party girl. At first, they don't get along. When Chloe's attempts to con June backfire, they end up becoming friends.

Penny Dreadful



Seasons: 3
Year: 2014-2016
IMDB Ratings: 8,2/10
Genre: Drama, Fantasy, Horror

About: Some of literature's most terrifying characters, including Dr. Frankenstein and his monster, Dorian Gray, and iconic figures from the novel Dracula are lurking in the darkest corners of Victorian London. They are joined by a core of original characters in a complex, frightening new narrative. Penny Dreadful is a psychological thriller filled with dark mystery and suspense, where personal demons from the past can be stronger than vampires, evil spirits and immortal beasts.

Enlightened



Seasons: 2
Year: 2011-2013
IMDB Ratings: 7,5/10
Genre: Comedy, Drama

About: Amy Jellicoe, a well-intentioned employee of a Southern California corporation who, after flipping out and going to anger-management rehab, emerges with a singular, if at times misguided, mission to make her company more responsible. After presenting her research outlining Abaddonn Industries' toxic sins -- and being laughed out of the room -- she strengthened her resolve to expose the company as a polluter and a bastion of corporate greed and corruption. Having convinced co-worker Tyler to let her use his IT password to retrieve incriminating emails, Season 2 picks up with Amy immersed in gathering evidence against Abaddonn.

The Fall



Seasons: 3
Year: 2013-2016
IMDB Ratings: 8,2/10
Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller

About: A psychological thriller that examines the lives of two hunters. One is a serial killer who stalks his victims in and around Belfast and the other is a talented Detective Superintendent from the MET who is brought in to catch him.

The Comeback



Seasons: 2
Year: 2005 & 2014
IMDB Ratings: 8,1/10
Genre: Comedy

About: Valerie Cherish is a D list actress who was an A lister back in the early 90s. Now, she has become unemployed, married, and has a much harder time getting recognized in the Hollywood scene. Valerie is now embarking on making a comeback with a camera crew documenting her trials and triumphs of her journey on doing so.

