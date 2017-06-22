ONTD ORIGINAL: 5 tv-shows with 3 seasons (or less) that are still worth watching. Part 3

United States of Tara imo Reply

Yea I loved that show. Reply

yesssss Reply

Wait, that was only two seasons?! I feel like it was on for so much longer than that, like Weeds (which was on for way longer than it should have been imo) Reply

It had 3 seasons. Reply

Same, I still sad at the way it ended Reply

i need to do a pushing daisies rewatch. i need some joy in my life. Reply

i just did a rewatch of that... i loved how bright and happy all the colors were! and the pies! Reply

That show is My literal happy place Reply

gone too soon Reply

They had such amazing chemistry. Great balance. I miss this show so much. Reply

This is the show Netflix should bring back. Reply

This show was so great. Reply

This show was hilarious. I still hate that they aired season 2's episodes all over the place, though. Reply

Name a more iconic duo



I'll wait Reply

Lol my eyes smashed these words together and I read 'Name a moronic duo'.



I was like...is that a quote from the show? I don't recall... Reply

ive watched both seasons 2099232 times Reply

It's impressive just how much better Krysten is in that show than she is on Jessica Jones. Reply

this show was amazing. Reply

This show was so perfect.



Made me love Krysten tbh. Reply

I hated this show. It was not funny at all. Too much ham. Reply

yesss. i love this show so much I don't get it why people didn't watch. It was sooo good Reply

I loved this show so much. Reply

This show was great. Gone too soon. Reply

When I started watching the show on netflix I had no idea the network? messed up the timeline of the episodes. The dancing storyline had already been completed and then all of the sudden I was on an episode where he was training for the competition and there was another episode well after the two gals started being friends where they were at their initial stage of dislike. I hate when networks do that. Reply

I only watched this show last year for the first time, after seeing people here mention how great it was and thinking "meh, I'm sure it's not that great". Anyway, I loved it and was super bummed that it didn't continue. Reply

don't trust the b is one of my favorite comedies.



it makes me so mad that they messed with the airing order because it makes me put in work when i'm trying to binge it on netflix Reply

isn't it fixed on netflix? i know it is on the dvd. Reply

Nope. It's just like it was on TV aka all over the place. Reply

They did that with Happy Endings, too. Trying to binge watch the first season to make sense takes a lot of effort. Reply

i got so confused with the order on netflix vs. on the tv time app while i was watching it. what a pain in the ass. Reply

Just watch the first two seasons of Penny Dreadful if you know what's good for you. Reply

[ spoiler ] Caliban/John Clare/The Creature's storyline resolved. Like that storyline tore me uppp but also I thought it was really beautiful? ehhh I feel you but I still am really glad I watched the third season, if only because of how. But yeah everyone else's storylines ended in a really unsatisfying way. Reply

enlightened is the best tv show of the decade Reply

that is a FACT Reply

y e s Reply

agreed Reply

this truth Reply

enlightened, looking, ROME >>>>>>>> Reply

Ugh yas @ Rome. Can we retroactively give back the shitty fifth season of GoT and get a 3rd of that??? Reply

i'm 100% in favor of this trade. i deserve to witness every glorious season of ROME the writers had planned 😤 Reply

Considering part of the reason Rome was canceled was because of Game of Thrones, I approve.



Edited at 2017-06-22 12:36 am (UTC) Reply

ROME ;___; Reply

Ughhh Rome :( What I would give to have seen what they had initially planned. Reply

Downward Dog! Hopefully it gets renewed, but IDK.



Oh and whoever told me The Carmichael Show is on Netflix, thanks! I'm all caught up and I love it so that better get renewed too! Reply

It's so cute. I love how he starts each episode having some grand ideas about himself and his relationship then has a revelation and loves Nan again. Reply

also freaky links







so dang ahead of its time! i spent so many hours on the website downloading the behind the scenes clips lol. early 2000s, man. it took forever. 20 minutes for this:



Reply

This show was too ahead of its time, especially since it was based around the Internet. Reply

I loooved this show. Reply

yesssss



(and your icon!! <3) Reply

(and your icon!! <3)



:D Reply

I looooooved this show and NOBODY I knew watched it. It totally freaked me out and fueled my love of Ethan Embry. Reply

Definitely Looking 😢😢 Reply

Both seasons of Dead Like Me

Both seasons of Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles

The last two(?) seasons of Reboot when they decided to ditch the kids' show route lmao

Does anime count? Because all of Inuyasha idgaf

Batman: TAS destroys all Reply

god, dead like me is so fucking good. it was on prime streaming a couple years ago but it looks like you have to pay now :( Reply

Damn!!



I bought it on TV ages ago lol so I just stick with that. Reply

It's on Hulu also if you have it Reply

I bought it on iTunes, it's one of those shows that I feel the need to re-watch constantly so I figured I might as well just shell out for it. Reply

There's this episode of Dead Like Me where it talks about "withholding the love" and it changed my outlook on life Reply

Dead like me is a fucking classic and the best thing bryan fuller has ever done Reply

The end of the Sarah Connor Chronicles gutted me! Reply

i love terminator so damn much! i wish they had gotten at least a handful more episodes to visit where they were going with the third season. Reply

i love the comeback so much its like the perfect type of humour.. the perfect mix of deadpan & camp





2:10 makes me pee evtime lmao



Edited at 2017-06-21 10:59 pm (UTC) Reply

it's so good!! r.i.p. Mickey :( Reply

season 2 was so fucking good too. when they had her stand up to paulie and say that she matters. i legit cried Reply

the "I'm not no one" argument with Mark made me sob Reply

That picture of Krysten is so creepy. Humans don't bend and turn like that. Reply

lol, I always thought she was sitting and had her knee up. Reply

Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles. I still get mad whenever I think of that ending. I wanted more. It was so much better than all the movies that came after T2. Reply

this sfm! i always forget about that show for awhile and then something reminds me of it and i get upset all over again. Reply

It was the best! Reply

