ONTD ORIGINAL: 5 tv-shows with 3 seasons (or less) that are still worth watching. Part 3
Here is part 3 of my ONTD original: tv-shows that have 3 seasons or less that are still worth watching! Enjoy :)
Part 1 & Part 2!
Don't Trust the B---- in Apartment 23
Seasons: 2
Year: 2012–2013
IMDB Ratings: 7,3/10
Genre: Comedy
About: June moves to New York City to pursue her dream job at a mortgage company, which comes with its own apartment. However, the company is shut down on her first day and the apartment is taken away. June moves in with Chloe, who is a con-artist and all-round party girl. At first, they don't get along. When Chloe's attempts to con June backfire, they end up becoming friends.
Penny Dreadful
Seasons: 3
Year: 2014-2016
IMDB Ratings: 8,2/10
Genre: Drama, Fantasy, Horror
About: Some of literature's most terrifying characters, including Dr. Frankenstein and his monster, Dorian Gray, and iconic figures from the novel Dracula are lurking in the darkest corners of Victorian London. They are joined by a core of original characters in a complex, frightening new narrative. Penny Dreadful is a psychological thriller filled with dark mystery and suspense, where personal demons from the past can be stronger than vampires, evil spirits and immortal beasts.
Enlightened
Seasons: 2
Year: 2011-2013
IMDB Ratings: 7,5/10
Genre: Comedy, Drama
About: Amy Jellicoe, a well-intentioned employee of a Southern California corporation who, after flipping out and going to anger-management rehab, emerges with a singular, if at times misguided, mission to make her company more responsible. After presenting her research outlining Abaddonn Industries' toxic sins -- and being laughed out of the room -- she strengthened her resolve to expose the company as a polluter and a bastion of corporate greed and corruption. Having convinced co-worker Tyler to let her use his IT password to retrieve incriminating emails, Season 2 picks up with Amy immersed in gathering evidence against Abaddonn.
The Fall
Seasons: 3
Year: 2013-2016
IMDB Ratings: 8,2/10
Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller
About: A psychological thriller that examines the lives of two hunters. One is a serial killer who stalks his victims in and around Belfast and the other is a talented Detective Superintendent from the MET who is brought in to catch him.
The Comeback
Seasons: 2
Year: 2005 & 2014
IMDB Ratings: 8,1/10
Genre: Comedy
About: Valerie Cherish is a D list actress who was an A lister back in the early 90s. Now, she has become unemployed, married, and has a much harder time getting recognized in the Hollywood scene. Valerie is now embarking on making a comeback with a camera crew documenting her trials and triumphs of her journey on doing so.
source: 1 2 3 4 5
I'll wait
I was like...is that a quote from the show? I don't recall...
Made me love Krysten tbh.
it makes me so mad that they messed with the airing order because it makes me put in work when i'm trying to binge it on netflix
Edited at 2017-06-22 12:36 am (UTC)
Oh and whoever told me The Carmichael Show is on Netflix, thanks! I'm all caught up and I love it so that better get renewed too!
so dang ahead of its time! i spent so many hours on the website downloading the behind the scenes clips lol. early 2000s, man. it took forever. 20 minutes for this:
(and your icon!! <3)
:D
Both seasons of Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles
The last two(?) seasons of Reboot when they decided to ditch the kids' show route lmao
Does anime count? Because all of Inuyasha idgaf
Batman: TAS destroys all
I bought it on TV ages ago lol so I just stick with that.
2:10 makes me pee evtime lmao
Edited at 2017-06-21 10:59 pm (UTC)