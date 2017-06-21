St. Vincent announces Fear the Future Tour
08-19 Tokyo, Japan - Summer Sonic
10-17 London, England - 02 Academy Brixton
10-18 Manchester, England - 02 Apollo Manchester
10-20 Dublin, Ireland - Olympia Theater
10-23 Brussels, Belgium - Ancienne Belgique
10-24 Paris, France - Le Trianon
10-26 Berlin, Germany - Huxleys
10-27 Utrecht, Netherlands - Tivolivredenburg
11-14 Detroit, MI - The Fillmore
11-15 Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room
11-17 Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater
11-18 St. Paul, MN - Palace Theater
11-19 Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater
11-20 St. Louis, MO - The Pageant
11-21 Louisville, KY - Whitney Hall
11-22 Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
11-24 Knoxville, TN - Tennessee Theatre
11-25 Durham, NC - Durham Performing Arts Center
11-27 Washington, DC - The Anthem
11-28 Philadelphia, PA - Electric Factory
11-30 Boston, MA - House of Blues
12-01 Portland, ME - State Theatre
12-02 Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theatre
Annie recently had this to say about the new album (no release date atm):
“I think it’ll be the deepest, boldest work I’ve ever done. I feel the playing field is really open for creative people to do whatever you want, and that risk will be rewarded—especially now that we have such high stakes from a political and geo-political standpoint. The personal is political and therefore the political can’t help but influence the art. And only music that has something pretty real to say is gonna cut the mustard.”
ONTD, have you forgiven her for dating Kristen Stewart and performing with T. Swift?
anyway, i just wanted to comment you because you seem equally as pumped as i am. i'm really hoping she will drop the single on friday so fans have the weekend to line up with excitement for the tuesday pre-sale. if the sounwave and antonoff rumors are true, it will be a very different album which i've finally started to get used to.
jesus. do you need cliffs notes for this comment? sorry for length. i'm a little high.
I'm kind of nervous about her working with Jack but I'm curious to see where that whole thing lands. I could see her going more pop tbh but still making sure her style is still there. I figure we will get something new soon. Fingers crossed.
lol, no. you weren't the only one.
people were also worried that jack's style would overshine lorde's new album but now that the music is out, they're saying it still has her touch. while st. vincent's music has evolved bigly in the past ten-plus years, there has always been an underlying style that has carried through. i think of st. vincent as a bit like beck in that sense. you have to expect hard turns and experimentation with every new release but it still has their voice. if jack is as good a producer as he seems to be with the work he has been doing, then he should know better than to make this "st. vincent featuring jack". it may have a little of his signature polish, but it shouldn't shit all over her vibe. and, you know? i trust her hand in this, too.
you're also welcome to bookmark this comment and laugh in my face later if i'm wrong. not that i'd really know jack's style. i don't think i've listened to his music.
Still laughing at her quick thing with KStew, they seemed absolutely ridiculous together
I love self-titled, but Strange Mercy is my SHIT
anyway, actor is a masterpiece and her best work and i won't hear otherwise.
i saw her on the strange mercy tour and she was fab. though there was a guy next to me who kept trying to push in front (we were at the barrier) and kept whispering "i love you" to her while wearing a hand printed t shirt. i jabbed him in the ribs a few times
