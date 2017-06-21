St. Vincent announces Fear the Future Tour

Her song, "Birth In Reserve" brings me so much joy. I don't even understand why but every time I hear it I have to gt up and dance. Reply

i saw her a few years ago and she was fucking incredible. the audience was almost entirely gay girls and guitar dads lmao. Reply

I've never seen her live, and I am VERY eager to fix that, but no LA dates yet :'( Reply

She isn't releasing any new music tho? Reply

Apparently she's working with Jack Antonoff but not sure what comes of that. For whatever reason she tours a lot tho. I remember at one point it felt endless. Reply

ooh , I'm sure it'll be fine ... but not really dying to hear an Antonoff'd St Vincent Reply

ew tbh.....total boner killer right there hate his bullshit :-/ Reply

Lorde tho Reply

Last time I saw her she was kind of a mess but it wasn't necessarily a bad concert or anything. Nobody else I know listens to her so maybe I'll take my sister again. My gf can't get into her no matter how hard she tries. Reply

when was that? I saw her for the Strange Mercy tour and she was pretty perfect Reply

2015. iirc it was around the time she got accused of destroying that painting or whatever too. Maybe she was going through something. Was that around the whole Carrie thing where she was a mess at a few other shows? Reply

i saw her in knoxville in march/2015 when she almost got buried under a speaker she tried to climb. there was a good window in there over the previous fall/winter when she was acting really out of control, like the orlando concert monologue meltdown or when at a festival she head-butted matt's drums and limped/fell around on stage with a crowd-goer's crutch, so your show could have very well could have fallen in there.



anyway, i just wanted to comment you because you seem equally as pumped as i am. i'm really hoping she will drop the single on friday so fans have the weekend to line up with excitement for the tuesday pre-sale. if the sounwave and antonoff rumors are true, it will be a very different album which i've finally started to get used to.



jesus. do you need cliffs notes for this comment? sorry for length. i'm a little high. Reply

lmao so it wasn't just me who saw her when she was a mess then. She kind of did the same thing lol - especially trying to climb shit and being erratic. I felt like she could barely finish a song without being annoying lol. Like it was weird bc it wasn't a bad show??? but at the same time she was borderline annoying me?? She was definitely going through something and drugs were involved.



I'm kind of nervous about her working with Jack but I'm curious to see where that whole thing lands. I could see her going more pop tbh but still making sure her style is still there. I figure we will get something new soon. Fingers crossed. Reply

lol, no. you weren't the only one.





people were also worried that jack's style would overshine lorde's new album but now that the music is out, they're saying it still has her touch. while st. vincent's music has evolved bigly in the past ten-plus years, there has always been an underlying style that has carried through. i think of st. vincent as a bit like beck in that sense. you have to expect hard turns and experimentation with every new release but it still has their voice. if jack is as good a producer as he seems to be with the work he has been doing, then he should know better than to make this "st. vincent featuring jack". it may have a little of his signature polish, but it shouldn't shit all over her vibe. and, you know? i trust her hand in this, too.



lol, no. you weren't the only one.

people were also worried that jack's style would overshine lorde's new album but now that the music is out, they're saying it still has her touch. while st. vincent's music has evolved bigly in the past ten-plus years, there has always been an underlying style that has carried through. i think of st. vincent as a bit like beck in that sense. you have to expect hard turns and experimentation with every new release but it still has their voice. if jack is as good a producer as he seems to be with the work he has been doing, then he should know better than to make this "st. vincent featuring jack". it may have a little of his signature polish, but it shouldn't shit all over her vibe. and, you know? i trust her hand in this, too.

you're also welcome to bookmark this comment and laugh in my face later if i'm wrong. not that i'd really know jack's style. i don't think i've listened to his music. Reply

Just butting in to the convo to say 1) I'm glad she's what seems like a healthier headspace now and 2) Donald Glover with glasses <3. Reply

please contribute any time with those loving thoughts <3 there is something so wonderful about donald's charisma that makes me smile. Reply

Her last album was the only one of hers I could get into (which apparently is hated by her hardcore stans?). Has she announced a release date for new shit?



Still laughing at her quick thing with KStew, they seemed absolutely ridiculous together Reply

I definitely think she got better with each album. Although, Strange Mercy is a close second fave with its moodiness and depression. Reply

i prefer strange mercy over her self titled, but they're almost equally loved for being great in different ways. the self titled brings energy while strange mercy brings beauty and mood. Reply

MTE

I love self-titled, but Strange Mercy is my SHIT Reply

i feel blessed with sharing your opinion, tbh. you're always suggesting music in this community that i can appreciate. Reply

Oh you're making me blush, sis <33 Reply

I'm eyeing the VIP package for the Nashville date. Reply

Am I the outcast who finds her music awful? Reply

I really enjoy her music but I can see why some people can't get into her. My gf is the same as you lol. She said she doesn't really like her voice and finds her songs go nowhere. I didn't love Strange Mercy like her previous albums though I'll admit. Reply

I used to be you. Reply

it is. the weak vocals don't help. Reply

i want to like her music so much but something about it keeps me from doing so. idk. Reply

that's a really hot promo pic Reply

surprise release the new album queen! Reply

I'm so glad she got away from that cheating succubus. Reply

what about the west coast.



anyway, actor is a masterpiece and her best work and i won't hear otherwise. Reply

yessss! actor's the best. can't be beat, won't be beat Reply

lmao, i can't stand (most of) actor but i hate woodwind instruments and i feel like they're everywhere on that damn album. Reply

i love the aesthetics tbh, but i hope if she releases new music it's better than her self titled.......



i saw her on the strange mercy tour and she was fab. though there was a guy next to me who kept trying to push in front (we were at the barrier) and kept whispering "i love you" to her while wearing a hand printed t shirt. i jabbed him in the ribs a few times Reply

i'm just starting to get into her and i would def go if she came around but apparently she's blowing off the West Coast? Reply

i like her a lot aesthetically and i love that she's such a talented guitar player, but something hasn't clicked w/ me and her music. Reply

really hope i'll be able to get tickets. i've never seen her before, and i have no idea what to expect. Reply

QUEEN OF GAYS IS COMING FOR HER SECOND GRAMMY Reply

She worked with Taylor? When? Reply

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xu__GAr E1_0 she didn't work with taylor; she played guitar and sang back-up vocals on a beck song at a swift show. Reply

I like that photo. It caught my attention. Reply

