St. Vincent announces Fear the Future Tour








08-19 Tokyo, Japan - Summer Sonic
10-17 London, England - 02 Academy Brixton
10-18 Manchester, England - 02 Apollo Manchester
10-20 Dublin, Ireland - Olympia Theater
10-23 Brussels, Belgium - Ancienne Belgique
10-24 Paris, France - Le Trianon
10-26 Berlin, Germany - Huxleys
10-27 Utrecht, Netherlands - Tivolivredenburg
11-14 Detroit, MI - The Fillmore
11-15 Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room
11-17 Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater
11-18 St. Paul, MN - Palace Theater
11-19 Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater
11-20 St. Louis, MO - The Pageant
11-21 Louisville, KY - Whitney Hall
11-22 Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
11-24 Knoxville, TN - Tennessee Theatre
11-25 Durham, NC - Durham Performing Arts Center
11-27 Washington, DC - The Anthem
11-28 Philadelphia, PA - Electric Factory
11-30 Boston, MA - House of Blues
12-01 Portland, ME - State Theatre
12-02 Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theatre



Annie recently had this to say about the new album (no release date atm):
“I think it’ll be the deepest, boldest work I’ve ever done. I feel the playing field is really open for creative people to do whatever you want, and that risk will be rewarded—especially now that we have such high stakes from a political and geo-political standpoint. The personal is political and therefore the political can’t help but influence the art. And only music that has something pretty real to say is gonna cut the mustard.”


Source: 1 + 2.
