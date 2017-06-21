Britney Spears' Vegas Residency Is Ending, And It's Leaving Behind An Incredible Legacy

all mine

The Grammy winning, chart-topper has maintained an important place in pop culture, and her influence and celebrity power is as undeniable as it is unavoidable. Spears' “Piece Of Me” earned the distinction of being one of the most successful shows to ever descend onto Vegas. Earlier this year, the residency, which played like a greatest hits collection, announced that it had sold more than $100 million in tickets, and that doesn’t take into account merchandise sales or the remaining shows. It also doesn’t include the revenue generated by concertgoers who spent on hotel rooms, restaurants, alcohol or in the casino. It's difficult to estimate an all-encompassing sum that might explain just how valuable the chanteuse really is. She may depart and the show may soon be over, but no other pop star can claim to have left the same mark on Sin City as she has, and that’s worth much more than any amount of ticket sales.

