Britney Spears' Vegas Residency Is Ending, And It's Leaving Behind An Incredible Legacy

It certainly is part of the revival of the Vegas residency phase that was so popular in the 60s and 70s before it became an object of shame in the 80s and 90s.

i'm sooo glad i got to see her during the residency, i had so much damn fun

Bye wig

omg that gif is so damn cute! i love your posts!

Godney is laughing all the way to the bank while the haters try to drag her. Lip-syncing to 20 year old vocals and she still drew in the likes of Beyonce, Miley, Demi, Katy, etc.

I am so proud of the Queen. <3

Britney really took a huge risk doing the Vegas thing, and it turned out to be really good for her. She banked over $400k per show, she got to have a steady, regular gig in the same place. She got to work 3 days a week for a month and a half at a time, and take 4 vacations per year.Godney is laughing all the way to the bank while the haters try to drag her. Lip-syncing to 20 year old vocals and she still drew in the likes of Beyonce, Miley, Demi, Katy, etc.I am so proud of the Queen. <3

It's honestly bullshit that I never saw her in Vegas...

I'm so mad that this is the only performance of Outrageous, it's one of my favourite songs of hers.

we don't talk about that cursed song.

i saw her perform it live in concert in Fresno, CA at "The Onyx Hotel Tour" and i lived. my kid self was shook.

ok so we will just ignore celine dion's residency.

So what's she going to do now? I need her to keep making music because Glory was amazing, but I can't see her touring properly again.

People said the same thing about the Circus Tour, and well, it was a massive success.

She'll be fine.



She'll be fine. Reply

this totally sounds like a PR planted story. let's wait for the REAL investigative journalists to show up with the receipts of how poorly tickets for this show were selling.

Good for her!

Good for her!

I thought this tour lost Planet Hollywood like $7 billion or something. I don't know how those Tr*mp-esque alternative fact posts get approved here.

http://www.spin.com/2017/06/britney-spe ars-not-really-an-ethnic-food-person-int erview/



"I am not really an ethnic food person, so I am not keen on trying your local food. I am more of a mac and cheese person."

what kind of clickbait. the article itself says that quote is untrustworthy because they also quoted her as saying "mum" when referring to her mom.

Sis, get ur embarrassing Che Guevara ass out of this post with these lies.



In what world would she ever say that? It doesn't even sound like her it's so obviously fake. When the fuck has she ever said the word "keen" or "ethnic food"? "your local food'" really? LMFAO. Reply

i wouldn't be surprised tbh. this is the same gal who walked through gas stations barefoot. she's got an amazing body and a cute voice but she's never exactly been proven to be a connoisseur of any sort.

I've seen Brit in Vegas twice, and will probably go once or twice more this year. I also saw the Backstreet Boys last weekend at Axis and they were great. (Nick is still hella extra though)



I'll be sad to see her leave, but I feel like this was such a fucking excellent thing for her... like, the first time in years her team wasn't fucking up Reply

lmao I saw Backstreet Boys in like 2014 or something and the entire ride home my friends were screaming "NICK CARTER IS A PERVERTED SEX MANIAC" and now we refer to him only as "sex maniac" hahaha

Not surprised, Britney stays wealthy and winning.

Is this new info? As in, she's not returning to Vegas next year at all?

She is totally a legend but let's be real, Celine Dion was first in recent history to do this

You totally missed their point.

yeah because j lo and Mariah are in vegas because celine did it 10 years ago

plz



plz Reply

i'm sad it's ending but i'm glad i got a chance to see it <3 now i want to see backstreet boys and jlo!

I've seen her a bunch prior to the Vegas residency but I did make it out once. I wish I had made it out more but oh well. I'm sure there'll be another tour eventually.

Dang it. Ever since she announced her start I always wanted to go. Every time I did go to Vegas, never ended up seeing her because she didn't play that night. D;

