Spice Girls Say You&#39;ll Be There

Spice Girls Mini Post feat. Ginger & Baby Spice



Geri Halliwell a.k.a. Ginger Spice dropped her first global music release in 12 years on Monday, “Angels in Chains,” written as a tribute to her late friend and musical legend George Michael. The Spice Girls will forever be one of the greatest girl groups of all time although during her time in the girl group, she says "I was looking like a drag queen … I looked like a man in drag.” She adds, “Do you know what it is? It’s the Elton John effect. You look at Elton John’s career and he always tried to get bigger and bigger and bigger. His glasses were getting bigger — you try to outdo yourself, and I think that’s what happens. You try and up the ante all the time.” Which perhaps explains some of those staggering platform boots and bouffants.





