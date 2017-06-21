Spice Girls Mini Post feat. Ginger & Baby Spice
Geri Halliwell Says She Looked 'Like a Drag Queen' During Her Spice Girls Days https://t.co/xIKinxS6EC— People Magazine (@people) June 21, 2017
Geri Halliwell a.k.a. Ginger Spice dropped her first global music release in 12 years on Monday, “Angels in Chains,” written as a tribute to her late friend and musical legend George Michael. The Spice Girls will forever be one of the greatest girl groups of all time although during her time in the girl group, she says "I was looking like a drag queen … I looked like a man in drag.” She adds, “Do you know what it is? It’s the Elton John effect. You look at Elton John’s career and he always tried to get bigger and bigger and bigger. His glasses were getting bigger — you try to outdo yourself, and I think that’s what happens. You try and up the ante all the time.” Which perhaps explains some of those staggering platform boots and bouffants.
Don’t miss the premiere of Boy Band – Thursday June 22 at 8|7c on ABC! @BoyBandABC #boybandabc 🎤🎤🎤🎤🎤 pic.twitter.com/XLT7RGbd6K— Emma Bunton (@EmmaBunton) June 20, 2017
If I saw Geri on the street I wouldn't know it was her tbh, she looks so different
The movie looks SO DUMB and ONTD has their nostalgia glasses on when they talk about it, like it's some masterpiece. It's annoying.
They were my first entrance into music
It's literally how we got O-Town and where the fuck are they now?
And then there was Da Band.
Korea has got this format on a lockdown. Check out Produce 101.
Baby Spice was my favorite Spice Girl as a kid. I remember feeling like a ~traitor to the black community because my favorite wasn't Scary Spice, lol. She was a close second, though!
I had that Capricorn connection to Sporty, like I never would've stolen Scary's boots without asking.
so it was like a fight to be posh or sporty and no one else matched up lol
LMAO
Every time there's a spice girls post I get so verklempt for the past. Lmao. I have so many memories that center around the spice girls.
Sameeeee ugh, spice girls make me nostalgic in a really particular and visceral way
Emma is still adorable.
I love when there's a Spice Girls post, especially when it's (mostly) positive. Ugh, I loved them so much.