Spice Girls Mini Post feat. Ginger & Baby Spice

That's...something



If I saw Geri on the street I wouldn't know it was her tbh, she looks so different Reply

She looks like a Kewpie doll in that current photo. Reply

omg I see it Reply

Well she didn't lie...But whatever, people loved that. Visually they were all so different. Nowadays all those girls/boys bands - they all look the same with some lame personality. Reply

It really was great to be a teen girl during the Spice Girls era. Reply

PERFECT GIF use, slay! Reply

lol poor Posh, couldn't wink without blinking both eyes. Cat noises in the background Reply

I never liked them. Or really knew who they were. I'm 27 so not sure if I was too young at the time of their peak. Reply

Girl I'm 25 and I vividly remember their era in the 90s. Reply

I'm 28 and was obsessed with them for 2 years back in '96-'98 Reply

same. they were a huge deal when I was in 4th - 5th grades! Reply

I'm 27 too and I was a huge fan. so idk, to each their own Reply

I never liked them and I actively didn't listen to their music.



The movie looks SO DUMB and ONTD has their nostalgia glasses on when they talk about it, like it's some masterpiece. It's annoying. Reply

Parent

Whaaaaat I vividly remember them being huge when I was like in 1st grade and everyone at my school being obsessed. Reply

I'm also 27 and I was all about the spice girls I was obsessed



They were my first entrance into music Reply

i'm 26 and i remember everywhere i went it was just spice girls all over the place tbh. 1 of the main reasons i got so into pop. Reply

whut. i'm 28 and they were E-V-E-R-Y-T-H-I-N-G. they were the entire world of pop culture to me. nothing else mattered. Reply

I think the whole group looked pretty good and natural during the first era of 'Spice' when they debuted. It was until around Spice World when they started caking on the make-up and wearing huge lifts all the time



Edited at 2017-06-21 10:31 pm (UTC)

I did not like their styling in Spiceworld. However, I really loved them during Forever era. Reply

Oh honey, you wish. Reply

This Boy Band concept is nothing new.



It's literally how we got O-Town and where the fuck are they now? Reply

It's weird that they came from the same show that gave us Danity Kane.







And then there was Da Band. Reply

Yes, the boyband concept of a reality show is not new. However, if it's a boy band competition with voting by the public then it's a new concept in Western reality show landscape.



Korea has got this format on a lockdown. Check out Produce 101. Reply

she would Reply

bitch what Reply

LMAOOOOO Reply

her 1st book talks about how much she loved thatcher and considers her an influential feminist... Reply

I'm so over the use of drag queen in a derogatory way when it comes to fashion. Like, shut the hell up?? Reply

mte drag queens are beautiful and put a lot of effort into looking the way they do Reply

Gorl...stop. Just stop. (And she looks nearly unrecognizable now--what the hell?)



Baby Spice was my favorite Spice Girl as a kid. I remember feeling like a ~traitor to the black community because my favorite wasn't Scary Spice, lol. She was a close second, though!



Geri was my fave at first but then I switched to Mel B lol Reply

My favorite was Sporty but I always had to be Scary since I was the only black one of my group of friends lol



I had that Capricorn connection to Sporty, like I never would've stolen Scary's boots without asking. Reply

i grew up with only white people, who also only had brown hair.

so it was like a fight to be posh or sporty and no one else matched up lol Reply

I was the black one in my group at summer camp, so I had to be scary too. Reply

LMAO Reply

I always had to be baby but I always wanted to be ginger lmao. Reply

i think she looked cooler then *shrug*

I think she looked so much better back in the 90s. She looks too skinny now imo but whatever makes her happy.



Every time there's a spice girls post I get so verklempt for the past. Lmao. I have so many memories that center around the spice girls. Reply

Sameeeee ugh, spice girls make me nostalgic in a really particular and visceral way Reply

I feel you, the nostalgia is real. Say You'll Be There popped up on my iTunes shuffle a few days ago and I damn near wanted to cry. So many feels, so many memories Reply

