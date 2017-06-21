Professor Chaos

Newest Saw Sequel 'Jigsaw' Coming In October




**Originally conceived as Saw Legacy (or Saw 8) but Jigsaw now the official title (which was the first Saw movie's original title).

**Currently in post production for release on October 27, 2017

**Tobin Bell will reprise his role as Jigsaw. No other previous cast members expected to return. Other cast members include Mandela Van Peebles, Laura Vandervoort, Brittany Allen, Callum Keith Rennie, Matt Passmore, Hannah Emily Anderson, Josiah Black, Shaquan Lewis, Michael Bolsvert, and James Gomez.

