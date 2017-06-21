Newest Saw Sequel 'Jigsaw' Coming In October

Laura Vandervoort



Sadie, no.

Same thought.

In the film…



Bodies are turning up around the city, each having met a uniquely gruesome demise. As the investigation proceeds, evidence points to one man: John Kramer. But how can this be? The man known as Jigsaw has been dead for over a decade. Or has an apprentice picked up the mantle of Jigsaw, perhaps even someone inside the investigation?

Girl Meets World messed up this show for me.

isn't this the plot of the later sequels too

Didn't they already do this plot?

what everyone else said

So they finally bring the doctor back to not have him?

Cool

this franchise should have just stayed with one film, its really good and i feel like all these new ones suck and bring down the good sis

Yep. I liked the first three films but they got out of hand.

The first one had such a good plot twist. I remember losing my god damn mind first time I watched it lol.



All these other ones are just basic torture porn.

ia, i was SHOOK by that plot twist. and lmao "basic torture porn" is such an amazing phrase

YES. I love showing it to people who've only heard about the torture porn of the sequels and think the first one is like that too. That plot twist is one of the best in the genre.

I know, the first one is like a totally different movie. I tried to watch some of the others last halloween and they're nasty.

Most all horror franchises should've stayed with just the first film since sequels are often shit.



The only sequels I've liked have been Halloween III: Season of the Witch because it was nothing like it's predecessors or sequels and The Conjuring 2 among a select few. I know the Poltergeist sequels were subpar but I still enjoy the whole trilogy.



Edited at 2017-06-21 09:47 pm (UTC) Reply

the third is really good imo. after that it just flops but 1-3 is quality.

Why

No thank you. I watched the first one, and that was it for me. What is this like Saw 11?

noooo bring back cary elwes and costas mandylor!

wait do we know for sure they won't be back? maybe they'll make surprise cameos etc. fingers crossed.



/unabashed stan of this franchise

right? it would make sense ..since the last one.

The writers said Costas's character is as good as dead but who knows.

Why.. it actually ended good..why ruin it

did it though? i still have so many questions. i love these movies though - so i am excited regardless

I honestly don't remember anything about the last movies I just remeber liking the final movie

I'll watch it. at this point, IDEC how horrible these movies are I'll be watching.

Should I get Dead By Daylight or the Friday the 13th game?



Anyways they should've stopped after 3.







Edited at 2017-06-21 09:43 pm (UTC) Reply

i found dead by daylight really repetitive. i would go with friday the 13th because i can see them incorporating freddy eventually

if that happens i hope they use robert englund's voice and look instead of the remake like mortal kombat 9 did. i seriously wonder why the hell that happened

Honestly from what i've seen both aren't that good

both games have a lot of issues tbh but friday looks more fun rn

friday seems like so much fun omg

My mind was so fucking blown @ the twist in the first one.

Missing the "who asked for this" tag.

Wow I just got the whole play on words of saw/jigsaw. I thought it was called saw cuz that dude saws off his legs.

