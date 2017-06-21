Newest Saw Sequel 'Jigsaw' Coming In October
Lionsgate Confirms ‘Saw’ Sequel Title: JIGSAW! https://t.co/GPl8kCAY0Q pic.twitter.com/SBkww0mROz— Bloody Disgusting (@BDisgusting) June 21, 2017
**Originally conceived as Saw Legacy (or Saw 8) but Jigsaw now the official title (which was the first Saw movie's original title).
**Currently in post production for release on October 27, 2017
**Tobin Bell will reprise his role as Jigsaw. No other previous cast members expected to return. Other cast members include Mandela Van Peebles, Laura Vandervoort, Brittany Allen, Callum Keith Rennie, Matt Passmore, Hannah Emily Anderson, Josiah Black, Shaquan Lewis, Michael Bolsvert, and James Gomez.
Source
Sadie, no.
In the film…
Bodies are turning up around the city, each having met a uniquely gruesome demise. As the investigation proceeds, evidence points to one man: John Kramer. But how can this be? The man known as Jigsaw has been dead for over a decade. Or has an apprentice picked up the mantle of Jigsaw, perhaps even someone inside the investigation?
Girl Meets World messed up this show for me.
All these other ones are just basic torture porn.
The only sequels I've liked have been Halloween III: Season of the Witch because it was nothing like it's predecessors or sequels and The Conjuring 2 among a select few. I know the Poltergeist sequels were subpar but I still enjoy the whole trilogy.
Edited at 2017-06-21 09:47 pm (UTC)
/unabashed stan of this franchise
OT but horror related question
Anyways they should've stopped after 3.
Edited at 2017-06-21 09:43 pm (UTC)
Re: OT but horror related question
Re: OT but horror related question
Re: OT but horror related question
Re: OT but horror related question
Re: OT but horror related question