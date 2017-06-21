Are you ready for disco to come back, ONTD? Who do you want to hop on the trend?



Meghan Trainor



also, i feel like people have kinda sorta been trying to bring back disco for a while now, and no one has really delivered



instead of hopping on that trend, i personally feel that meghan(and the world) would be better off if she hopped out of the music industry.



But she seems to be doing that already.

same. I've been ready for the revival but... nothing Reply

asking the important questions tbh! Reply

Are you ready for disco to come back, ONTD?



I was born ready tbh Reply

This sounds like every Daft Punk song they've put out since RAM and whoever they have collab'd with since.



PASS Reply

same. it's eh. i wanted RAM to be THE disco revival album to beat but even this feels weak in comparison. oh well. music to blaze and shop online to or... whatever... Reply

This doesn't sound very new, it sounds like shit off RAM. It sounds lazy, like they threw in their usual loops and shit, threw in a Nile Rodgers-esque bass line and called it a day.



I'd rather listen to Cassius' old shit. Reply

Daft Punk's greatest work: Reply

nnnn alicia straight up trolling that snake, bless Reply

there's been some good disco attempts recently, like this total bop by breakbot



breakbot!!!!! <3 hadnt heard this one before, ADDED! do you have more recs, sis? Reply

I love Daft Punk, but I'm not feeling this. I prefer their own work over stuff they produce for others. Reply

Yeezus was awesome Reply

I legitimately love disco. I don't listen to it all the time or anything, but it's a fun little time capsule. Reply

I've visited a LOT of disco parties in the past few years. At least last year we had this BOP



this is a BOP! i have decided right now that my birthday next week will be a full disco party allllll night Reply

This is a RIGHT decision, find a place with a disco floor though, it's not a real disco night without it Reply

im having a party at my fathers house since im home for the summer. im literally looking online for disco lights as we speak! the best part about hosting a party is seriously to control the music Reply

