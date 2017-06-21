RDJ posts pic from Infinity Wars Set
Or, A Tale of how Two sherlocks, Two benedicts, and Two science bros equal four
Source
ONTD, do the goateed ones in this photo irritate you as much as it irritates me?
edited to add my feelings on kaiju cucumber in anything
Source
ONTD, do the goateed ones in this photo irritate you as much as it irritates me?
edited to add my feelings on kaiju cucumber in anything
i thought AoU was boring but i literally fell asleep in the middle of Doctor Strange ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
I was Team Oded Fehr all the way. Like him or no one. Luckily for me, I don't care about superheroes. Just certain actors in superhero movies.
except for poor rachel mcadams who was rly trying to bring the intensity but except it all just bounced off cucumber like he was a sheet of teflon
disney has money to pay for the therapy for this trauma
You know it. It's cool to see Wong there though.