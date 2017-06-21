Okay that pitcher of iced tea with mint in it looks like EXACTLY what I need to make when I get home from work. Reply

Mint iced tea sounds really good. Reply

lmao #bless you for spotting the important things in life <3 Reply

Also, is that a La Croix soda? Where can you still get La Croix soda? Reply

People are obsessed with them now where I live (Ohio). Reply

Pretty sure you can get it here in southern Louisiana. Reply

it is very popular rn Reply

ilu whichever mod did the tags for me tyty Reply

Cumberbatch ruined strange for me, and I was so looking forward to seeing doctor strange. Jerk. Reply

After having seen it on Netflix, I can tell you he does nothing with the role. Reply

What a shocker. Thanks for saving whatever hours it's. I'm glad i haven't seen it. Bad enough I'll have to see him in this movie. Reply

mte.



i thought AoU was boring but i literally fell asleep in the middle of Doctor Strange ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Reply

He was not good at the humor, it was always jarring when they had him make pop culture references and "jokes" Reply

I was Team Oded Fehr all the way. Like him or no one. Luckily for me, I don't care about superheroes. Just certain actors in superhero movies. Reply

I watched it on Netflix while stoned out of my mind and I was so shocked when it ended bc it felt like one 15-minute preface stretched over the length of a feature movie. Like I get that most superhero's first movies are origin stories but Dr Strange felt particularly soulless and underbaked, like everyone was just going through the motions



except for poor rachel mcadams who was rly trying to bring the intensity but except it all just bounced off cucumber like he was a sheet of teflon Reply

I'm still mad that Butawhiteboy CantbeKhan is a legit part of the MCU as a good guy. Reply

Me too

Reply

Unless there's something horribly wrong with Benedict Wong, that photo would be legit better if they cropped the two left guys out of it. Reply

Ruffalo is not that great either so they could crop him too. Reply

disney has money to pay for the therapy for this trauma disney has money to pay for the therapy for this trauma Reply

Bendy looks like a bad cosmetic surgery version of rubber ducky Reply

Someone please crop out benedict Reply

ONTD, do the goateed ones in this photo irritate you as much as it irritates me?



You know it. It's cool to see Wong there though. Reply

Hey hey hey 😉 Reply

Heyyyy, how's it going? Reply

here is some sexy murder strut ws for your pain Reply

I'm so amused by RDJ's shirt with the hole for the reactor but without any reactor so it's just a shirt with a hole right in the middle lol Reply

Rumor has it he's getting it back... Reply

Was Curdled Milk Oppa shopped into the pic? Reply

LOL Benedict.



Sorry OP but the porn 'staches disturb me more. So no to everyone in the pic except Ruffallo. Reply

I'm wondering how the Guardians are gonna meet everybody, think they'll run into Thor and Hulk in space? Reply

That's a really good question. Reply

I think that's what I heard. I think Zoe mentioned guardians and avengers meet in space. Reply

maybe we'll get a post-credits cameo Reply

They might tie everything together with AoS or at least that's what the season finale suggests IMHO Reply

Also, everyone that isn't Wong irritates me in this pic. Goateed or no. Reply

FIXED IT! Reply

an upgrade, but dont do queen cuca like that, this platypus person does not deserve her on top of him Reply

Sis, she's not on top of him - she ate him whole, like the good alligator Queen that she is.

Reply

Fuck I'm weak lmao Reply

the jurassic park/IW crossover we need, tbh. Reply

LMAO I'D LIVE FOR CUCA AS AN AVENGER Reply

