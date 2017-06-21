Introducing the Snap Map
- Snapchat introduced a new feature - the Snap Map
- The Snap Map shows you where you friends are Snapping from (basically stalking)
- You just pinch the screen to bring the Snap Map up
- Facebook Messenger already has a similiar feature that shows you where your friends are
so many relationships will end bc of this. ontd, are you paranoid about the future of technology like op? are we scared of being alone?
lol yeah if you're too dumb to not turn it off, especially before you lie about where you are/who you're with. A couple years ago, I was trying to date a coworker and he pulled that shit on me, cancelled plans with me for another girl and lied about it. Not only was I able to see where he was via messenger (I swear he wanted to get caught bc he initiated the convo via messenger and not text), but the dude he said he was with wrote on his wall when they were supposed to be together and was like "yo man, where you been? Haven't seen you in awhile!"
- When you open Snapchat and ready to take a pic, just pinch the screen and the map will appear
- If this is your first time using the feature, it will ask how you want to use the map
- Turn on "Ghost Mode" if you don't want to be seen
If you're in Ghost Mode, you can still use the feature and see where other ppl are but nobody can see you. You're secretly participating just to see other people/places.
The "places" part of it is actually really neat. Like if you wanna see all the snaps taken at landmarks/events/concerts, etc then you can see what's going on there.
Other than that no. Half of my friends use Find My Friends 24/7 and are always shady about it and I'm like "this is why I don't turn it on for y'all!"
So first you give the government pics of me via facial recognition software disguised as a fun filter app ,and now you wanna tell the government exactly where I am???? Can I sell dope and take wholesome pics with my clients in peace,please?! Damn.