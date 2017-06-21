Introducing the Snap Map

What if you're not snapping? Does it still say where you are? Reply

Thread

Link

My boyfriend and I have find my friend on for each other but this is overkill. Reply

Thread

Link

find my friend can be legit. i tracked my ex gf's stolen phone all over chicago. eventually, i was able to recover it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

- Facebook Messenger already has a similiar feature that shows you where your friends are



lol yeah if you're too dumb to not turn it off, especially before you lie about where you are/who you're with. A couple years ago, I was trying to date a coworker and he pulled that shit on me, cancelled plans with me for another girl and lied about it. Not only was I able to see where he was via messenger (I swear he wanted to get caught bc he initiated the convo via messenger and not text), but the dude he said he was with wrote on his wall when they were supposed to be together and was like "yo man, where you been? Haven't seen you in awhile!" Reply

Thread

Link

this is so invasive. in general, i feel like location services on social media apps r more trouble than they're worth Reply

Thread

Link

I always try to turn it off/keep it as turned off as possible. Reach me by phone, bye. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I agree, plus snapchat already has geofilters anyway. I don't get the need for this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i keep my location off unless i'm using my waze or want the location snapchat filters. it creeps me out that i can be easily tracked Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte, idk how people can feel comfortable w it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is not gonna end well Reply

Thread

Link

i have that messenger function on and it notifies me when a friend of mine is near me. as if i'm going to hang out w them when i could be living in a bubble of depression, self-pity and hate by myself. Reply

Thread

Link

another reason for me not to use snapchat then Reply

Thread

Link

is this an opt-in thing or? Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah, you have to turn it on yourself.



- When you open Snapchat and ready to take a pic, just pinch the screen and the map will appear

- If this is your first time using the feature, it will ask how you want to use the map

- Turn on "Ghost Mode" if you don't want to be seen



If you're in Ghost Mode, you can still use the feature and see where other ppl are but nobody can see you. You're secretly participating just to see other people/places.



The "places" part of it is actually really neat. Like if you wanna see all the snaps taken at landmarks/events/concerts, etc then you can see what's going on there.



Edited at 2017-06-21 08:50 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah it's like Periscope. I'll watch the NYC or London or whatever ones when I'm bored. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Bless they made it so you have to enable it. I was about to delete the app. I don't want ppl knowing where I am. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Hellllll no. I don't use any feature like that ever on any social media. And I only use Find My Friends when I'm traveling (for my dad to know where I am just in case I die) or if I'm at a huge public place so I can find people.



Other than that no. Half of my friends use Find My Friends 24/7 and are always shady about it and I'm like "this is why I don't turn it on for y'all!" Reply

Thread

Link

For news that's kind of cool, but god knows it won't be used that way. Reply

Thread

Link





https://www.buzzfeed.com/katienotopoulo s/this-app-lets-you-find-people-on-tinde r-who-look-like?utm_term=.pk8rLa1oO#.pgA ObVrzp



Did anyone read about that app where you can upload a photo of someone--yourself, an ex, a celeb, your S.O, etc--and it will scan across all the dating apps and show you people who look similar? I was cracking up when someone mentioned it would be a great way to find out if you were being cheated on. Reply

Thread

Link

Lol I hope this takes off Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is kinda icky. I hardly use snapchat anyway, and this isn't exactly encouraging me to pick it back up. Reply

Thread

Link

So first you give the government pics of me via facial recognition software disguised as a fun filter app ,and now you wanna tell the government exactly where I am???? Can I sell dope and take wholesome pics with my clients in peace,please?! Damn. Reply

Thread

Link

how do you bring the map up? i want to turn this off Reply

Thread

Link

it's literally the third sentence in the post, sis. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah but does it have to be on a particular screen when you do it? because i'm pinching and not a damn thing is happening. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

give me you handle, I'll come and show you. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link