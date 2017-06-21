Introducing the Snap Map


- Snapchat introduced a new feature - the Snap Map
- The Snap Map shows you where you friends are Snapping from (basically stalking)
- You just pinch the screen to bring the Snap Map up
- Facebook Messenger already has a similiar feature that shows you where your friends are

source

so many relationships will end bc of this. ontd, are you paranoid about the future of technology like op? are we scared of being alone?
Tagged: , ,