Carnage to make film debut on Sony's "Venom"
Sony’s ‘Venom’ Movie To Feature Carnage https://t.co/rsw3uKeJFh pic.twitter.com/ReKboqZPQU— Heroic Hollywood (@heroichollywood) June 21, 2017
- According to THR, Cletus Kasady, a.k.a. Carnage, will be the main villain of Sony's Venom.
- Sony also wants to bring Tom Holland's Spider-Man into their spin-offs.
ONTD, who would you cast as Carnage? A friend mentioned Jim Carrey, and I can kinda see it.
Also Jackie Earle Hayley is literally the only person who could do it thxbye
Idk how in the hell Sony thinks they're going to get Tom Holland because they won't. I don't believe they retain the rights to any particular actor, just the character rights itself that they're lending out, so...good luck to them finding any sucker who wants to be the...fifth? Spidey. They should just go straight into Miles Morales Spidey, but somehow I don't think they'll let Peter Parker go.
I'm into this. If it turns out bad I'll act like it's a misunderstood masterpiece like some here defended BvS.
Kill it with a sonic cannon.