Carnage to make film debut on Sony's "Venom"



  • According to THR, Cletus Kasady, a.k.a. Carnage, will be the main villain of Sony's Venom.

  • Sony also wants to bring Tom Holland's Spider-Man into their spin-offs.


ONTD, who would you cast as Carnage? A friend mentioned Jim Carrey, and I can kinda see it.
