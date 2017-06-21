Carnage to make film debut on Sony's "Venom"

idek but still ahhhhhhhhh!!!!!!!! Reply

someone in charge really needs to clarify the Spiderman rights situation, this is confusing Reply

I think Pascal keeps making shit up and then going to Feige with, "well, it's out there now; give the fans what they want." Reply

exactly what she's doing Reply

There are no mortal words to express how much I despise that woman. Reply

lol she's a mess but I can't tell if it's a good play or not. but by her doing that it makes me wonder what's going on. Who has more control? I think marvel wants to use Spider-Man but they don't want to help or connect to anything Sony does on their own that might fuck up continuity or consistency in the MCU. Reply

hmmmm but who's getting cast Reply

carnage was always my fave in the super nintendo game Reply

is this just amazing amy saying this, and kevin feige's ready to lock her up in the disney vault? in any case, I'm so confused about how this will work with tom holland's spidey who IS in the mcu Reply

..villain? Weren't they villaining together? Reply

No. No no no no no no. They will fuck it up.



Also Jackie Earle Hayley is literally the only person who could do it thxbye Reply

...are they just gonna like beg Marvel for Tom Holland? Do you think Andrew Garfield will be up for jumping back into that hot mess again? Reply

nah. he got fired and judging by his interviews he got burned by them. i don't see him ever going back. Reply

Fired for...hating on it? Or just being a dick? I imagine Andrew Garfield is a huuuuge dick. Reply

They said the other day that the Spider-Man from Sony's new universe is Tom Holland, even though he won't appear in the movies. Like, even if the movies aren't connected/we won't get cameos, they're happening in the same universe, just like the MCU movies are in the same universe as the Netflix shows but we don't get crossovers. Reply

According to Zoe Saldana or someone they mentioned there's a Netflix crossover in Infinity War...but I mean, that could be a mention and nothing more.



Idk how in the hell Sony thinks they're going to get Tom Holland because they won't. I don't believe they retain the rights to any particular actor, just the character rights itself that they're lending out, so...good luck to them finding any sucker who wants to be the...fifth? Spidey. They should just go straight into Miles Morales Spidey, but somehow I don't think they'll let Peter Parker go. Reply

I feel like I'm the only person who really wants Sony to milk the Spiderverse.

I'm into this. If it turns out bad I'll act like it's a misunderstood masterpiece like some here defended BvS. Reply

As a comics reader who began in the 90's and loved Maximum Carnage, I can declare this a fucking TERRIBLE idea with characters who are nothing when they're not blatant rip-offs of Joker.



Kill it with a sonic cannon. Reply

THANK YOU. Reddit was seemingly ORGASMIC about Carnage, but as someone familiar with the character and who remembers the 90s, I was utterly mystified. Carnage was NEVER a good or interesting villain. Reply

Avi Arad just loves the worst time in comics. He'd probably get along well with Zack Snyder, come to think of it. Reply

Agreed. I actually like Venom, Lethal Protector will always be a soft spot for me. But I never understood why people were so into Carnage. Reply

but venom is also a villain.. ugh can't we have movies about villains being villains instead of making them do good shit for the stupidest reasons Reply

Venom has a ~code of honor~ Reply

when is this coming out tho Reply

venom's tongue makes me so uncomfortable Reply

I dig it. When I was reading Spider-Man comics like they were holy texts during my youth, I loved Carnage. Reply

tbh i wish life really did end up being a prequel to venom. Reply

Venom 🖤 Reply

