Kate Beckinsale (43) is Dating 21-Year-Old Actor Matt Rife

It's nice to see some gender flips. That's all I got.

nah

She's gone full method since Daniel Day Lewis is retiring

gmta

She's just doing research.

Here's to you, Mrs. Beckinsale

gonna have that stuck in my head all day now lol

Lucky him

Art imitating life



Questionable choices, girl. He ain't even cuuuuute but get it I guess lmao

Damn, you weren't lying - he looks fucking creepy too.

I'm getting Rami's nephew teas

oh god i just googled him. from this angle he reminded me of grant gustin who is awkwardly adorable. but nope, not full-faced

I googled him, he looks like a teenager. Yikes, Kate.

lmao I love how there's clearly no water in that mug.

Is her showing us the empty cup supposed to mean something? Like no fucks are given or something?

I don't know, bb, not sure it goes quite that deep.

The power dynamics?!?! The age disparity!?! Settling in.

nnnn lemme perch

LMAO

She's pressuring him!

I always wonder what it's like to have a parent whose dating someone who is more age appropriate for you than them lol

my bffs mum (50) is dating a guy her age (26) and she always complains about him being such a kid, lmao. but her mum is the happiest she's ever been so...

My parents had me at a pretty young age, so I've had to go through to it plenty of times and it's been hella uncomfortable every time.

I feel like once you're in your 30s there's no such thing as age appropriate anymore (Unless you're going after a dude who's like 75....).

my Godmom is almost 70, and her boyfriend is in his late thirties (like 38 I think- same age as her daughter) and they've been together for like 20 years now--- since he was 22 and she was 40-something. At first it was funny because my Godmom is the biggest prude ever and hates the living fuck out of men, but then she ended up dating this fuckboy. So we were like "cool, this will be over in like a day." Then a year later, we were like "hmmm, ok, well, I'm sure he'll find someone his own age soon." Then five years later we were like "well, he's gonna get a job somewhere other than gamestop and grow up soon!" Long story short-- none of those things happened, he never grew up (last xmas he got into a fight with my ex over whether or not WWF is a real sport or not) and my Godmom never cared because she treats him more like a puppy than a boyfriend, which just adds hilarity to the whole thing. Idk, probably not the best example because their relationship is so odd and from the outside appears mostly platonic at this point.

I always think of Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher when people mention this stuff, like how weird for all those girls in the family for your mom to marry your celeb crush.

My dad always dates younger and his last serious boyfriend was only 8 years older than me. It was fun because Albert and I enjoyed the same music and movies.

jw- did your dad used to be with women?

i'm 2 years younger than my work husband's oldest child and like it's a lil weird but w/e. he acts all of 12 most of the time.

My grandfather married someone a year younger than my mom. My mom has talked about how awkward and uncomfortable it was after she had my sister and she found out that her dad and his wife were trying to have kids. They ended up not having kids, so she got to avoid the awkward situation of her own daughter being older than a sibling of hers.

my boyfriend's mom is dating/has kids with a guy who is younger than me and it's weird af

It's very awkward and it made me look at my dad differently.

She is so fucking hot.

Truth

She really is

Guacala.





Date your own age, not your kid's age Kate.

same

agreed

Lord, he is not cute.

yall... and her 18 year old daughter...



yall... and her 18 year old daughter...

yall.... i know we gotta be all so when he was born... she was legal to drink in the U.S.yall... and her 18 year old daughter...yall.... i know we gotta be all #equality but this is alot

ewwwww 21yo males are trash thooooo



love yourself, kate!

excuse you????



i feel ATTACKED, consider yourself reported.



i feel ATTACKED, consider yourself reported.

I just feel sorry you're 21. Enjoy those years you are legally allowed to forget.

nothing wrong with trying some fresh (legal) sausage <3

I agree, young men are awful. So are older men. All men are awful. Burn them.

