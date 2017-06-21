Kate Beckinsale (43) is Dating 21-Year-Old Actor Matt Rife




- The 43-year-old actress is dating actor and comedian Matt Rife, a source close to Beckinsale tells ET.
- Beckinsale met 21-year-old Rife through a mutual friend.
- The actress also has an 18-year-old daughter, Lily, from her previous relationship with actor Michael Sheen.
- Interestingly enough, Beckinsale portrays an older woman seducing a younger man in her next movie, The Only Living Boy in New York.

