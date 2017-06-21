Kate Beckinsale (43) is Dating 21-Year-Old Actor Matt Rife
EXCLUSIVE: Kate Beckinsale dating 21-year-old actor Matt Rife: See their steamy PDA! https://t.co/q7SGg9sMsF pic.twitter.com/dwwim9YSLJ— ET Canada (@ETCanada) 21 juin 2017
- The 43-year-old actress is dating actor and comedian Matt Rife, a source close to Beckinsale tells ET.
- Beckinsale met 21-year-old Rife through a mutual friend.
- The actress also has an 18-year-old daughter, Lily, from her previous relationship with actor Michael Sheen.
- Interestingly enough, Beckinsale portrays an older woman seducing a younger man in her next movie, The Only Living Boy in New York.
source
Questionable choices, girl. He ain't even cuuuuute but get it I guess lmao
Date your own age, not your kid's age Kate.
yall... and her 18 year old daughter...
yall.... i know we gotta be all #equality but this is alot
love yourself, kate!
excuse you????
i feel ATTACKED, consider yourself reported.
Edited at 2017-06-21 08:29 pm (UTC)