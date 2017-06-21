More Details on the Han Solo BTS drama

Just pay the actors and pretend this never happened. We don't need a Han Solo movie.



mte! it is not too late disney, you can just walk away and pretend this abomination never happened Reply

this. just file it away with the holiday special, and we'll speak no more of it Reply

they made enough in profits alone from TFA ($738 mil) to cover this one's production twice over



They could write that shit off if they wanted, probably.

mte Reply

MTE Reply

Mess. Idgaf about this film so it'll be interesting to see how it turns out. Reply

Same. Can't believe I'm not biased for once. If it's bad I can still laugh at it. Now if that was a Leia movie? My knives would have been ready. Reply

A Leia movie could have had potential but if it was set in any part on Alderaan it'd be a but difficult for the ending not to be a downer bc we know what happens to the planet... Reply

Same, nothing about it excited me to begin with.



At least with Rogue One I was interested bc of the cast (Diego and Donnie especially). This tho... nothing. Reply

L/M shot first

lol Reply

LOL, yep Reply

I read it's against DGA rules for someone already a part of the production to fill in for a fired director. So if Kasdan really wants to direct, he's going to have to pull a Poltergeist/Tombstone and have someone else hired in name only while he secrets calls the shots.



There's also a rumor that KK was underwhelmed with Emilia's performance (shocker...)



They could gut the film and I'm sure her performance wouldn't change at all. Reply

That's the least shocking thing I've heard about this whole thing so far. All her movies are terrible. Reply

For all the salt about Rogue One on here, they had a massively superior cast to this so acting was never the problem there. Reply

emilia sucks and she should've been relegated to staying on tv after terminator Reply

I cant imagine how bad Emilia must have been in those dailies if they were based a lot on improv when we know how bad she is with a linear script or direction.



maybe the issue is both; maybe Emilia or some others werent holding up on screen with that style of directing and the directors wouldn't give on their style even to consider that. if attitudes were already clashing then... Reply

The directors are allowed too much freedom with regards to casting. And in some cases like the brilliant TFA and R1 casts, it works but someone should've put their foot down when whoever (and I bet it was the directors because they're the ones who've had final say in the other films) cast this plank of wood. Reply

Why bother to wait until 3 weeks left of shooting to do the firing

Why not at the beginning Reply

Exactly...you know what kind of work they do, & no doubt there were talks of how they do it. Reply

they probably saw a rough cut and realized this was a disaster they needed to fix despite immediate backlash Reply

Can we just not do this movie? The casting is classic and nobody can fill Harrison's shoes. Reply

I really want this to be good for Donald Glover so everyone needs to get their shit together tbh Reply

i hope this doesn't fuck up the next season of atlanta even more Reply

Right!? I'm so sad when I realized it's been a year since the show premiered Reply

i don't understand how you can be blindsided by being fired when you don't get along with your boss and you were offered fixers.. Reply

Cause it's 3 weeks away from finishing filming. This is highly unusual to say the least. Reply

Mess. Okay now fire the dude you got for Episode 9, Darth Kennedy. Reply

I wish, but I think they're gonna stick with CT because it looks like he doesn't mind being just a director-for-hire on blockbusters Reply

Ugh Reply

He hates female directors as much as she does so we're outta luck there. Reply

I wish ep IX was the one Rian was doing



Literally my only hope is that KK will keep enough of a stranglehold on him not to fuck up Rey's character the way he dud w female characters in Jurassic World. Reply

I'm okay with him staying if he doesn't have final say about anything and just has to stick to the plan. As long as someone else writes the film and he has zero creative freedom. I don't trust him with Finn and Rey. Reply

Who even wants this movie.... Reply

SW underworld was reporting that Kasdan had issues with the directors use of comedy with Han and it didn't match his vision of the story. Reply

yeah i read that in one of the trades too. the directors wanted him to be more comedic, while kasdan wanted han to be more sarcastic and basically the way ford's version was Reply

...which makes sense? I kinda agree with Kasdan on this. Han is an established character with 4 decades of fanbase and people are pretty attached to his existing character portrayal. he doesn't have to be as gruff as Ford was, because he's younger, but the base foundation of the humor does need to be the same. Reply

Parent

i don't understand how you'd dare to argue with someone who's actually written for the character for 4 films. gtfo of here. it's a shitty situation all around. directors not understanding the character, emilia clarke being hired, disney hiring these idiots before making sure they liked what they were bringing. Reply

that's so dumb if it's true. if you don't want comedy why are you hiring the guys who made The Lego Movie/21 Jump Street and an actor who is probably best known for his comedic role in Hail,Caesar Reply

Also I've always felt, even before this was announced, a young Han Solo should be the complete opposite of what we saw in the OT. I always imagined a slightly stout guy who can't impress women but desperately wants to be a space pirate kind of character. I thought that was the best way for the actor to do their own thing with the character. Reply

im sorry I hate this idea lol.



thats basically making Han a Mary Sue for all the fanboys. Reply

lol I guess. He would still be a criminal but I like the idea of him not viewing himself as the rest of the rogues in the galaxy do. Reply

Unearned sense of confidence might me a better wording for what I imagine lol Reply

