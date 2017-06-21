More Details on the Han Solo BTS drama
Why Lucasfilm Fired 'Han Solo' Directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller (and Who Might ... https://t.co/cKaHfxuzum pic.twitter.com/oCUXiGXChI— Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) 21. Juni 2017
- Phil Lord and Chris Miller were fired
- the film only had three weeks of principle shooting left
- producer Kathleen Kennedy had been clashing with Lord/Miller since the start of the production, with L/M prefering a free improvisation shooting style while Kennedy wanted the traditional approach close to the script
- Kennedy and L/M never got along: “It was a culture clash from day one. She didn’t even like the way they folded their socks.”
- the tone of the dailies (the raw material filmed every day) was all over the place
- Lord and Miller also clashed with screenwriter Lawrence Kasdan (who also (co-)wrote: The Empire Strikes Back, Return of the Jedi, and The Force Awakens) over Han Solo's characterization
- Disney wanted to bring in fixers but L/M declined
- L/M were "blindsided by the firing”
- rumors about the replacement diretctor: Lawrence Kasdan, Ron Howard, Joe Johnston
They could write that shit off if they wanted, probably.
At least with Rogue One I was interested bc of the cast (Diego and Donnie especially). This tho... nothing.
all of this is more interesting than whatever this movie would have been.
There's also a rumor that KK was underwhelmed with Emilia's performance (shocker...)
maybe the issue is both; maybe Emilia or some others werent holding up on screen with that style of directing and the directors wouldn't give on their style even to consider that. if attitudes were already clashing then...
Why not at the beginning
Literally my only hope is that KK will keep enough of a stranglehold on him not to fuck up Rey's character the way he dud w female characters in Jurassic World.
thats basically making Han a Mary Sue for all the fanboys.