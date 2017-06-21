lindsey wixson

More Details on the Han Solo BTS drama



source 2

- Phil Lord and Chris Miller were fired

- the film only had three weeks of principle shooting left

- producer Kathleen Kennedy had been clashing with Lord/Miller since the start of the production, with L/M prefering a free improvisation shooting style while Kennedy wanted the traditional approach close to the script

- Kennedy and L/M never got along: “It was a culture clash from day one. She didn’t even like the way they folded their socks.”

- the tone of the dailies (the raw material filmed every day) was all over the place

- Lord and Miller also clashed with screenwriter Lawrence Kasdan (who also (co-)wrote: The Empire Strikes Back, Return of the Jedi, and The Force Awakens) over Han Solo's characterization

- Disney wanted to bring in fixers but L/M declined

- L/M were "blindsided by the firing”

- rumors about the replacement diretctor: Lawrence Kasdan, Ron Howard, Joe Johnston
