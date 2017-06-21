Kris Jenner on the Kardashian Empire
In a recent interview with the Hollywood Reporter Roundtable, Kris Jenner revealed a couple of things about the Kardashian fame:
On why she thinks her family was able to get so famous:
"The show became such a great success because there are so many of us so there is somebody for everyone to relate to in my family. I think people just got emotionally attached and invested as they watched us grow up and evolve."
On Showing Everything:
"We decided as a family to show everything, and no matter how many edits I saw I wouldn't take things out if they were embarrassing. With that philosophy and attitude, I told the kids just not to get on the internet. Now, it's so amplified to this level of "Haters are going to hate" and you just expect the trolls on the internet to criticize every last thing you do. They've got really thick skin. The couple of times I responded to trolls by the end of the exchange they would ask me for a job or to be my assistant. It's wild that they just want your attention."
On Filming After the Paris Incident:
"It was really tough because this terrible thing happened, and so many people felt that they deserved the explanation of what happened because they had for the last decade followed every moment of her life, and she felt like it would almost be a relief to say it on her terms and explain what happened. It was hard to watch, and it took a huge turn with what we show. You think five times about what you are going to put out there on social media."
ONTD, do you find the Kardashians relatable?
even they don't find each other relatable lmao
I admire her business acumen
