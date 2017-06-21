Hilary Duff on set of Younger in New York City

omg i miss the hillary walking posts lol. they're a bright beige light in the midst of so much shit happening in the world <3 BLESS!



i'm trying not 2 comment on what she's done to her face but omg. truly.. Reply

also nyc is NASTY HOT. omg how can she stand to be in that striped ensemble Reply

I wear black pants and a cardigan to work and it's over 100 degrees. It can be done. Reply

how the fuck do you do that



i have a heat intolerance though and will start throwing up or pass out if it's too hot Reply

I live in the desert. I adapt. I usually put my hair back or up and then it's not so bad. Reply

Cannot wait. I need it back, now!



I saw the premiere recently at a screening and it's A+ Reply

Sorry OP but this is now a Miriam Shor walking post. Reply

I'm okay with it. She kills it as Diana in every scene. Reply

I need that purple jumpsuit in my life Reply

the lobster pound 😍



i miss my old hood Reply

She should really slow down with the fillers in her cheeks. Reply

I also think she did something to her lips too. Reply

You think she did stuff to her face? She looks the same to me... Reply

Did anyone watch MENENDEZ: Blood Brothers? The hot guy from this show was the older, creepy brother. It was all kinds of amazing. Reply

