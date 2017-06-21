Hilary Duff on set of Younger in New York City
June 19th Candids: @HilaryDuff and Miriam Shor walking to the set of @YoungerTV in New York City pic.twitter.com/thKAUjM7GD— Hilary Duff News (@HilaryNews) June 19, 2017
June 7th Candids: @HilaryDuff walking to the set of @YoungerTV in a Cinderella dress in New York City pic.twitter.com/NPmOrrMzTz— Hilary Duff News (@HilaryNews) June 7, 2017
June 19th Candids: @HilaryDuff arriving at @GMA at the ABC studios in Times Square, New York pic.twitter.com/QzaiV8EUSQ— Hilary Duff News (@HilaryNews) June 19, 2017
June 13th Candids: @HilaryDuff and @bollymernard on set of @YoungerTV in Manhattan, New York pic.twitter.com/BKCjqA3lsL— Hilary Duff News (@HilaryNews) June 14, 2017
June 13th Candids: @HilaryDuff on set of @YoungerTV in Manhattan, New York pic.twitter.com/d6wLgkNIaY— Hilary Duff News (@HilaryNews) June 14, 2017
June 13th Candids: @HilaryDuff on set of @YoungerTV in Manhattan, New York pic.twitter.com/c4SQONLSog— Hilary Duff News (@HilaryNews) June 14, 2017
June 12th Candids: @HilaryDuff on set of @YoungerTV in Manhattan, New York pic.twitter.com/8W2PXPEseP— Hilary Duff News (@HilaryNews) June 13, 2017
June 6th Candids: @HilaryDuff and @bollymernard walking their dogs, on set of @YoungerTV in Queens, New York pic.twitter.com/n2VN6qSsMw— Hilary Duff News (@HilaryNews) June 7, 2017
June 5th Candids: @HilaryDuff and Charles Michael Davis filming a scene on set of @YoungerTV in Red Hook, Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/VGEPpRRGfB— Hilary Duff News (@HilaryNews) June 5, 2017
She looks so good, new season premieres June 28th!
I saw the premiere recently at a screening and it's A+
