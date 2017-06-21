Noisey Interviews Liam Gallagher
Tom Jones, Guinness and Partridge: @LiamGallagher talks us through a naughty night out with Steve Coogan https://t.co/v0gFOSxRm5 pic.twitter.com/JaUtKn8Mo1— Noisey (@NoiseyMusic) June 21, 2017
-Talks about the first time he played Glastonbury which includes a crazy story about psoriasis mistaken for cocaine (2:00)
-Liam recalls fond childhood memories of school and his teachers by showing off his rap skills (2:58)
-Recalls a night out with Steve Coogan (3:54)
-Shares some brief thoughts on the "Wibbling Rivalry" recording of him and Noel fighting that made it into the British charts (7:39).
-Talks about how he has no interest in guesting on TV shows, "if people haven't fucking noticed, I'm on a different fucking plane, man" (9:48) lol, I never knew I needed to see Liam Gallagher on Countdown so badly until this interview.
-Discusses life after Beady Eye split up, "sat about, done fuck all, moaned a lot" (10:36)
-Describes how he feels about solo life, how the album came together, and how the song writing process lets him get stuff off his chest so he can move on, "it's the best form of therapy" (12:15)
-Talks about why he doesn't think Oasis ever really clicked with American audiences (14:31)
-Mentions song from his album called "For What It's Worth" and how it's an apology to the people he's pissed off over the years (15:32)
-Ends the interview talking about potatoes (15:55)
Liam also did a pretty great interview with Virgin Radio
SOURCE: Noisey Twitter | SOURCE: Virgin Radio Interview
