Artists for Grenfell charity single "Bridge Over Troubled Water" was released today
Behind the scenes video/interviews:
Who sings what:
[Stormzy Rap]
When you're weary, [Robbie Williams] feeling small, [James Blunt]
When tears are in [Rita Ora] your eyes [Craig David]
I will dry them all [Dan Bastille]
I'm on your side [Liam Payne]
When times get rough [Emeli Sande]
And friends just can't be found [Kelly Jones]
Like a bridge over troubled water [Paloma Faith]
I will lay me down [Louis Tomlinson]
Like a bridge over troubled water [Labrinth]
I will lay me down [Jorja Smith]
[WSTRN Rap]
When you're down and out [Leona Lewis]
When you're on the street [Jessie J]
When evening falls so hard [James Arthur]
I will comfort you [Roger Daltrey]
I'll take your part [Ella Eyre]
When darkness comes [Anne Marie & Ella Henderson]
And pain is all around [Louisa Johnson]
Like a bridge over troubled water [Robbie Williams, All Voices]
I will lay me down [James Arthur]
Like a bridge over troubled water [Choir]
I will lay me down [Rita Ora]
They also put up a page through which you can buy/donate here.
Source: 1, 2,
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/201
'Among those exercising dogs and small children, the views were more mixed. “It’s so unfair,” said Maria, who was reading the news in the Evening Standard with two neighbours.
She bought her flat two years ago for a sum she was unwilling to disclose. “We paid a lot of money to live here, and we worked hard for it. Now these people are going to come along, and they won’t even be paying the service charge.”
Nick, who pays £2,500 a month rent for a one-bedroom flat in the complex, also expressed doubts about the plan. “Who are the real tenants of Grenfell Tower?” he asked. “It seems as though a lot of flats there were sublet. Now the people whose names are on the tenancies will get rehoused here, and then they’ll rent the flats out on the private market. And the people who were actually living unofficially in the tower at the time of the fire won’t get rehoused.
“I’m very sad that people have lost their homes, but there are a lot of people here who have bought flats and will now see the values drop. It will degrade things. And it opens up a can of worms in the housing market.”
Not to mention that the social housing was already being build there before the fire even happened
Residents and locals are saying 150.
They all should have donated from their own vast fortunes.
But, get that good PR, I guess.
