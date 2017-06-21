Artists for Grenfell charity single "Bridge Over Troubled Water" was released today

Rita got *TWO* lines? The biggest western pop star in China came to help raise money. Reply

Thread

Link

She grew up in the area, apparently she even played in the building as a child Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm still shaken by this whole thing. I just can't believe it happened and how horrible it was. It just seems like in 2017 we should be past these kinds of tragedies with better safety systems in place. Reply

Thread

Link

This would be true if there werent people in charge who were out to cut corners and make more money for themselves while neglecting the community thye ar esuppose to be serving. In my opinion this was completely avoidable. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

every time i think about the fact that these people died for MONEY i start to cry because what the fuck, fucking MONEY?? it makes me feel physically sick Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

its so cool they gave pop icon Rita Ora the last line. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm concerned people are not going to see any of the money being raised through various means. My BFF's former colleague is a victim of the fire. Her entire family died, they lived in the same building, but different flat. she had to go and identify them today, apparently the press have been hounding her - so she is not seeing anybody or taking calls. She was staying in a hostel as of yesterday. Reply

Thread

Link

the press are so fucking disgusting, jfc. vultures. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/201 7/jun/21/rehousing-of-grenfell-tower-fam ilies-in-luxury-block-meets-mixed-respon se



'Among those exercising dogs and small children, the views were more mixed. “It’s so unfair,” said Maria, who was reading the news in the Evening Standard with two neighbours.



She bought her flat two years ago for a sum she was unwilling to disclose. “We paid a lot of money to live here, and we worked hard for it. Now these people are going to come along, and they won’t even be paying the service charge.”



Nick, who pays £2,500 a month rent for a one-bedroom flat in the complex, also expressed doubts about the plan. “Who are the real tenants of Grenfell Tower?” he asked. “It seems as though a lot of flats there were sublet. Now the people whose names are on the tenancies will get rehoused here, and then they’ll rent the flats out on the private market. And the people who were actually living unofficially in the tower at the time of the fire won’t get rehoused.



“I’m very sad that people have lost their homes, but there are a lot of people here who have bought flats and will now see the values drop. It will degrade things. And it opens up a can of worms in the housing market.”



They're apparent rehousing people in 'social housing' on luxury apartment blocks'Among those exercising dogs and small children, the views were more mixed. “It’s so unfair,” said Maria, who was reading the news in the Evening Standard with two neighbours.She bought her flat two years ago for a sum she was unwilling to disclose. “We paid a lot of money to live here, and we worked hard for it. Now these people are going to come along, and they won’t even be paying the service charge.”Nick, who pays £2,500 a month rent for a one-bedroom flat in the complex, also expressed doubts about the plan. “Who are the real tenants of Grenfell Tower?” he asked. “It seems as though a lot of flats there were sublet. Now the people whose names are on the tenancies will get rehoused here, and then they’ll rent the flats out on the private market. And the people who were actually living unofficially in the tower at the time of the fire won’t get rehoused.“I’m very sad that people have lost their homes, but there are a lot of people here who have bought flats and will now see the values drop. It will degrade things. And it opens up a can of worms in the housing market.” Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg fucking scum. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh ffs some people are the worst Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wtf, people are the worst. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Well the Grenfell victims should have thought of housing when they decided to be born without trust funds now, shouldn't they? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can't imagine being so utterly heartless, what fucking arseholes. People have died, people are homeless, and all they can say is that those people will "degrade" things. JFC, it hurts my heart so much to realise people actually think like this. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

rich people have no hearts. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Some people have no shame :( I don't see what their issue is, it's not like those poor people will be moved into their precious 'luxury apartments', it's already been said that the social tenants will be housed in a separate “affordable housing” block, and they definitely won't be getting access to the gym and the pool.



Not to mention that the social housing was already being build there before the fire even happened Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the part about sublets is true? so without the names the people who were there will really get nothing? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





In memory of Khadija Saye and all who lost their lives at Grenfell Tower on 14 June. Khadija Saye, Sothiou 2017, on view at Tate Britain pic.twitter.com/oa5f6koU3b — Tate (@Tate) June 20, 2017

Tate Britian is displaying some of Khadija Saye's work. Reply

Thread

Link

Official death toll is now up to 79 and still rising.



Residents and locals are saying 150. Reply

Thread

Link

It's absolutely devastating :( I was reading a BBC article where the local hospital were saying that, after they saw reports of the fire on the news, they were bracing themselves for 100's of people needing treatment, and in the end they ended up treating just *four* people for smoke inhalation, which make them realise just how many people never got out of the tower... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

singers are nice, song is nice Reply

Thread

Link

Tacky.



They all should have donated from their own vast fortunes.



But, get that good PR, I guess. Reply

Thread

Link



Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ Reply

Thread

Link