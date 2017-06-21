aesthetic hoe

Artists for Grenfell charity single "Bridge Over Troubled Water" was released today




Behind the scenes video/interviews:




Who sings what:

[Stormzy Rap]

When you're weary, [Robbie Williams] feeling small, [James Blunt]

When tears are in [Rita Ora] your eyes [Craig David]

I will dry them all [Dan Bastille]

I'm on your side [Liam Payne]

When times get rough [Emeli Sande]

And friends just can't be found [Kelly Jones]

Like a bridge over troubled water [Paloma Faith]

I will lay me down [Louis Tomlinson]

Like a bridge over troubled water [Labrinth]

I will lay me down [Jorja Smith]

[WSTRN Rap]

When you're down and out [Leona Lewis]

When you're on the street [Jessie J]

When evening falls so hard [James Arthur]

I will comfort you [Roger Daltrey]

I'll take your part [Ella Eyre]

When darkness comes [Anne Marie & Ella Henderson]

And pain is all around [Louisa Johnson]

Like a bridge over troubled water [Robbie Williams, All Voices]

I will lay me down [James Arthur]

Like a bridge over troubled water [Choir]

I will lay me down [Rita Ora]


They also put up a page through which you can buy/donate here.
Source: 1, 2,
Tagged: , , , , ,