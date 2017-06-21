How is Maya never in these trailers after what happened to her? But I gotta hear Esme call her crazy?! (I say with an Esme icon lol.) Reply

i am sosososo nervous with the lack of maya in these trailers that they're gonna fucking terri mcgregor her, which would be CRIMINAL b/c her storyline was imo the defining arc of degrassi next class and the show's finest work.



i hope they find a way to spotlight her in the final season and complete her story without half assing it

"YOU JUST WALKED OUT ON A DATE WITH ONE OF DEGRASSI'S COOLEST GIRLS BC OF YOUR MAM'S PASTA SAS?!"

omg your icon! dyinggg

lol I remember watching this as a teen and getting so emo over the entire thing.

Iconic.



To this day, I've never heard anyone pronounce "pasta" like it has "ass" in the middle like he does lmfao

'LEAVE ME ALONE SPIN!'



OH MY G O D. lmfaooooo



the actors reenacted this scene last year and it was HILARIOUS. <3

i want someone to die this season. make degrassi the house of death.

this JT teas

oh god what if i just jinxed grace? she does have CF... but i didn't mean her!!



Edited at 2017-06-21 08:12 pm (UTC)

I hope they kill off Zig. Omg I hate him. And the actor is just terrible, even by Degrassi standards.

Where's Maya? She had like one of the only interesting stories in the last season.



Tristan should've stayed in the coma.



Miles is basically now Paige - the resident antihero yet somehow more unlikable. That used to be Zoe, but yeah.



Ew, Grace, really? How does that ugly emo guy get any action?



Zoe's love interest looks twice her age to me.



The writers should just let Frankie kill someone. She's close to that level. Even Hunter seems calm next to her.



Edited at 2017-06-21 08:04 pm (UTC)

TY. Tristan should've STAYED in that coma. UGH!!!



I love how you like sailor moon and degrassi - me toooo Reply

tristan should've died!

I had no idea this was still on (at least with this cast bc some of them I remember). Why did I think it was cancelled? idk why since I did notice it on Netflix.

it DID get canceled, but family channel in Canada and netflix revived it, gave it a new name and voila! :D

i wish they would put the whole seasons on canadian netflix at the same time as the states :(

I wish Netflix would put up all the old episodes and prior series. I'd probably just watch them in an endless loop tho lmao

bitch, i TOLD you that the old DTNG eps were all on youtube! and they're putting up the old series up too now.

Lol I haven't even finished season 2. Oop. I'm in love with Miles though, just bc the actor is cute af. And Zigg. They should get together in the show imo!!

"I'm in love with Miles though, just bc the actor is cute af" mte i luv ha

yaasss. ugh sometimes those tall skinny white boys just get me, you know? plus it's not like he's white white. i mean, he's canadian!

Lol fuck Maya! I hate that trick. Frankie's cray I'm here for this! When does this season premiere?

I don't really like watching shows where the main cast are teens anymore, but I'm just really happy Degrassi has existed in so many versions for so long.

Yessss I'm here for this!! Zasha kissing <3 <3 <3 <3

Joke's on Tristan because his fugly ass will never do better than Miles lmfao. He's always been my least favorite ever since he was introduced, fortunately for him, Vijay has taken his spot. Also, I need Maya and Zig to gtfo. Esme deserves way better. Can Miles just date some great guy or girl (definitely not Lola!)?



Also, I don't care about any of the tech kids whatsoever, they're the worst part of the shoooowwwww



Grace and Jonah? yikes. Frankie would overreact though LOL



Hoping Zoe and Rasha have a good season!!! eeeeh <3

Hoping Zoe and Rasha have a good season!!! eeeeh <3



They're basically all I care about at this point.



And eeeeeeeeeeee your icon!!!! <3 Reply

same with your icon!!! <3



I did want Zoe and Grace to work out, but I respected Grace's feelings. Man, I can't even imagine how Zoe felt! I'm glad she has Rasha though, they seem so great together :) Reply

Parent

i hate almost everyone except lola, esme, miles, sasha, zasha (together cuz i dont really like zoe on her own lol), and hunter's friends, but i tolerate hunter cuz i like the actor



i hope this is the season tristan dies



this post made realize how much trash i watch sldkskd



Edited at 2017-06-21 09:10 pm (UTC)

i'm here for a new trash season!

mte ilana

shay has such a terrible actress i can't stand anything she does. and i also can't stand her and tiny together, it's unbearable because she has such a stick up her butt and lola is adorable and the opposite so his leaving lola for shay is ridic. it reeks of 'let's pair the black kids bc true love obviously'



miles is bae forever <3



i love how esme and zig are so mismatched but theyre still together and became a couple without some kind of endgame omg buildup. i like their being dramatic together, but i can't fucking deal with zig wearing the same sleeveless top and terrible angsty expression every episode nor can i cope with esme's giant braid every single fucking day! i feel like the actress doesn't want to cut her hair and it'd be too tedious for her to wear it down so they just stick it in that ridiculous sidebraid for eternity. im so sick of looking at it tbh



do we know if maya is even coming back to the show tbh??????? the actress has seemed over it for years and they're graduating anyway so even though she used to be the unofficial main character i wouldn't be surprised if she left early Reply

Lola has become my Manny of this mess.

Ew really? She's so selfish and irritating. Manny was never a bad friend to anyone. Lola will gladly kick her best friend to the curb for some random dick.

maya and tristan are both over it irl and into being pastel goth hipsters in their band....i can't even imagine what a tristan-centric storyline even *looks* like anymore, he's been such a non-entity for so long

OMG, I am always going to root for the Black girl, but the actress who plays Shay is TURRIBLE. Her line delivery is so unnatural, and she moves so awkwardly. WHY IS SHE AN ACTRESS?

