June 21st, 2017, 03:13 pm imnotasquirrel Degrassi: Next Class season 4 trailer This is a longer trailer than the one posted a month ago!sourcejudging grace's terrible taste tbh Tagged: degrassi (mtv canada / teennick) Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 5555 comments Add comment
i hope they find a way to spotlight her in the final season and complete her story without half assing it
"YOU JUST WALKED OUT ON A DATE WITH ONE OF DEGRASSI'S COOLEST GIRLS BC OF YOUR MAM'S PASTA SAS?!"
To this day, I've never heard anyone pronounce "pasta" like it has "ass" in the middle like he does lmfao
OH MY G O D. lmfaooooo
the actors reenacted this scene last year and it was HILARIOUS. <3
Edited at 2017-06-21 08:12 pm (UTC)
This show is my shameful secret.
Tristan should've stayed in the coma.
Miles is basically now Paige - the resident antihero yet somehow more unlikable. That used to be Zoe, but yeah.
Ew, Grace, really? How does that ugly emo guy get any action?
Zoe's love interest looks twice her age to me.
The writers should just let Frankie kill someone. She's close to that level. Even Hunter seems calm next to her.
Edited at 2017-06-21 08:04 pm (UTC)
Re: This show is my shameful secret.
I love how you like sailor moon and degrassi - me toooo
Re: This show is my shameful secret.
Also, I don't care about any of the tech kids whatsoever, they're the worst part of the shoooowwwww
Grace and Jonah? yikes. Frankie would overreact though LOL
Hoping Zoe and Rasha have a good season!!! eeeeh <3
They're basically all I care about at this point.
And eeeeeeeeeeee your icon!!!! <3
I did want Zoe and Grace to work out, but I respected Grace's feelings. Man, I can't even imagine how Zoe felt! I'm glad she has Rasha though, they seem so great together :)
i hope this is the season tristan dies
this post made realize how much trash i watch sldkskd
Edited at 2017-06-21 09:10 pm (UTC)
miles is bae forever <3
i love how esme and zig are so mismatched but theyre still together and became a couple without some kind of endgame omg buildup. i like their being dramatic together, but i can't fucking deal with zig wearing the same sleeveless top and terrible angsty expression every episode nor can i cope with esme's giant braid every single fucking day! i feel like the actress doesn't want to cut her hair and it'd be too tedious for her to wear it down so they just stick it in that ridiculous sidebraid for eternity. im so sick of looking at it tbh
do we know if maya is even coming back to the show tbh??????? the actress has seemed over it for years and they're graduating anyway so even though she used to be the unofficial main character i wouldn't be surprised if she left early