hell no! — TLC (@OfficialTLC) June 6, 2017





Edited at 2017-06-21 06:33 pm (UTC) this tweet from a couple of weeks ago cracked me up so hard Reply

Thread

Link

I loved that a bunch of sites just reported on it as "twitter users asks TLC question" and Paul F Tompkins was joking about how they couldn't even bother to refer to him as a comedian. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He performed at my school and I attended to see Lewis Black, I fell ALL THE WAY asleep during Paul's set..he was so fucking boring. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's funny that TLC was singing about wanting no scrubs but they were making minimum wage at the time. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

god is my president Reply

Thread

Link

waiting for my summer track, and this aint it. Reply

Thread

Link

Oh.



Did they bring back those two singers who did all the background vocals on their albums? Reply

Thread

Link

Don't try it.

The live vocals are flawless.. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Debra Killings? I was wondering about her presence too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Please say this isn't the first single from their album? Reply

Thread

Link

They're already released one Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the first single is Way Back, it's way better Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

where the R&B sound at? I need Crazy Sexy Cool pt.2 not this white college kid crap Reply

Thread

Link

DID YOU SEE THE NEW TRAILER I AM SHOOKETH Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Howling! they kind of are destroying their legacy not as much with their music as their dumb comments Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

God is your president but he didn't tell you this song was a bad idea? Reply

Thread

Link

Boring song, REALLY boring video. Reply

Thread

Link

l o l Reply

Thread

Link

I liked the other video/song but this is just sad Reply

Thread

Link

Lmao Reply

Thread

Link

dated by a couple of decades Reply

Thread

Link