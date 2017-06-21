goop

Three-time Wimbledon champion Boris Becker, who won €18,343,408 in prize money, declared bankrupt



- Former tennis player Boris Becker was declared bankrupt at a High Court hearing today.
- He's had a "substantial" amount of outstanding debt since October 2015 and his house in Majorca is being remortgaged to raise money.
- The registrar was quoted saying, “One has the impression of a man with his head in the sand.”
- His advocate in court said bankruptcy would harm his "image" as the judge responded with, “He should have thought about that a long time ago.”

