Three-time Wimbledon champion Boris Becker, who won €18,343,408 in prize money, declared bankrupt
- Former tennis player Boris Becker was declared bankrupt at a High Court hearing today.
- He's had a "substantial" amount of outstanding debt since October 2015 and his house in Majorca is being remortgaged to raise money.
- The registrar was quoted saying, “One has the impression of a man with his head in the sand.”
- His advocate in court said bankruptcy would harm his "image" as the judge responded with, “He should have thought about that a long time ago.”
SOURCE
How broke are you, ONTD?
We're doing fine. Student and car loans are all paid off, so we have no debt, and my husband has healthy retirement savings. We just don't have a lot of liquid savings, and rent increases by a lot every year. We need to work on putting more away from every paycheck.
It's a shame about housing prices. :/ How can I put away of your rent keeps going up? :(
Maybe it was a broom closet in a restaurant lmao
i can't believe she's 15 now. i felt bad for her when she was younger because she looked like a little biracial clone of him with pigtails, but she's quite pretty now. still unfortunately looks like boris, but she's at least grown into her face.
...let me copy my comment from the other post
why cant I be rich? born rich?
screaming
Also I'm quite broke but I hope that it'll get better, soon. I still live from one month to the next but well...