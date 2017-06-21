George Clooney's tequila business sold for close to $1 billion USD

Gotta pay for those diapers. Get money. Reply

is that randy gerber in the pic?? Reply

yes, it is. he is one of the co-founders on casamigos. Reply

ahhh i thought so. thanks. Reply

I have a lot of feels about this, but they basically all boil down to hating capitalism and being poor so... Reply

I am in the same boat as you. Reply

Phew, I was worried that he'd have to start cutting back, what with working less because of the kiddos... Reply

Haven't tried Cadamigos but Dulce Vida is my fav and best tequila ever IMO Reply

Don't bother trying it--one margarita of it gave me a headache. Reply

get money amal Reply

AMAL IS SO FUCKING PRETTY.



HOW THE FUCK DID GEORGE GET HER?! I don't understand. I'm still marveling at that. They now have twins now too. Reply

$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$ $$$$$$$$



But also, it's not like George Clooney is ugly. He's just old. Reply

Really now. I couldn't care less about this guy, but he's only a household name and one of the most accomplished actor/directors with a shitton of money. You /really/ can't understand? Reply

now gurl lets not exaggerate she's cute but not gorgeous imo Reply

... he's George Clooney Reply

Oh Jesus Christ, this interview/interaction was so painful. Reply

lmao at that girl yawning to the left Reply

I read this as 'get money ANAL' Reply

Oh my gosh







Can this be a financial post?

I'm going to contribute the max I can to my HSA. which is 2600 and then use it all for the dentist



Also does anyone use YNAB Reply

It can be, if you'd like.



I used to use Mint. Never used YNAB. I feel like I don't get a lot of flexibility from these apps. I just notes on Google Keep now for budgeting. Reply

I use Mint but there are certain things about the site that I don't love/don't find user friendly. Reply

... $2600 for the dentist? Reply

Yeah I have deep roots and so I need a oral surgeon to extract teeth and so it's $600 per tooth and I need 8 pulled. I have had fucked up teeth my entire life. :( I will never be able to afford that. Reply

Parent

I tried YNAB for about a month but didn't really feel it was better than my own little Excel spreadsheet. I do like that their motto seems to be to get people to stop living pay check to pay check.



I have a FSA and it's a use it or lose it type thing so I'm alittke afraid to contribute the max. I contributed 900 this year and I'm struggling to spend it. I bought a 20 dollar 1.5 ounce mineral sunscreen on Amazon. It works amazing but feels weird spending so much that I wouldn't normally. Reply

I haven't had tequila in years because throwing up tequila is the worst and has traumatized me for life. Reply

i had no idea he had a tequila company.



i never had a tequila phase. so many of my friends their drinks and shots of choice was tequila. i had a vodka phase in HS and into my first year of college and a whiskey phase soph year of college up until a few years ago. my body suddenly decided all whiskey, esp jameson, was the devil and i gag at the sight of it now. :-( Reply

I'm poor 😭 Reply

i was just in the post about the bankrupt tennis player and your comment there + this comment lmaooooz Reply

I had hopes people'd notice Reply

i need to get into the booze biz



it's my passion already Reply

booze biz has great returns if you have something good. Reply

i'd be willing to test all day everyday to get the prefect product Reply

Parent

You gotta love it when the rich keep getting richer Reply

I know right? How much will he donate of this/put back into society, 0,001% Reply

the real problems of the world is the issue of maldistribution: those who have enough get more and those need more get less. not just money, but fucking everything.



Edited at 2017-06-21 07:20 pm (UTC) Reply

I didn't even know he had a tequila business Reply

I can't even remember what tequila tastes like.



It's Wednesday so I should buy a lottery ticket. Reply

