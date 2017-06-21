George Clooney's tequila business sold for close to $1 billion USD
How George Clooney accidentally started the tequila company he just sold for up to $1 billion https://t.co/QR0TqvEK7U— CNBC (@CNBC) June 21, 2017
Today, George Clooney sold his tequila company Casamigos to Diageo who owns Guinness, Johnnie Walker, Smirnoff, Ciroc, Captain Morgan, and more. The acquisition of his company is for an initial $700 million USD which then can accumulate to $1 billion depending on the performance of the company over 10 years.
With the acquisition from Diageo, Clooney is expected to stay with the company.
Have you had Casamigos?
