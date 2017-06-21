June 21st, 2017, 10:58 am roxiful Second trailer for Game of Thrones s7 idc I am excited!!! Give me a Stark reunion.Source Tagged: game of thrones (hbo), television - hbo Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 145145 comments Add comment
Chills, for real.
JON WHO
BYE SANDRA
sophie sounds bored.
[also obligatory:]
Also, because I'm a sucker for soft strings, does anyone know how to isolate just the music? Because the music is beautiful.
I wonder of Tyrion and Jaime are going to meet eachother there again