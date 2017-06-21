Trump supporters are having a white-hot meltdown over Moby’s latest music video

Good fuck him, I hope all those cheeseburgers catch up to him. Reply

The same people who are triggered by Shakespeare and Moby still say liberals are snowflakes. Reply

Imagine being at all threatened by Moby Reply

Pretty much Reply

I can't tell you how many "triggered" republicans I have called a snowflake and they literally say "duh you idiot that is what we call you "libtards!".



They are so stupid they literally do not get the irony.

hft Reply

when AREN'T they having a meltdown though? Reply

#IWillHitAManWithGlasses I don't believe Trump supporters listen to Moby. #FakeNews Reply

awww what precious snowflakes. sounds like they need a safe space! Reply

damn that video was depressing but oh so real



this planet sucks ass Reply

humans* suck ass



don't blame kween earth for our bullshit I'm sure she can't wait for us to be gone Reply

right? bb earth would FLOURISH at the absence of humans Reply

;; u right u right Reply

Edited at 2017-06-21 06:58 pm (UTC)

nah, the planet's cool, her tenants are another matter... Reply

one day karma will snatch him Reply

I've loved this song since I was a little boy:







I've loved this song since I was a little boy:

Fucking Thora Birch and Sean Bean are in this music video lmao.

Aww Thora, she should have Scarlett Johansson's success. Reply

Yes, good Reply

the video reminds me of those #im14andthisisdeep memes Reply

i was about 2 say Reply

Moby cartoon video corrupting children into hatred and accepting violence against President Trump”



So true. Just the other day I heard an 8yro say how the album Play changed their life. So Moby should really be mindful of the power he has to influence our children. Reply

Lmao Reply

her memorial was set on fire this morning.



im done with today. im fucking done.



eta:



http://www.rawstory.com/2017/06/van dals-set-fire-to-memorial-to-slain-virgi nia-teen-nabra-hassanen/



so this is slightly OT but still related but that Muslim woc that was murdered in VA the other day?

her memorial was set on fire this morning.

im done with today. im fucking done.

eta:

http://www.rawstory.com/2017/06/van dals-set-fire-to-memorial-to-slain-virgi nia-teen-nabra-hassanen/

Edited at 2017-06-21 05:45 pm (UTC)

Yeah no hate crimes going on here....... Reply

The dude who killed her was there illegally.



'A 22-year-old man accused of killing a Muslim teenager with a baseball bat in Virginia on Sunday is an undocumented immigrant who entered the United States illegally, federal authorities said on Tuesday.



The man, Darwin Martinez Torres, who was charged with murder in the death of Nabra Hassanen, 17, is believed to be from El Salvador, an Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokeswoman said. The agency said it issued a so-called detainer on Monday with the Adult Detention Center in Fairfax, Va., where Mr. Torres is being held without bail, to keep him in custody in the event that he could be released.



ICE, which said it had no previous encounters with Mr. Torres, did not say when he came to the United States, how old he was at the time and whether he arrived with anyone else. Minors in El Salvador have fled that country in recent years, often traveling north through Mexico, to escape violent gangs. Under President Barack Obama, the White House expanded a humanitarian program to admit Central American refugees fleeing dangerous conditions.' Reply

http://www.nydailynews.com/news/nationa l/man-sets-fire-memorial-slain-virginia-t een-nabra-hassanen-article-1.3266085



'A Spokeswoman said that Jonathan Solomon, a 24-year-old from South Carolina, had been arrested just after 10 a.m., and added that “at this time, the incident does not appear to be motivated by bias.” He was arrested on suspicion of kindling a bonfire.'



'A Spokeswoman said that Jonathan Solomon, a 24-year-old from South Carolina, had been arrested just after 10 a.m., and added that "at this time, the incident does not appear to be motivated by bias." He was arrested on suspicion of kindling a bonfire.'

K.

This is disgusting. It's hard for me to comprehend that level of blind hatred. Reply

OMFG! Hasn't her family been through enough already? :,( Reply

Jesus fucking CHRIST these people are monsters. Reply

http://www.gq.com/story/sean-spicer-f at-shaming-bannon Did you see about Bannon calling Sean Spicer fat? I know he was joking but LORT. Your boss is built like a matron in a period movie about an orphanage. And your 10 year battle with drunkorexia hasn't made you Henry Cavill either. Reply

By that logic, we shouldn't have to see Bannon OR Trump ever again. Does this dude realize he has a real job...? Reply

Steve Bannon looks like his liver is on it's last legs - his face is full of craters that would make the moon jealous and he's got a drunkard's nose so red that he could use it to help Santa deliver presents to children on Christmas (if he wasn't the actual Grinch). He is in no place to speak on someone else's looks. Also, he's a fucking fat piece of lard himself so I don't even know who he thinks he's making fun of. His heart is probably 65% deep fried fat. What a fucking dickhead. Like go do some work, dipshit! Reply

DAMN SIS!!!!

READ TO FILTH!!! Reply

Spicer is the catholic who didn't get to meet the pope, right? He should change sides and expose Trump and his people. Reply

LoL "drunkorexia" omg stealing Reply

