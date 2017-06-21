Trump supporters are having a white-hot meltdown over Moby’s latest music video
Trump supporters are having a white-hot meltdown over Moby’s latest music video https://t.co/kymF2cuYT6 pic.twitter.com/UbNqqCfSYf— Raw Story (@RawStory) June 20, 2017
- The video features a robot Donald Trump, and evil caricatures of Theresa May, Rupert Murdoch, Steve Bannon and Kim Jong-un.
“Moby cartoon video corrupting children into hatred and accepting violence against President Trump” reads one particular headline.
- Trump fans are predictably butthurt all over Twitter, egged on by Butthurt Central aka Breitbart News.
More Twitter reactions at the source
The actual video in question:
Video Source
amazing music IMO, takes me back to the Bush years
They are so stupid they literally do not get the irony.
this planet sucks ass
don't blame kween earth for our bullshit I'm sure she can't wait for us to be gone
Edited at 2017-06-21 06:58 pm (UTC)
I've loved this song since I was a little boy:
Fucking Thora Birch and Sean Bean are in this music video lmao.
So true. Just the other day I heard an 8yro say how the album Play changed their life. So Moby should really be mindful of the power he has to influence our children.
her memorial was set on fire this morning.
im done with today. im fucking done.
eta:
http://www.rawstory.com/2017/06/van
Edited at 2017-06-21 05:45 pm (UTC)
'A 22-year-old man accused of killing a Muslim teenager with a baseball bat in Virginia on Sunday is an undocumented immigrant who entered the United States illegally, federal authorities said on Tuesday.
The man, Darwin Martinez Torres, who was charged with murder in the death of Nabra Hassanen, 17, is believed to be from El Salvador, an Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokeswoman said. The agency said it issued a so-called detainer on Monday with the Adult Detention Center in Fairfax, Va., where Mr. Torres is being held without bail, to keep him in custody in the event that he could be released.
ICE, which said it had no previous encounters with Mr. Torres, did not say when he came to the United States, how old he was at the time and whether he arrived with anyone else. Minors in El Salvador have fled that country in recent years, often traveling north through Mexico, to escape violent gangs. Under President Barack Obama, the White House expanded a humanitarian program to admit Central American refugees fleeing dangerous conditions.'
'A Spokeswoman said that Jonathan Solomon, a 24-year-old from South Carolina, had been arrested just after 10 a.m., and added that “at this time, the incident does not appear to be motivated by bias.” He was arrested on suspicion of kindling a bonfire.'
K.
http://www.gq.com/story/sean-spicer-f
READ TO FILTH!!!