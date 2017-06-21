revolution

Trump supporters are having a white-hot meltdown over Moby’s latest music video




- The video features a robot Donald Trump, and evil caricatures of Theresa May, Rupert Murdoch, Steve Bannon and Kim Jong-un.

“Moby cartoon video corrupting children into hatred and accepting violence against President Trump” reads one particular headline.

- Trump fans are predictably butthurt all over Twitter, egged on by Butthurt Central aka Breitbart News.
amazing music IMO, takes me back to the Bush years
