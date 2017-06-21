ONTD Roundup
For Tuesday, June 20, 2017:
- Miley Cyrus Pays Tribute to Decades of LGBTQ Resistance
- Hailey Baldwin: Calling me an insta model hurts my feelings and is disrespectful
- Ariel Winter & boyfriend get matching tattoos
- Jeffree Star makes video about his racist past
- Hillary Clinton Likens Herself To Wonder Woman
- Celebs tweet their support for Jon Ossoff and talk about the #GA06 Special Election
- Johnny Depp Knew His Finances Were In Danger, According to Emails
- Lucy Hale Responds to Backlash Over Calling Herself 'Fat' on Instagram
- Yesterday's ONTD Roundup
happy humpday everyone!
Edited at 2017-06-21 04:29 pm (UTC)
Re: happy humpday everyone!
Re: happy humpday everyone!
Re: happy humpday everyone!
I moved in like a week ago
sad.
Turn on some music really loudly - maybe they'll get the hint.
how weird are we talkin
like I don't think they're actually having sex down there but I think it's building to that
Edited at 2017-06-21 04:28 pm (UTC)
I guess that's what I get for browsing ONTD on company time/resources
also ty for this gif i like her hair here and am going to use it!!
My new keyboard should be here tomorrow & I can stop pasting a everywhere.
i'm hungry?
Re: i'm hungry?
Chorizo and asparagus lol
Re: i'm hungry?
Edited at 2017-06-21 04:32 pm (UTC)
Re: i'm hungry?
Re: i'm hungry?
Re: i'm hungry?
Re: i'm hungry?
Re: i'm hungry?
Re: i'm hungry?
Re: i'm hungry?
Re: i'm hungry?
Re: i'm hungry?
Gum
Re: i'm hungry?
Re: i'm hungry?
Re: i'm hungry?
i'm going out with friends tonight and am determined to end my five month long dry spell
your #thoughtsandprayers to the dick gods would be v much appreciated, tyfyt
Edited at 2017-06-21 04:41 pm (UTC)
This story and stories like it fucking infuriate me. Can't believe stuff like this is allowed to happen. The Bay area really needs to do something about the housing issue.
Last night I went out with the guy I'm dating and I got home/went to bed WAY too late, so I'm exhausted today. I also have a headache :( But last night he randomly asked me if I wanted to go to the beach with him, and if I wanted to go to Portland, ME! So that's a good sign - he wants to plan actual trips with me! :D He's so cute I can't stand it.
Also, is it the weekend yet?!?! UGH.
My week's been awful so far tbh. Has been since, like, Friday.
I just came out as bi over the weekend and I've been having a lot of feelings and like, don't even know where to start. I also just want to make out with someone. Like, so badly.
- work in the studio in the morning
- brunch with 2 of my lovely friends
- friends help me find a sexy but sophisticated dress
- back to studio for a lil while
- go home and shower, put on aforementioned new dress + lipstick that i bought today (and crack out the nars cocacobana multiple!!! exciting)
- go to my show opening, shmooze, look good
- dinner and drinks with friends!!
i'm v excited!!
also should i get a spontaneous walk in tattoo (from a trustworthy artist obvs)
also jealous @ your art career, that sounds amazing! congrats bb!!
[Spoiler (click to open)]
[Spoiler (click to open)]
u rock that jlaw hair it looks awesome
Sometimes I wish I could pull off blonde, but I'm a brunette and I would look fucking TERRIBLE, lmao