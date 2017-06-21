ONTD Roundup

The mouse chasing its tail LMFAOOO im dead yo 😂😂pic.twitter.com/akfVfcBDpd — Black People Vines (@BlackPplVines) November 28, 2016





LMAOOO NNNN Reply

that mouse looks sick... unless it's not real? v confused. Reply

OH MY GOD LMAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO Reply

my roommate who usually works a 9-5 has the day off I guess since his girlfriend is in town but I don't think he knows I'm home rn and I think they're doing some weird sex stuff in the living room



I moved in like a week ago Reply

Make a loud noise and spook them lol Reply

Lmao oh nooo Reply

Lol oh dear Reply

slam you door or turn you music/tv up very loud just for a moment to get their attention.





sad. Reply

looool



Turn on some music really loudly - maybe they'll get the hint. Reply

lmao



how weird are we talkin Reply

I couldn't catch the entire conversation but I KNOW I heard spanking which is w/e but then they were calling each other... not by their actual names



like I don't think they're actually having sex down there but I think it's building to that Reply

how weird are we talking [2] Reply

ask to have a 3some Reply

lmao, just stay in your room all morning Reply

lmaooo you should randomly run into a wall in your room and see if they notice/freak out Reply

I'm seeing a neurologist about my follow up MRI. Hoping for the best 🤞🏽I don't think I can handle a diagnosis of anything right now, mentally or financially.



Edited at 2017-06-21 04:28 pm (UTC) Reply

Hope you're ok!! Reply

thank you :) Reply

Good luck bb!!! Sending good vibes your way <3 <3 Reply

Good luck bb! I had to see a neurologist for migraines and I have to keep track of what triggers it. I haven't been following what's going on but I hope it goes well Reply

Leaving for LA in the morning I'm so excited. A need a good mini vacation and then I'm going to Rhode Island for 4th of July weekend. I love NYC but I need a break every now and then :) Reply

I guess that's what I get for browsing ONTD on company time/resources

I wish there was a way to view ONTD in text-only mode. I think the ads & images slow my Chromebook down to the point of freezing/crashing, but because I'm using Incognito mode, the adblockers don't seem to work ("Some of the functionality of the Chrome Web Store is not available in the Incognito mode.")

same here..

also ty for this gif i like her hair here and am going to use it!! Reply

Lol, I thought the same thing actually! Reply

Howdy friends.



My new keyboard should be here tomorrow & I can stop pasting a everywhere. Reply

what are y'all eating? Reply

blueberry danish from a bakery Reply

Chorizo and asparagus lol Reply

omelette with orange juice



omelette with orange juice

I had a chocolate croissant but now I'm just sipping on my iced coffee Reply

fruit salad and green tea Reply

I had an egg McMuffin and now my tummy is a little upset. :-/ Reply

Lamb and asparagus Reply

How do you fix your asparagus? I'm always looking for new recipes Reply

I ate a whole bag of chips for breakfast because it was too early for anything to be open and i didn't have time to cook lol Reply

I had cheerios for breakfast and will have some leftover pasta for lunch Reply

Noodles with butter and Parmesan cheese. Reply

Apple slices with peanut butter toast Reply

Gum Reply

Sugar snap peas! And I have guac and chips for lunch, grapefruit for a snack Reply

My coworkers and I got treated to Indian buffet since we have to use up our money by the end of the fiscal year. Reply

I just ate 2 hot dogs, like I'm at a 6 year old's birthday party or something hahaha Reply

i'm going out with friends tonight and am determined to end my five month long dry spell



your



hi ontdi'm going out with friends tonight and am determined to end my five month long dry spellyour #thoughtsandprayers to the dick gods would be v much appreciated, tyfyt Reply

Good luck! Reply

thots and prayers Reply

omg i can't believe i missed that flawless pun smh Reply

Lol Reply

you got it!!! i just ended my dry spell too. the dick gods are looking out for you



Edited at 2017-06-21 04:41 pm (UTC) Reply

Good luck on your dick hunt! Reply

Good luck bb! Reply

Yay, I got a nail in my tire this morning and a stupid tropical storm is coming tonight/tomorrow and my apartment parking lot always floods. Does God just not want me to have a car and go to work... Reply

i bought new iems. not sure when they arrive. but i'm stoked. only thing left is to get a new backup. Reply

http://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/2017/0 6/19/milpitas-apartment-residents-face-e viction/



This story and stories like it fucking infuriate me. Can't believe stuff like this is allowed to happen. The Bay area really needs to do something about the housing issue. This story and stories like it fucking infuriate me. Can't believe stuff like this is allowed to happen. The Bay area really needs to do something about the housing issue. Reply

Fremont is actually hearing/voting on rent control and just cause on July 11th--- I've been working on the campaign for it for like a year-- they've been stalling for two years since the original referral was made. I'm scared as hell tbh. Reply

That's great that your working on it, let me know if there is any way to support the cause! I think I heard something similar is happening in San Mateo. I just can't believe it allowed to evict a whole load of families from homes they've lived in for decades when the only thing they did 'wrong' was not make a six figure income. Where are these people supposed to go??? Something has to be done. Reply

Happy hump day!! How is everyone's week going so far?



Last night I went out with the guy I'm dating and I got home/went to bed WAY too late, so I'm exhausted today. I also have a headache :( But last night he randomly asked me if I wanted to go to the beach with him, and if I wanted to go to Portland, ME! So that's a good sign - he wants to plan actual trips with me! :D He's so cute I can't stand it.



Also, is it the weekend yet?!?! UGH. Reply

My week's been awful so far tbh. Has been since, like, Friday. Reply

Aw I'm so sorry bb. I hope things get better soon! <33 Reply

That's really sweet! Is this the same guy you've been dating for a couple months? Sounds like things are working out well. Reply

Yay! I hope you can go on a nice trip with him.



I just came out as bi over the weekend and I've been having a lot of feelings and like, don't even know where to start. I also just want to make out with someone. Like, so badly. Reply

i'm having a treat myself day tomorrow! the plan is:



- work in the studio in the morning

- brunch with 2 of my lovely friends

- friends help me find a sexy but sophisticated dress

- back to studio for a lil while

- go home and shower, put on aforementioned new dress + lipstick that i bought today (and crack out the nars cocacobana multiple!!! exciting)

- go to my show opening, shmooze, look good

- dinner and drinks with friends!!



i'm v excited!! Reply

best of luck on your show opening! hope it goes well. Reply

thanks bb! Reply

that's so exciting! Reply

what do you guys do to treat yourselves??



also should i get a spontaneous walk in tattoo (from a trustworthy artist obvs) Reply

sounds lovely bb! good luck on your show <3 Reply

Girl, you are living my dream life. Reply

ugh that sounds perfect



also jealous @ your art career, that sounds amazing! congrats bb!! Reply

The big movies from March have leaked / been released in BR quality so next month should finally be The Circle. Reply

i still haven't read the circle the book. Reply

Honestly I'm just here to see John & wasn't about to pay to see Emma. Reply

paid way too much to get highlights yesterday but i'm obsessed with the color! i'm going to get it cut/shaped in a few weeks because i didn't wanna wallop my bank account. here's what i looks like:

Beautiful color, and I love your freckles! Do you use a purple shampoo? Reply

I like it!! You're so pretty, I love your freckles! Reply

Looks lovely! Reply

it looks really cute! Reply

You're so gorgeous and that color fits so PERFECTLY on you!!! Reply

omg gurl ur so pretty wtf!!

u rock that jlaw hair it looks awesome Reply

Parent

It's really pretty! And your freckles are cute Reply

Very pretty! Reply

