Between scenes, Trevor Noah talks to the audience about the Black Experience in America
Trevor talks to the audience about being stopped by police as a black man. #betweenthescenes pic.twitter.com/Ew7ByVyrub— The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) June 21, 2017
- in his 6 years of living in the US, Trevor has been stopped up to 10 times by police
- whenever he gets pulled over, the first thing he does is throw his arms out the window
- talks about Philando Castile
my friend was astounded at this but I figured as long as the tags aren't *expired* I'm not sure how that would ever get busted if I'm never actually pulled over
i was pulled over the other day and my license plate had expired (i honestly didn't realize) and the cop didn't do anything, he just told me to get it fixed ASAP. that's grounds to impound my car and he didn't. the privilege i have is insane.
i haven't ever been pulled over more than once and i was in the wrong. cannot imagine this occuring so often.
my heart can't take it, and i am just a witness, all these lives gone and families ruined..
I'm so sorry you've had to deal with that
Anyway, my older brother had a cop point a gun at his head and tell him she could shoot him. Like 10 years ago. :( This was at a ~random~ stop.
My twin was in the passenger seat. He's the one that "escalated" the situation because he told the cop they didn't have a right to harass them and it was racist to stop them just because they were black.
Rest in Power Philando, you did not deserve this.
