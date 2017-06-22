Between scenes, Trevor Noah talks to the audience about the Black Experience in America

that's almost twice per year. Reply

Thread

Link

my sister has been pulled over as a passenger in a POC's car twice as often as when she's driven alone. Reply

Thread

Link

I've just seen the Philandro Castile video on twitter (i'm not american so i hadn't heard of it before) and jfc I am speechless. Reply

Thread

Link





Edited at 2017-06-21 04:32 pm (UTC) The comply or die stuff is so fucked up. I cant even imagine what it's like to have to be constantly aware that every tiny move you make or don't make may get you killed. If you're not white then it's like your very existence is "suspicious" to cops, because no matter what you say or do, the cop at your door might be the racist piece of shit looking for their next victim. I'm really not here for the #notallcops attitude people have either. IA with what Trevor said, there is a problem with the way they are trained. I think it goes much deeper than "there are assholes in every field" and its beyond time we address the issue properly instead of brushing it off as some minor issue. "We" being white people and everyone else w the blue lives matter shit. Reply

Thread

Link

My dad gets pulled over all the time. My bf is white and drives an old mercedes and asked my dad, who is black, to drive it while he was out of state. my dad got pulled over 3 times in a span of 1 month while driving that car, while my bf NEVER gets pulled over and drives like a shithead. it breaks my heart and terrifies me. Reply

Thread

Link

fuck :/ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this. my brother drives the higher end cars as well & gets stopped at least once a week. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

not only have I never been pulled over but I also had out of state tags for 3 years and never got in trouble for it despite parking it on the street fairly regularly



my friend was astounded at this but I figured as long as the tags aren't *expired* I'm not sure how that would ever get busted if I'm never actually pulled over Reply

Thread

Link

i honestly cannot imagine



i was pulled over the other day and my license plate had expired (i honestly didn't realize) and the cop didn't do anything, he just told me to get it fixed ASAP. that's grounds to impound my car and he didn't. the privilege i have is insane. Reply

Thread

Link

same thing happened to me years ago! i told them it was my grandmother's car (it was still registered under her name even though she gave it to me so she told me to always say i was using it while she on vacation...) and the new plate must have been with her so they were like "alright, get that fixed then!" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Rest in Power Philando, I hope we never stop talking about him. He deserved so much better. Reply

Thread

Link

my sister wanted her husband to get doctor license plates or stickers for his car in case he gets pulled over...



i haven't ever been pulled over more than once and i was in the wrong. cannot imagine this occuring so often.



my heart can't take it, and i am just a witness, all these lives gone and families ruined.. Reply

Thread

Link

I don't drive, just walk and commute. I've had police pull up next to me and pat me down twice though. Once for wearing a hoodie when it was 'too hot outside to be wearing one' and another time because the cop drove by and 'smelled weed' somehow. Even though I've never smoked in my life. Reply

Thread

Link

Unreal. I'm so sorry that happened to you bb <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Thanks sis. 💋 I haven't had that many encounters so I consider myself lucky. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

W T F





I'm so sorry you've had to deal with that Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Holy shit. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

disgusting Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U7zD4nC G9d0



Wtf, these stories as a non-American continue to baffle me. The police has absolutely no business stopping a citizen for wearing a fucking hoodie. However, similar shit happens here too. A while back, these was this kid, from I think Moroccan descent, that was eating a sandwich in a bus, the bus driver was being a major dick about it and called the police and the police came with TWELVE agents for a sandwich eating kid. And when the guy expressed this type of treatment as beyond measure, police got very aggressive. And it's not allowed to eat a sandwich in the bus and the guy should have complied when the bus driver asked him to leave the bus, but this type of measures are beyond ridiculous. Passengers got angry at the police too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This happens to my brother a lot and he doesn't really drive either. When he was in high school, he got stopped while walking and the police showed up at our house as we were getting off the schoolbus and started talking to him about a bank robbery (without our parents present btw) when my dad found out he almost went ballistic. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wtf how are they allowed to do this? can you not refuse to be patted down? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

that is horrible. The more i get older, the more and more it becomes apparent the world ain't shit. people are up in arms about other countries' terrorism, but america is hunting its own black people. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh my god! that's awful. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

gtfo of here with that first reason. that's so ridiculous and I'm sorry that happened. like..I'm fuming right now. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My older brother gets pulled over all the time. My twin and dad to a lesser extent. Probably bc they are lighter



Anyway, my older brother had a cop point a gun at his head and tell him she could shoot him. Like 10 years ago. :( This was at a ~random~ stop. Reply

Thread

Link

jesus that's just. i can't even imagine the horror your brother had to feel in that moment. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, I know. :( I can't imagine. Just hearing about it was terrifying and I know that doesn't compare.



My twin was in the passenger seat. He's the one that "escalated" the situation because he told the cop they didn't have a right to harass them and it was racist to stop them just because they were black. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

How many times do we have to say "racism in America is systemic" for people to understand? BLM HAS been saying it's the system that needs to change as opposed to individuals. The WHOLE MOTHERFUCKING SYSTEM IS CORRUPT AND NEEDS TO BE DISMANTLED.



Edited at 2017-06-21 04:55 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

My heart absolutely breaks for Philando, his family and friends, and the community at large. I watched the dashcam video yesterday and I was in rageful tears for the rest of the day. And it enrages me that white people can't see their privilege when dealing with law enforcement and then have the audacity to turn around and say that 'blue lives matter.' They can take their uniform off at the end of the day...they choose to wear it. POC don't have that fucking choice.



Rest in Power Philando, you did not deserve this. Reply

Thread

Link

he has really grown on me. when he first took over, i wasn't feeling him on TDS, and ok, i was rooting for Jessica to take the job. but i like him now. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm the opposite. I actually liked him in the beginning but my feeling slowly started to change because he wasn't as hard hitting as Jon. And then he had that racist piece of shit Tomi on and then went to dinner with the thing so now I can barely watch even a clip of TDS which sucks. I wish Jessica had taken over. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he should have a nice convo about this with tomi the next time they go out for drinks. Reply

Thread

Link

WHOMP, there it is! I don't have a ton of sympathy for him based on him caping for a racist white lady who perpetuates the stupid and racist ideas about Black people that result in those traffic stops. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he made her look like a dumbass on his show, and he later stated they went out with their producers/managers for drinks one time that night. But sure, let's use that to negate him completely Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol This man survived Apartheid and yet people want to wash him down to having a drink with a woman who, like you said, he exposed for her stupidity on national television.



Edited at 2017-06-21 07:55 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

PoC's are always held to a higher standard sis. Even a library fine is suspicious. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link