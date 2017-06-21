The View reacts to Ossoff's loss in Georgia

I know it's stupid and it was dumb to put so much hope into this one election, but I really felt like if he won then it would be indicative of greater things to come.



now I just feel depressed.

This is how I feel. It would have given me hope in a dark time.

the district has been RED since like 1979 and repubs always won by like +20% so ossoff losing by around 5% is good progress. it takes time and these special elections were in heavily repub places so the fact that they were all close is progress we need for 2018





i was ok til i read evil orange demons tweets and it put me into a fit of rage last night. like can someone just throw him in a cave and seal it?????

This race was never supposed to be this close bc the south in particular has been gerrymandered to fuck and back.



I'm already tired of the "hot takes" by progressives that are crying that the candidate was tooooo centrist by not pandering to white ppl.



Do your damn research, jesus.

tooooo centrist by not pandering to white ppl.





the poor white people. Does no one care about them anymore?! Have they been FORGOTTEN??

after last night i dont wanna hear talking heads or read think pieces, thats why ive been watching criminal minds and four weddings instead lol. like media shoulda freaking emphasized how red the district was/has been not about how it would be a "referendum" if ossoff won to no end. and those people need to stop saying they shoulda ran a progressive and hes too centrist like HELLO the place was super white college educated suburbanites in the south, a progressive would lose there too. local elections have to know their own base. this race got way to nationalized

by not pandering to white ppl.



Who said that?

Uhhhhh progressives want to pander to white people? What?



Every opinion from corporate Dems I'm reading on twitter is that they didn't appeal to white people/republicans enough lol... a lot of Dems think we should be more centrist to get Republican votes when in reality Dems should be more progressive to grab young voters/non-voters.



There's an entire untapped market that Dems continue to ignore bc their donors keep telling them to focus on the opposite. If Dems would appeal to the right people they would win in a landslide but they keep losing elections and not learning.



Edited at 2017-06-21 05:37 pm (UTC)

Huh, most of the critiques from the left that I'm seeing today are disagreeing with the panera bread strategy of trying to win white suburbanites.

mte. this was a good showing

people are seriously forgetting the reason these special elections are even being held is to fill seats emptied by trump's nominations which have of course been deeply republican



it's not like he's nominated the mayor of Equalitylovetown, CA to his cabinet. if there were a special election in a normally blue district that suddenly went red, then we'd have a problem.

if there's anything this past presidential election taught me, it's to not be idealistic about elections lol. i was so hopeful that hillary would win and over-confident that it made the loss so much worse. which made me skeptical about the georgia election.



and while it's a loss, 48% for a democratic candidate in conservative georgia is awesome.

Jon Ossoff came to my mosque Friday. He didnt try to win our vote, he just had a professional camera crew taking pics of him with hijabis. — (🕋) رمضان (@FalafelDad) June 20, 2017





at the very least dems need to stop thinking that they can just coast on how much the republicans suck.

seriously. that's how hillary's campaign turned by the last debate and it wasn't enough, why try doing the same shit? the dems are so delusional istg

barf. no hope of that happening, especially not with perez in charge of the DNC.

Dems hoping they can win just bc the other candidate sucks is a huge problem. If it continues this way, there's no hope.

yep this over confidence is gonna kill us

get ready for 8 years of trump

good lord

jfc :(

Foul exploitation. These people really don't get it.

Exactlyyyyy. I literally just said this last night. Dems keep waiting for Republicans to be so shitty that people just choose "the other side" and that's not how you get young people/non-voters to participate lol

RME. Politicians, man

LMAO! Tom Perez is KILLIN' IT!

fucking yuck

ugh, disgusting

Things are looking mighty grim to say the least

The takes have been...hot.

I'm annoyed Phil Murphy got the nom in NJ for gov but the dems were clearly pushing for him they've been running ads for him for over a year and I just started seeing ones for others people a week or two before the primaries. I have not been happy with their choices tbh

i voted for wisniewski, but murphy would have been my second choice. what don't you like about him?

Yea so did I. IDk I'm not a fan of these establishment candidates the dems love to back, I don't like that he worked at Goldman Sachs. He sounds good on paper but I feel like he'll be the same middle of the road type, the people the dems back are always too centrist for me.

Parent

My mom's teacher's union endorsed Murphy. Not sure why, I live in NY myself and tried to read up on the candidates, he probably wouldn't have been my first choice.

Yeah but Nancy Pelosi told us that Democrats don't want a new direction

This same bullshit just happened in Virginia too. We had a fantastic progressive who ran in Tom Perriello, but all the state party leadership had already backed this other more centrist guy a year ago. They have to stop anointing candidates before the primary is even started.

So is the US forever going to a be a country that runs on two parties?

as long as the electoral college is still in place, yes

sigh

da



I'd argue that campaign finance reform is more important for destabilizing the two party system than the EC. Also easier to achieve, as it doesn't require a constitutional amendment

the repubs and dems will make sure it is

Fascism isn't out of the running

It doesn't help that Independents with influence switch to one of the two major parties when they want to run for President.

People don't understand that is not really the electoral colleges' fault but the First past the post voting. It's mathematically impossible to have more than 2 parties since in many many years FPTP always collapses into 2 major parties. I did this proof in my Stochastic class as a graduate student.

Edited at 2017-06-21 06:45 pm (UTC)



Edited at 2017-06-21 06:45 pm (UTC) Reply

I need to leave this damn post already.



He was never gonna y'all. He was never supposed to win. Jesus Christ.



If you're pissed that this was close try doing something about gerrymandering and voter suppression instead of spouting fucking nonsense.



I'm so goddamn tired of white ultra-leftists who think they know everything and wanna tell us how smart they are. ESPECIALLY WHEN THEY DON'T EVEN LIVE IN THE SOUTH.

i wish i could get pissed off but i'm not.



this is progress in regards to a heavily republican district.

Literally no comments above you thought he was going to win.

lollll mte

Thank you. So many people here and on the internet have no fucking clue what they're talking about. The district is wall to wall rich white people who vote R no matter what. It was designed that way. This is the closest any dem for a district seat has come in decades.

I did lol when someone the other day complained that ossoff wasn't progressive enough. Like yeah that's the problem in the Deep South. We just need to be more progressive.

https://www.vox.com/policy-and-poli tics/2017/6/5/15740894/kellyanne-conway-h usband-trump



These tweets may make some ppl feel better, but they certainly won't help OSG get 5 votes in SCOTUS, which is what actually matters. Sad. https://t.co/zVhcyfm8Hr — George Conway (@gtconway3d) June 5, 2017



Very good analysis. https://t.co/7GJxPrfnLS — George Conway (@gtconway3d) June 5, 2017



Kellyanne Conway's husband is dragging Trump. He's probably furious he married an ambitious George Washington Law School grad and ended up with a woman who's job it is to appear on TV sounding like she's trying to explain why she stole half the meth everyone put in for.

we haven't had any attacks tho so why does 45 keep saying the travel ban will keep us safe lmfao

a woman who's job it is to appear on TV sounding like she's trying to explain why she stole half the meth everyone put in for.



I cackled. This accuracy!

Edited at 2017-06-21 04:32 pm (UTC) congrats republicans for being able to hold onto deep red districts and spending millions and millions of dollars to defend a seat you were never going to lose

thats the great take away, she outspent ossoff is a race that shoulda been a landslide lmfao

lmaoo

lol thanks for this perspective

Didn't Ossoff outspend in that district? I read that he had more outside donors

more outside donors =/= outspending necessarily



ETA: I read an article yesterday I can't seem to find again that had a graph of each side's spending and from what I remember handel outspent ossoff by quite a bit



Edited at 2017-06-21 07:07 pm (UTC)

In the end they still won so I'm sure it's nbd to them.

This smug witch has no idea the hellish ride she just won a seat on, LMAO

I hope they give her hell at town halls.

She is wholly unprepared. She already has 48% of active voters out for blood, and things are only going to get worse under Trump. She campaigned on keeping him at a distance - you can't do that now, bb girl!

The reps here don't hold real town halls to avoid blowback.

All these special elections were in deeply red, gerrmandered-to-hell-and-back districts. That they were even a little close is a good thing.

honestly just depressing as someone who lives in ga.

i've been watching this all morning.



Is it really pronounced dye-iss? Anyone I've ever met has said day-iss and that seems to be what google believes, too. Hm.

