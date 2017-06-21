[politics] macron:bottle

The View reacts to Ossoff's loss in Georgia


Today's hosts: Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Jedediah Bila and Whoopi Goldberg
Today's 🔥 topics:
It's the day after Ossoff v. Handel in Georgia. The panel talks about what went wrong. Joy talks about messaging and how he didn't live in the district. Whoopi argues it's not a loss but slow progress. Jed feels that the Democrats don't have a clear message.

The panel reacts to Marco Rubio's awkward hug to Ivanka. The show then brings out former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg. Joy asks if he thinks 45 is a dangerous demagogue but he replies with he is a dangerous conman. They talk about the Paris Accord and Ossoff's loss.

[JOY: THE DEMOCRATS HAVE LOST THREE ELECTIONS SINCE 45 WON.]




SOURCE: 1, 2, 3
Tagged: , , ,