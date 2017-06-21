The View reacts to Ossoff's loss in Georgia
Today's hosts: Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Jedediah Bila and Whoopi Goldberg
Today's 🔥 topics:
It's the day after Ossoff v. Handel in Georgia. The panel talks about what went wrong. Joy talks about messaging and how he didn't live in the district. Whoopi argues it's not a loss but slow progress. Jed feels that the Democrats don't have a clear message.
The panel reacts to Marco Rubio's awkward hug to Ivanka. The show then brings out former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg. Joy asks if he thinks
[JOY: THE DEMOCRATS HAVE LOST THREE ELECTIONS SINCE 45 WON.]
SOURCE: 1, 2, 3
now I just feel depressed.
i was ok til i read evil orange demons tweets and it put me into a fit of rage last night. like can someone just throw him in a cave and seal it?????
I'm already tired of the "hot takes" by progressives that are crying that the candidate was tooooo centrist by not pandering to white ppl.
Do your damn research, jesus.
the poor white people. Does no one care about them anymore?! Have they been FORGOTTEN??
Who said that?
Every opinion from corporate Dems I'm reading on twitter is that they didn't appeal to white people/republicans enough lol... a lot of Dems think we should be more centrist to get Republican votes when in reality Dems should be more progressive to grab young voters/non-voters.
There's an entire untapped market that Dems continue to ignore bc their donors keep telling them to focus on the opposite. If Dems would appeal to the right people they would win in a landslide but they keep losing elections and not learning.
Edited at 2017-06-21 05:37 pm (UTC)
it's not like he's nominated the mayor of Equalitylovetown, CA to his cabinet. if there were a special election in a normally blue district that suddenly went red, then we'd have a problem.
and while it's a loss, 48% for a democratic candidate in conservative georgia is awesome.
at the very least dems need to stop thinking that they can just coast on how much the republicans suck.
I'd argue that campaign finance reform is more important for destabilizing the two party system than the EC. Also easier to achieve, as it doesn't require a constitutional amendment
Edited at 2017-06-21 06:45 pm (UTC)
He was never gonna y'all. He was never supposed to win. Jesus Christ.
If you're pissed that this was close try doing something about gerrymandering and voter suppression instead of spouting fucking nonsense.
I'm so goddamn tired of white ultra-leftists who think they know everything and wanna tell us how smart they are. ESPECIALLY WHEN THEY DON'T EVEN LIVE IN THE SOUTH.
this is progress in regards to a heavily republican district.
Kellyanne Conway's husband is dragging Trump. He's probably furious he married an ambitious George Washington Law School grad and ended up with a woman who's job it is to appear on TV sounding like she's trying to explain why she stole half the meth everyone put in for.
I cackled. This accuracy!
Edited at 2017-06-21 04:32 pm (UTC)
ETA: I read an article yesterday I can't seem to find again that had a graph of each side's spending and from what I remember handel outspent ossoff by quite a bit
Edited at 2017-06-21 07:07 pm (UTC)