New Blade Runner 2049 Footage, Ryan Gosling and Denis Villeneuve are Ready for "Failure"

honestly this and a new sw movie are enough to keep slogging through this garage year.

Yes it truly is the year of the garage. Reply

your icon. <3___________<3 king tbh

fuck im so excited for this. it looks so faithful to the tone of the original. Denis is a legend so im not worried about whether or not this film will be good.

I completely trust Villeneuve and Gosling. I don't think either one does cash grabs, and they both seem really intent on respecting the original.

i feel like it'll flop at the box office but be well received by critics and fans

When I saw Wonder Woman they showed the ad for this and the guy behind me under his breath went "oh god, please don't suck" and we all cracked up. It was a lovely nerd moment.

I'm ready for failure too but the promos have given me a bit of hope ngl.

dumbass ontd is pretty ready for it to fail too if the trailer post is anything to go by.



... but it's unlikely imo. people are here for these artsy, pseudo-cerebral cyberpunk movies (see: ex machina, inception). now's the time, man. and the more i see of it, the more i love it. can't wait for it to melt people's faces off with stunning visuals and pitch perfect synth.

ur a light in these posts. and god, inception. memories.

i wanna re-live 2010 in an endless loop. inception hype was unreal 😭

Edited at 2017-06-21 04:19 pm (UTC) I actually feel like ONTD has changed its POV, especially compared to the original film announcement post . People seem more cautiously optimistic and hyped.

ia so hard with all of this!



My first thought when they announced this was "but why?" but I am all about the artsy cyberpunk movie with amazing visuals Reply

IA



I was kinda apprehensive at first but I loved the trailer and now I cant wait to see it Reply

and then for ontd to say it's overrated

here for Ana de Armas tbh

I'm sooo here for this.



When he is in the abandoned building in the sand area it gave me FALLOUT NV: DEAD MONEY dlc vibes Reply

ryan's sf hot to me but whyyyyyy did j*red l*to have to be in this



Edited at 2017-06-21 03:56 pm (UTC) Reply

I've been trying to watch the original, but I get caught up in which edition is the best one to watch. Help?

watch all of them

Is this so I can appreciate how much better later cuts are to the one with Harrison Ford narrating?

The Final Cut is Ridley Scott's approved version, apparently.

Probably The Final Cut. Although The Directors Cut was the first one I saw and fell in love with. Final Cut doesn't deviate too much from Director's, Ridley spliced in a few tiny scenes and adjusted some of the FX.

whichever one you can get your hands on that doesn't have deckard narrarating

This movie looks beautiful

lmao Ryan with his hands in his pockets is me trying to avoid hugs from people I don't like.

i've never seen the original 😞

I think I fell asleep during it

Do not listen to these two heathens, it is an iconic masterpiece of sci-fi cinema.

I want to see this movie

