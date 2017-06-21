New Blade Runner 2049 Footage, Ryan Gosling and Denis Villeneuve are Ready for "Failure"
#BladeRunner2049 Comes to Life in Exclusive New Footagehttps://t.co/rt8MnM5MiM @bladerunner pic.twitter.com/2dc9qO4xnP— People Magazine (@people) June 21, 2017
'Blade Runner 2049' Director Says He "Made Peace" With Prospect of Failure https://t.co/VVEJq0HiNB pic.twitter.com/dSpCG4lzw8— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) June 20, 2017
Both director Denis Villeneuve and star Ryan Gosling have made peace with the fact that Blade Runner 2049 could be considered a failure because the original is a "masterpiece" and so well loved. They went in with love and respect for the original film, and Ridley Scott felt the script was strong enough he didn't need to "babysit" the set.
Ryan, Ana de Armas and Sylvia Hoeks at the CineEurope promoting Blade Runner 2049 in Barcelona (June 19) pic.twitter.com/5ZEYvgCPCj— Best of Ryan Gosling (@badpostryan) June 19, 2017
Gave them the ol' nod and you-can-go, never removed the hands from the pockets. It hasn't stopped articles telling Eva to watch out, though.
Source one, source two
... but it's unlikely imo. people are here for these artsy, pseudo-cerebral cyberpunk movies (see: ex machina, inception). now's the time, man. and the more i see of it, the more i love it. can't wait for it to melt people's faces off with stunning visuals and pitch perfect synth.
Edited at 2017-06-21 04:19 pm (UTC)
My first thought when they announced this was "but why?" but I am all about the artsy cyberpunk movie with amazing visuals
I was kinda apprehensive at first but I loved the trailer and now I cant wait to see it
When he is in the abandoned building in the sand area it gave me FALLOUT NV: DEAD MONEY dlc vibes
Edited at 2017-06-21 03:56 pm (UTC)