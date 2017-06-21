[misc] shannyn shades

New Blade Runner 2049 Footage, Ryan Gosling and Denis Villeneuve are Ready for "Failure"







Both director Denis Villeneuve and star Ryan Gosling have made peace with the fact that Blade Runner 2049 could be considered a failure because the original is a "masterpiece" and so well loved. They went in with love and respect for the original film, and Ridley Scott felt the script was strong enough he didn't need to "babysit" the set.



Gave them the ol' nod and you-can-go, never removed the hands from the pockets. It hasn't stopped articles telling Eva to watch out, though.

