Daniel Henney joins Criminal Minds cast

God he is so fucking fine. Reply

Thread

Link

The things I would like to do with this man :D Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Idk how he keeps getting acting jobs cos he is TERRIBLE. mad hot tho Reply

Thread

Link

Answered your own question at the end lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao i realized after i hit post Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Criminal Minds Beyond Borders was like beyond racist mess ..



Japan episode was really funny .. Reply

Thread

Link

These US crime shows are always racist as hell, and internationally set ones have a heavy dose of US imperialism too. On one NCIS:LA episode, the team had to take down the future leader of a Latin American country because he wasn't a puppet. They literally said he'd be a good leader for his country, but as he didn't support US interests, he had to be taken out. smh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

so happy for him

I don't watch CM. Reply

Thread

Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

former super model/criminal Reply

Thread

Link

i've been watching so much drag race that i can't read this man's name without hearing RuPaul's cackle. good for him tho! Reply

Thread

Link

im still wishing he'd go to grey's anatomy Reply

Thread

Link

that's not how that works

He can go to the grey's set and stand around but have they offered him a job?

You're wishing Shonda would look his way and be glamoured like the rest of us. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the latter. i know he cant act but damn shonda just look at him. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg I thought this was about NCIS:LA and I wrote a long comment praising this decision, because S8 has been such a shit-fest, I didn't even finish watching. Chris O'Donnell has clearly given up in so many ways, his acting was never the best, but now he's a wooden man-potato.



But the same is kinda true for Criminal Minds, I gave up a while ago, after the fiasco with Prentiss. I may watch again because Daniel makes everything better. Reply

Thread

Link

i gave up too after that. i almost started watching again when they got adam rodriguez, but i never got around to it. henney just might be enough though, lmao. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I didn't watch Beyond Borders but I enjoy this man's face so A+++ job! Reply

Thread

Link

Yay! I've wanted to see him in more american television shows. I wish he would have gotten a super successful american show like 10yrs ago. Reply

Thread

Link

Damn, now I gotta try and watch this show again. Reply

Thread

Link

idc how hot he is, his acting is awful Reply

Thread

Link

Wow he's pretty Reply

Thread

Link

He is soooo fine and that spin off is horrible and he can't act but he's soooooo fine. Reply

Thread

Link

CM: Beyond Borders was so racist. lol I'm glad they cancelled it. Reply

Thread

Link

I like Anne Funke's character. Reply

Thread

Link

i really liked him and the M.E. from beyond borders but i'm def not sad it got cancelled. the production value was so depressing. Reply

Thread

Link

My cousin has been watching this on Netflix while staying at my place and the whole "torture porn" aspect really wears you down in a binge format. Or maybe they just really upped the ante in season 11 Reply

Thread

Link

wish it was a show I watched Reply

Thread

Link

Those mixed white asians getting those roles yas gawd. Reply

Thread

Link

Mixed whites always get more opportunities though. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Honey, if I have to explain sarcasm. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I want to ride his face into the sunset. Reply

Thread

Link

i don't understand how criminal minds hasn't been cancelled yet

gubler looks more and more like a terrifying undead grandfather every day Reply

Thread

Link

He was in my favorite k drama of all time so I'll always support him. Reply

Thread

Link

Is it My Lovely Sam Soon because that's how I started following his career? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I still watch CM but with little interest.

The Reid storyline was dumb. The CM team have been set up as too clever and successful in all the other cases that they worked with that it's difficult to accept that it would take them that long to clear Reid's name. It was just so obvious that they wrote it to appeal to Reid!angst fans and didn't bother to make the team's efforts very believable. Reply

Thread

Link

I will watch CM even when they're catching unsubs in wheelchairs. Reply

Thread

Link