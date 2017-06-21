[politics] comey:shrug

Daniel Henney joins Criminal Minds cast



Daniel Henney joins the cast of Criminal Minds. Henney's character was first introduced in a crossover episode with Criminal Minds as a backdoor pilot for Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders. This past May Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders was canceled due to low ratings.


GO DANIEL HENNEY OPPA!
