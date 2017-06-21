Daniel Henney joins Criminal Minds cast
The #CriminalMinds family is expanding! Daniel Henney joins the BAU this Fall: https://t.co/SejqHDBqPA pic.twitter.com/n9nMkVu8Gz— Criminal Minds (@CrimMinds_CBS) June 20, 2017
Daniel Henney joins the cast of Criminal Minds. Henney's character was first introduced in a crossover episode with Criminal Minds as a backdoor pilot for Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders. This past May Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders was canceled due to low ratings.
GO DANIEL HENNEY OPPA!
SOURCE: 1, 2
Japan episode was really funny ..
I don't watch CM.
He can go to the grey's set and stand around but have they offered him a job?
You're wishing Shonda would look his way and be glamoured like the rest of us.
But the same is kinda true for Criminal Minds, I gave up a while ago, after the fiasco with Prentiss. I may watch again because Daniel makes everything better.
Wow he's pretty
gubler looks more and more like a terrifying undead grandfather every day
The Reid storyline was dumb. The CM team have been set up as too clever and successful in all the other cases that they worked with that it's difficult to accept that it would take them that long to clear Reid's name. It was just so obvious that they wrote it to appeal to Reid!angst fans and didn't bother to make the team's efforts very believable.