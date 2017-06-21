Britney arrives in Bangkok, Thailand
The Princess of Pop has been blessing Asia with her presence and today she arrived in the Thai capital ahead of her two sold-out shows later this week. Brit was greeted by two kids dressed in traditional Thai attire and as you can tell she was very excited to meet them.
Source 1: http://xray.breatheheavy.com/thumbn
Source 2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8yvtIQx
let ha live
Same lol
but i like that she's keeping it very trailer trash aesthetic with the aviators, the messy bun, the mid 2000s charlotte russe corset top, etc
Edited at 2017-06-21 02:54 pm (UTC)
I think her face looks pretty good here actually.