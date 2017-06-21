seb 1

Britney arrives in Bangkok, Thailand



The Princess of Pop has been blessing Asia with her presence and today she arrived in the Thai capital ahead of her two sold-out shows later this week. Brit was greeted by two kids dressed in traditional Thai attire and as you can tell she was very excited to meet them.
















Source 1: http://xray.breatheheavy.com/thumbnails.php?album=10981
Source 2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8yvtIQxaK2w
