Britney arrives in Bangkok, Thailand

Not the most respectful outfit to wear to Thailand, but ya know, it's Britney. Reply

idk compared to most tourists i saw when i was there she's pretty covered up? like she's not even wearing shorts



I didn't see anyone dressed like that unless they were 19 years old staying at a shitty hostel on Khao San. Reply

lol mte like shorts okay. but a bustier crop top... no Reply

the king says hi!! Reply

She's so mf country lolol. Reply

I love that she is so filthy rich, but still dresses like shit. It's very endearing and it makes me think she is very humble Reply

I love that about her too lol Reply

Same lol Reply

And what? It's hilarious. And I say this as someone from Louisiana. Reply

this interview still makes me sad and salty toward Matt Lauer Reply

oh no baby that upper lip what is u doing baby



but i like that she's keeping it very trailer trash aesthetic with the aviators, the messy bun, the mid 2000s charlotte russe corset top, etc



i love how genuinely excited she is about their greeting her, very cute Reply

She is very sweet, most people of her stature would just walk to the airport and go to the hotel, for her to stop and take pictures I am thinking of little kids is very cute. Plus she's giving me 2000s vibe with that outfits, hair, and sunglasses. Reply

her face got so ugly :( Reply

it's really a combo of bad makeup and her lips. Her nose, imo, looks fine. Her makeup is just a whole nother level of tragic. IDGAF about her casual day to day looks but on the Vegas stage, she looks a hot sweaty mess. Reply

I just re-listened to the Britney episode of Mystery Show, I wonder what she's reading these days



that is the worst podcast ive ever heard.



She looks so hot and happy. I'm glad she's back to her normal, goofy self. She seems to really be enjoying life these days! Reply

She looks like Willam here Reply

omg those kids are adorable. Britney seems nice. Reply

I wish I was arriving in Bangkok. :( Or actually Phuket would be ideal. Reply

Her lips look terrible. Reply

she is BUFF. Those arms!!

I think her face looks pretty good here actually. Reply

Looking v muscular Brit! Inspiring me to get my ass back to the gym! Reply

muscle Queen Reply

the muscle bears at NYC pride are SHOOK Reply

Those little kids are adorable. Reply

shes so cute and genuine. when will yall uglies Reply

So cuteeeeee 😭 Reply

I love her and I love her new ig video to Toni Braxton Reply

