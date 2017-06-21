Rolling Stone Top 50 (5) Albums of 2017, So Far

Melodrama and hopeless fountain kingdom have been my two faves. Made a playlist with just those two albums because that's all I want to hear Reply

lol i did the same yesterday because they go well together sonically and i like driving to them. i called it lordesey~ Reply

Melodrama sounds like the sort of album Halsey's character from hfk would be listening to on repeat while dealing with the fuck boy the album is about Reply

More Life is awful and I say that as one of the people on ONTD that has no problem admitting they like Drake. It's bad. Aubrey needs to stop releasing these albums with tons of songs on them when only like a handful are good. I'd rather take a 10 track album full of bops than all the extra trash on More Life and Views. Reply

MTE, i rolled my eyes when i saw it on the list. he's regressed so much, rather he doesn't anything very fresh with his music imo Reply

I think a few songs are unapologetically catchy but yeah, it's pretty crap overall. Reply

more life and views are so damn forgettable Reply

i actually rly liked it lol. it was better than views at least. Reply

I really don't get the dislike of views. Yeah it may not be as good as his other albums. But I'm sure you can pick a lot of listenable songs on it. Reply

I have the same problem with Views as I do with More Life. They're both 20 track albums with mostly bad tracks and a handful of good ones. It seems like he took everything he recorded and put them all on the albums just to see what would stick/what the public would latch on to. It just feels lazy. Reply

More Life shouldn't be seen as an album lmao



It's a playlist Reply

This year has been quite lackluster for music in general.



I'm excited for Lana's new album, but am not even keeping my hopes up although her new singles were actually good, most especially Love. Reply

Love Lorde's album Reply

I feel like MUNA's new album did not get enough praise (although the reviews themselves were all very good). One of the best pop albums this year imo and it was released back in Feb. I hope them opening for Harry Styles brings them the attention they deserve. Especially because they produced it themselves, wrote all of it, etc.









Jay Som - Everybody Works







Land of Talk - Life After Youth







Julie Byrne - Not Even Happiness



This song is so gorgeous and perfect







Really enjoying Lorde's album. Writer in the Dark is definitely my favorite. SZA has been on repeat rn too. Reply

Yeah, MUNA's album is probably my favorite this year. Reply

saw Land of Talk this past weekend and she was incredible! will def be checking out your other recs. Reply

land of talk <3 Reply

Lemme comment on this post just so I can check the music out later 👀 Reply

MUNAAAAAA Reply

Lol the year isn't over yet and I still don't have a fav album. Reply

Love posts like these and getting recommendations!



My faves so far:



Austra - Future Politics

Sevdaliza - Ison

Feist - Pleasure

Anna Wise - The Feminine Act II

The xx - I See You

Cupcakke - Queen Elizabitch

Golfrapp - Silver Eye

Laura Marling - Semper Femina

Depeche Mode - Spirit

Lorde - Melodrama

Nelly Furtado - The Ride

Sevdaliza deserves more attention.

harry's album is so dull



mediocre white men continue getting praise for doing the least Reply

Are u surprised? Reply

m t e Reply

His team pays off Rolling Stone so hard lol I'm not even surprised Reply

yep Reply

I really like his album but I can't believe it's #4 on this list lol the media is so far up his ass Reply

Yeah, I don't understand the praise at all. Reply

I liked DAMN., but on Metacritic it has a 96/100 and that's absurd tbh. Drake is a singles artist, not an album artist so having his albums in any top lists is stupid. I got bored with Harry Styles' album and deleted it off my iTunes.



Melodrama has been on repeat since Friday. I still maintain that Loveless should have been it's own separate song, it could have been a bitter fucking bop and I'm upset she deprived me of it. Reply

what would u give damn on metacritic lol im curious Reply

I agree about Loveless. It's been stuck in my head for days, but it's not actually a full song. I wish it were longer and that half of it wasn't super quiet and impossible to hear. Reply

LOVELESS GOES IN Reply

what is this tape? this is my favorite tape.. Reply

RTJ3

The Xx

Kendrick

Sampha

Big Boi

Lorde

Fleet Foxes

Charli XCX

Conor Oberst

SZA





Edited at 2017-06-21 02:21 pm (UTC)

i still need to listen to big boi! thanks for reminding me lol Reply

You got it! Been steady on my workout mix since it came out. Reply

good taste Reply

yes RTJ3! Reply

yes to the xx Reply

I've been loooooooving Boomiverse! Reply

rtj3 is my jam rn. i love how all the songs connect! Reply

Parent

I don't get the praise for Harry's album tbh Reply

THIS Reply

carly rae jepsen - emotion side b (honestly number 1 angel might b on par with this & emotion)



katy - witness (bigger than me, roulette, tsunami, mind maze, miss you more, pendulum, chained to the rhythm)







side b was last YEAR! Reply

kendrick lamar - damn

clc - crystle

chali xcx -

triple h - 199x

Suzy - Yes? No?

