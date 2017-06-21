Rolling Stone Top 50 (5) Albums of 2017, So Far
1. Damn.- Kendrick Lamar
"If To Pimp a Butterfly was the best rap album in 2015, Damn.is the platonic ideal of the best rap album of 1995, a dazzling display of showy rhyme skills, consciousness-raising political screeds, self-examination and bass-crazy-kicking."
2. More Life- Drake
"When you get right down to it, Aubrey Graham is a playlist – a true pop visionary who's always a fan at heart, an omnivore with a raging appetite for his next favorite sound."
3. Melodrama- Lorde
"Now 20, Lorde signals a new order straightaway, with lonely piano chords where Pure Heroine's pure electronic palette was."
4. Harry Styles- Harry Styles
"He avoids the celebrity-guest debutante ball he could have thrown himself – instead, he goes for a intimately emotional Seventies soft-rock vibe. No club-hopping or bottles popping – it's the after-hours balladry of a 23-year-old star wondering why he spends so much time in lonely hotel rooms staring at his phone."
5. Triplicate- Bob Dylan
"Bob Dylan's third foray into songs previously recorded by Frank Sinatra isn't only the largest set of new recordings he's ever released (three CDs, 30 songs), it's also majestic in its own right."
ONTD, what are you favorite albums this year?
It's a playlist
I'm excited for Lana's new album, but am not even keeping my hopes up although her new singles were actually good, most especially Love.
Jay Som - Everybody Works
Land of Talk - Life After Youth
Julie Byrne - Not Even Happiness
This song is so gorgeous and perfect
Really enjoying Lorde's album. Writer in the Dark is definitely my favorite. SZA has been on repeat rn too.
My faves so far:
Austra - Future Politics
Sevdaliza - Ison
Feist - Pleasure
Anna Wise - The Feminine Act II
The xx - I See You
Cupcakke - Queen Elizabitch
Golfrapp - Silver Eye
Laura Marling - Semper Femina
Depeche Mode - Spirit
Lorde - Melodrama
Nelly Furtado - The Ride
mediocre white men continue getting praise for doing the least
Melodrama has been on repeat since Friday. I still maintain that Loveless should have been it's own separate song, it could have been a bitter fucking bop and I'm upset she deprived me of it.
The Xx
Kendrick
Sampha
Big Boi
Lorde
Fleet Foxes
Charli XCX
Conor Oberst
SZA
carly rae jepsen - emotion side b (honestly number 1 angel might b on par with this & emotion)
katy - witness (bigger than me, roulette, tsunami, mind maze, miss you more, pendulum, chained to the rhythm)
kendrick lamar - damn
clc - crystle
chali xcx - #1 angel
triple h - 199x
Suzy - Yes? No?