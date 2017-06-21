green light

Rolling Stone Top 50 (5) Albums of 2017, So Far



1. Damn.- Kendrick Lamar

"If To Pimp a Butterfly was the best rap album in 2015, Damn.is the platonic ideal of the best rap album of 1995, a dazzling display of showy rhyme skills, consciousness-raising political screeds, self-examination and bass-crazy-kicking."

2. More Life- Drake

"When you get right down to it, Aubrey Graham is a playlist – a true pop visionary who's always a fan at heart, an omnivore with a raging appetite for his next favorite sound."

3. Melodrama- Lorde

"Now 20, Lorde signals a new order straightaway, with lonely piano chords where Pure Heroine's pure electronic palette was."

4. Harry Styles- Harry Styles

"He avoids the celebrity-guest debutante ball he could have thrown himself – instead, he goes for a intimately emotional Seventies soft-rock vibe. No club-hopping or bottles popping – it's the after-hours balladry of a 23-year-old star wondering why he spends so much time in lonely hotel rooms staring at his phone."

5. Triplicate- Bob Dylan

"Bob Dylan's third foray into songs previously recorded by Frank Sinatra isn't only the largest set of new recordings he's ever released (three CDs, 30 songs), it's also majestic in its own right."

Source

ONTD, what are you favorite albums this year?
