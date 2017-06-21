Jonah Hill Credits Channing Tatum For His Weight Loss

Dude drops and gains 100 lbs it seems like.... Underlying issues there for sure. Reply

I feel like this is bad for his heart. Luther Vandross dropped and picked up wieght to the point that it killed him.

Hans't he said in the past that he had trouble getting roles when he was thin? I'm sure the industry plays a significant role in his yo-yoing weight.

yeah, his diet

I wish I had his kinda money to get food delivered to me and a trainer

myfitnesspal is free, sis



Edited at 2017-06-21 02:07 pm (UTC)

myfitnesspal is a GOD SEND and i honestly think that if people aren't using it and/or aren't tracking their food (at least in the beginning) in SOME way, they ain't going to lose weight. honestly, trying to lose weight without tracking your calorie in/out intake is like taking shots in the dark.

Have it.



A few years back, when I had more disposable income available, I tried a food delivery service. I started at 1800, then 1500 then 1200 finally. I was never hungry, but I also didnt lose weight. I never cheated on the meals because they provided EVERYTING. I tried each one for a month befdore dropping to the lower level to see if that would help start the weight loss. Nothing did.



Reply

And it comes with all the tools for disordered eating!

I've tried MFP off and on, but it takes up so much time to log everything when I cook every day and use 5-10 individual ingredients. But I guess there's not much getting around that.

Are you in school still? My school has student trainers for less than 20 bucks a session. That's the only way I can afford one.

i have a free 30 day fitness app i've found really helpful for easing into strength training, i think it's just called "30 days challenge" (there are a ton of 30 day fitness apps but this is the only one i've used)



Reply

mte! i want a personal chef and trainer so badly.

You don't need a personal trainer and chef to lose weight, that mentality is so ridiculous.

mte it's easy when you have people do everything for you and motivate you

katyhearnvideos IG is all you need

if you're going to be wishing for things why not wish for self-reliance?

I saw some article calling him buff now using the same picture on the right and I was like "bitch, where?". I mean his arms are toned but that's really it.



His weight fluctuates so much that it can't be healthy for him. He looked the biggest he'd ever been for War Dogs though. Reply

Why does Jonah hill look better than Channing Tatum has ever? Shook pic.twitter.com/NvggLem6uR — madi tella verde (@maditevelde) June 17, 2017

Reply

He's skipping leg day

does channing tatum have bird legs?



Reply

lmao sis needs to get her eyes checked

'shook' explains why she can't see straight.

this absolute delusion. im embarrassed for ha

lmao @ his conversation with Channing



Reply

celebrity fitness regimes are unrealistic and entirely unattainable to the average person and piss me off. yeah i'd prob drop pounds too if i could pay someone to portion my shit and bust my ass all the time.

he looks like he lost it a more healthy way now than the last time he lost a huge amount of weight

ia

Losing weight is, physiologically speaking, a pretty simple endeavour. It pisses me off that weight loss companies basically hide the actual math and science from people and just promote their shitty-ass products all while actually keeping people in the dark as to how to actually lose weight.



Reply

THIS. People who've never struggled with it don't seem to understand how much effort it takes to lose one pound In a week and to keep that up for months and months. You have to get to a point where you're confident that you won't fail and any setbacks are temporary because it is A LOT of work.

Exactly. It's unfair because all that thin people need to do is maintain their weight. People who are trying to lose weight have to go the extra mile. They can't just eat like a thin person, they need to do two times that amount of work.

I wish more people understood that it's not some quick and instantaneous thing, and even when you lose weight, you still have to work on toning to get that body you're probably coveting.



Reply

THIS



Reply

and once you've developed any kind of eating disorder, it's virtually impossible to get back into a healthy frame of mind. i started out with bulimia at a young age, moved on to anorexia + over-exercising and was down to 98 pounds (at 5'5") when i got pregnant and forced myself to at least attempt to eat. long story short, i didn't ~get over~ the anorexia until after my third child, and after that i started binging/purging and now i'm just a non-exercising over-eater who occasionally falls back into every eating disorder known. no matter how many times i try and get healthy, it's impossible. whenever i try and get healthy again, i start over-exercising and ~forget~ to eat.

tbh tho, i no longer care lol. i'll just stay fat and happy with occasional bouts of, "i hate myself for eating 24 pizza rolls at 2 in the morning," and just carry on that way. my mental health regarding food has been unhealthy for 2/3rds of my life so i don't really see it ever changing and i've accepted that.



Reply

mte

My problem is I'm lazy lol. I work out daily but I gotta make myself. I cook sometimes but after working all day and working out I get so tempted to just grab something quick or make something super easy which usually means it's processed or has more calories than if I just made it.

Edited at 2017-06-21 05:02 pm (UTC)



Reply

Completely agree. At one point when I was tracking my calories and working out 5x/week (+ 1 day of semi-lazy swimming lol), I had lost 50 lbs. I was proud of my progress and physically felt better, but psychologically was not in a good place. I felt like my entire life revolved around what I could and couldn't eat, whether I worked out hard enough that day, what I was going to eat the next day, whether I was making enough progress, etc. It's emotionally exhausting.

Psychologically, losing weight is the hardest fucking thing. You really have to be motivated and keep your head "in the game" the entire time and persevere even when the weight loss slows down. And, like you said, you have to learn all these new things you never thought about before (cooking healthy, know what food are the better options, etc etc). It's the only reason I haven't been able to really give it my all when it comes to getting in shape.









Reply

This. I popped out of the womb overweight so the idea that losing weight is watching what I eat is so much more complicated than that statement in itself. I actually eat less than most people on average but my metabolism has always existed to compensate for that fact my whole life.

He's dropping weight like



Reply

idk didn't he make a seemingly genuine apology abt that? (i don't Follow his life tho) Reply

He apologized for that before most people even knew it happened. Reply

Oh shit I forgot about that! Reply

one of my friends doesn't think he's hot anymore now that he lost weight lmao



anyways that has be be super hard on his body to constantly be losing and gaining so much weight Reply

hopefully this time he's learned some tools to help him keep it off. losing weight once you've already been fat before is really hard. obviously you did things/experienced things *once* that led you to being bigger, which means that it's not out of the realm of possibility that it'll happen again Reply

Isn't this only the second time he's lost weight? Reply

I don't buy that he gained weight for that movie. 1. The guy he was playing isn't even fat 2. It's unlikely that a former fat guy is really going to be willing to gain weight like that again.



Also, he needs to be careful fucking with weight loss/gain like that. Reply

Everything you said. Reply

mte Reply

I can believe that though. They had Miles Teller and prob wanted a fat, funny co-star to compliment him and Jonah has made a career out of playing those characters. Reply

“I gained weight for this movie War Dogs"



BULLSHIT.



Reply

haha agreed. Reply

nnn Reply

Idk how to get my body fat percentage down, it's high and I'm frustrated. I have one session left with a trainer and my GP told me 5-6 days of exercise a week and I'm pissed, I finally got to the point where I workout 4 days a week and try to get my 10k steps/day. IT'S SO HARD Reply

what's ur workout like Reply

mostly HIIT, kettle bells, free weights/body weight, and I try to do cardio and yoga Reply

Gotta track your food. You can kill yourself in the gym but your diet needs to be on point to lose fat. Reply

exercise ain't shit when it comes to weight loss, unfortunately. its great for toning and mental health, but with fat loss, its really all about the diet Reply

HIIT won't help you loose weight all that much tbh. Like, yes it helps, but HIIT makes you loose calories in the moment, but weight training keeps you burning calories throughout the day. Upping the weight on my dumbbells completely transformed me when I first started out.



2 to 3 times per week of HIIT is enough. You don't need more. The rest you can do with weight training, pilates, or endurance training for example. Boxing is great too.



The rest is down to diet. Reply

That's an issue of diet. If you want to lower body fat, then you're going to have to cut carbs. Reply

people in this thread keep side eyeing me for saying this, but you gotta track your food. not even hard core, but just enough that you're aware of whether you're actually burning enough calories in your work outs to counter act what you're eating. ex: if you're eating 2500 calories per day and then burning off 2500 calories per day, you ain't gonna budge.



it can be surprising how much you're actually eating. you can think it's not that high, but it may be. when i started counting i found out i was literally eating like 3000 calories PER DAY and probably only burning less then 2000. that's a recipe for gaining 2 pounds per week. meaning even if i upped my exercise a bit, i was only going to maintain my weight, not lose a damn pound.



it's so annoying and soooo fucking hard. but i found that the best way for ME (***disclaimer again: ME****) to lose it was to first actually UNDERSTAND what was happening in my body/life in the first place and THEN come up with a plan of attack. Reply

saw your response for workouts and that's a great choice to focus on lowering body fat percentage, but it's only half of the equation. the other half is monitoring your diet, which can be even more difficult.



one of my yoga mentors is also a PT and i hired her for 2 months to help me with an upcoming hawaii trip. she wants me to be strict about my diet. when i followed her advice, i noticed how quickly id lean up. this past week i fell off the wagon and i can see that im putting on weight again. Reply

Don't get down on yourself for working out four times a week!! That's still a good amount! The key is consistency ;) Reply

he kind of looks like p*rez h*lton



i'm starting my ~summer~ diet (i like themes!) and i'm going to try to start eating breakfast (or having at least a smoothie/juice) and probably limiting grains a bit (i've been carb crazy lately!). today i had a smoothie w/ dandelion greens, pineapple, strawberry, peach, and coconut-almond milk. Reply

sounds so good! Reply

it was! i'm like... a smoothie whisperer ;) actually i just love fruit and greens Reply

yummm. i found smoothies and also juicing (i don't really like veggies IRL, so at least i can juice them and get sommmme of the nutrients) was super helpful for me. i liked having something to sip on for awhile. i also found breakfast really helpful because it would keep me full in the morning and make me less likely to binge on take out for lunch, etc. Reply

mmmmm Reply

Yeah this is a massive swing in weight, and not the first time he's done it Reply

He looked so uncomfortable :-/ Reply

lord that is not worth it Reply

