Jonah Hill Credits Channing Tatum For His Weight Loss
-Jonah's skinny again
-“I gained weight for this movie War Dogs and then I wanted to get in better shape. So I called Channing Tatum, and said, ‘hey, if I ate less and go to a trainer, will I get in better shape?’”
-“[Channing] said, ‘yes, you dumb motherf**ker, of course you will, it’s the simplest thing in the entire world.’”
A few years back, when I had more disposable income available, I tried a food delivery service. I started at 1800, then 1500 then 1200 finally. I was never hungry, but I also didnt lose weight. I never cheated on the meals because they provided EVERYTING. I tried each one for a month befdore dropping to the lower level to see if that would help start the weight loss. Nothing did.
i like it because it comes pre loaded with multiple 30 day workout plans that get progressively harder and it doesn't require any extra equipment. it does tell you to do a couple of exercises that require a chair and sometimes wall sits, so i can just workout in my living room. i can't do strength training programs that require more than that, i just don't have the motivation
His weight fluctuates so much that it can't be healthy for him. He looked the biggest he'd ever been for War Dogs though.
don't skip leg day, jonah
and that picture from his Superbad days isn't a good point of reference, dude was way heavier a couple years ago than he was back in 2007.
Psychologically speaking, losing weight is extremely taxing. Trying to change the entire way you think about food, learning to like and/or cook new foods that you've never been exposed to, learning to find other ways to be happy that don't revolve around food, etc. Then there's having to deal with not always being able to prepare your own meals, going out to dinner with friends, birthdays, holidays, whatever. It's hard AF.
THIS. People who've never struggled with it don't seem to understand how much effort it takes to lose one pound In a week and to keep that up for months and months.
You have to get to a point where you're confident that you won't fail and any setbacks are temporary because it is A LOT of work.
Even just things like maybe not putting whipped cream on a hot starbucks drink or getting a small bowl of soup instead of an entree helps.
It's kind of why I hate "lose weight quick" cleanses and whatnot. Yeah, you shed a lot in that time frame but your mentality about food doesn't exactly change. It's why all of my friends yo-yo
tbh tho, i no longer care lol. i'll just stay fat and happy with occasional bouts of, "i hate myself for eating 24 pizza rolls at 2 in the morning," and just carry on that way. my mental health regarding food has been unhealthy for 2/3rds of my life so i don't really see it ever changing and i've accepted that.
anyways that has be be super hard on his body to constantly be losing and gaining so much weight
Also, he needs to be careful fucking with weight loss/gain like that.
BULLSHIT.
2 to 3 times per week of HIIT is enough. You don't need more. The rest you can do with weight training, pilates, or endurance training for example. Boxing is great too.
The rest is down to diet.
it can be surprising how much you're actually eating. you can think it's not that high, but it may be. when i started counting i found out i was literally eating like 3000 calories PER DAY and probably only burning less then 2000. that's a recipe for gaining 2 pounds per week. meaning even if i upped my exercise a bit, i was only going to maintain my weight, not lose a damn pound.
it's so annoying and soooo fucking hard. but i found that the best way for ME (***disclaimer again: ME****) to lose it was to first actually UNDERSTAND what was happening in my body/life in the first place and THEN come up with a plan of attack.
one of my yoga mentors is also a PT and i hired her for 2 months to help me with an upcoming hawaii trip. she wants me to be strict about my diet. when i followed her advice, i noticed how quickly id lean up. this past week i fell off the wagon and i can see that im putting on weight again.
i'm starting my ~summer~ diet (i like themes!) and i'm going to try to start eating breakfast (or having at least a smoothie/juice) and probably limiting grains a bit (i've been carb crazy lately!). today i had a smoothie w/ dandelion greens, pineapple, strawberry, peach, and coconut-almond milk.
