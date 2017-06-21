Jonah Hill Credits Channing Tatum For His Weight Loss




-Jonah's skinny again
-“I gained weight for this movie War Dogs and then I wanted to get in better shape. So I called Channing Tatum, and said, ‘hey, if I ate less and go to a trainer, will I get in better shape?’”
-“[Channing] said, ‘yes, you dumb motherf**ker, of course you will, it’s the simplest thing in the entire world.’”

