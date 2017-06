I love this show! Reply

I don't watch this show but the stills with that wig always make me cringe. This is a better look for her! Reply

Is Liv going to use eating CDCs' brain as an excuse for banging Chase Graves? Poor Justin.



They've already shown in past that she can resist the brain's urges. Not forgetting she stopped herself sleeping with some random hotel pick up earlier in the episode.



Also, Major has absolutely no luck at all. Reply

Poor Natalie. I mean even tho she was on the show like twice, I liked her character. Chase is bad news but fuck me Dohring's body is making me fan myself that scene in the boxer briefs oh my. And when he was being charming, damn. Poor Justin he is too cute for this crap lol Reply

poor natalie, i was hoping she'd stick around. i like justin he deserves better but wow the scene w/ liv and chase was hot oops. Reply

