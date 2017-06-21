Kim & Kanye hire a surrogate

I think about how complex human pregnancy and birth is and how easily it can go awry, and it's so amazing to me that we managed to survive and balloon as a population without the medical advances of the last 200 years. Reply

Thread

Link





arguably, medical advances are pm entirely responsible for all gains in the population growth rate Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I meant specifically for childbirth. I'm guessing a lot of those are due to preventing diseases and therefore child mortality too. But it is crazy to see just how much our population has spiked in two centuries! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

seriously as a child/early teen I always assumed pregnancy and child birth is a smooth process because otherwise how would humans still be here? then once i learned about vaginal tearing i realized i was living in a fool's paradise



like you see videos of other mammals giving birth and they seem to just squeeze out the baby and move on with their lives, but for human birth even with machinery and a staff of experts it's still a messy and delicate process Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Imagine all the annoying and controlling shit that surrogate will have to undergo Reply

Thread

Link

But she'll be paid well. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My (mental) health >>>> a check Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

given what the job is I feel like she's not being paid that well Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

45k isn't being paid well lol





- oops just saw ur other comment where you hadnt seen how small the pay was, sorry



Edited at 2017-06-21 02:49 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

given who they are being a surrogate for and where they'll have to live, 45k isn't that great. you'd have to keep your day job and put up with kim and kanye's shit. no thanks! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The surrogate is required to refrain from smoking, drinking and drugs during the pregnancy. She also agrees to restrict sexual activities in the weeks leading up to the pregnancy, including foregoing sexual intercourse for 3 weeks following embryo implantation.



The surrogate cannot go in hot tubs or saunas, cannot handle or change cat litter, apply hair dye, drink more than one caffeinated beverage per day or eat raw fish. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

She'll have to only wear fashion nova, the colors white/black/nude/and olive green, and has to listen to TLOP everyday Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

The "no coffee" rule is the least of it. When Sarah Jessica Parker used a surrogate, the tabloids started following the woman around & writing shit about "the surrogate has a criminal past, she's so tacky & trashy" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol the last three posts are from me, sorry!



anyway. she should be paid more. only 4k in case she loses her fucking reproductive organs? Reply

Thread

Link

Wait only 4grand? Or 4hundred gran?

Oh I just read it and oh hell no! That's not enough. Girl bye!



Edited at 2017-06-21 01:37 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

tmz say 4000 bucks only Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Im happy you're posting bb lol keep em coming 😊



Also yeah... Wtf @ those numbers? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

That seems ridiculously low. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

IKR??? The agency gets the deposit but that should be so much more money and they can easily afford it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

only 4K? i was just reading about the guy recently who was getting a testicle removed, but the doctors removed the wrong one and had to perform a second procedure to remove the correct one (so now he's ball-less when he was supposed to be uniballed). that guy got $870K. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My mum had something similar and would've loved to have had a third child. Hoping this bb is safe and healthy and the pregnancy goes well.





I totally think you should be paid more to do something so taxing. Reply

Thread

Link

the surrogate gets $5k for each additional kid

This is making me laugh so hard. Reply

Thread

Link

$4,000 seems crazy low for loss of reproductive organs Reply

Thread

Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

If the surrogate loses reproductive organs, she gets $4,000



I think if I lost organs, I'd want a lot more than $4000. Reply

Thread

Link

I think the costs are a lil low for surrogacy. Reply

Thread

Link

Is she trying to outdo her sister? Reply

Thread

Link

Why is a third necessary? I could see if the gender ratio was skewed. But they have a boy and girl.



Unless they're trying to compete with Jay and Bey Reply

Thread

Link

Pretty sure Kim had said before that she loves the idea of having a big family because she grew up in one and had lots of siblings herself. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

See.... I thought she was trying to outdo her sister, but it could be Beyonce. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Why is a third necessary?



wtf



ontd is so extra sometimes. they want more kids. how is it any of ur damn business Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol ikr and as always I hate when this site makes me take the side of a kardashian but seriously Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



mte lmao even the comment above like .. good sisses Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol for real. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

MTE. I know that 99.9% of ONTD hates children, but this is too much. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol right of ALL the questions to ask Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



or maybe she just wants a third .... u dont know anyone irl with more than 2 kids? tf lol? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

the family has a lot of issues but they all clearly adore the kids Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Maybe they just want another child. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

IKR.. two is a good number. Plus their kids already got a shit-ton of cousins. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Kim just wants to be the next Kris Jenner, with a family empire of her own. She doesn't want to ever leave the spotlight. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

At least Kim actually went through pregnancy, has a real marriage and is honest about hiring a surrogate. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

what is even this comment



sometimes people actually want children. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao the responses in this thread are very uncharacteristic for ontd, usually it's all about how much they hate kids Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I only have a problem with them having more kids because that family is racist so I feel for these biracial kids.

But 3 kids is not a lot. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she grew up in a pretty big family. people tend to think that their childhood = "normal" or "ideal" or at the very least they tend to subconsciously perpetuate what they experienced. she has 3 full siblings, 2 half-siblings, and with jenner's has/had a bunch of step siblings. and now her sister has 3 kids. i imagine she thinks that only 2 kids is so little.



i grew up with literally every family in my life having 3 kids, and i think i definitely subconsciously expect to have 3 kids myself. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm laughing at all of these responses considering most of ontd is all up in Duggar posts saying they need to stop having kids.



Both families have extremely harmful ideologies for children. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





if that's the case, hopefully they'll have twins too! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

As far as we know, nobody forced this woman to be their surrogate and if she didn't like the pay then she didn't have to do it. Ppl need to stop projecting and constantly trying to victimise women. This lady agreed to do it and there's absolutely no reason to assume she was exploited in any way. Reply

Thread

Link

Thank you. OP is trash for shaming people that want to experience biological children and the women whom choose to help. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Youre trash for thinking privileged women and men should have the fucking right to exploit less privileged women because of their desire to have a biological kid.



Having biological kids is not a human right lmao people arent entitled to having biological children Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

They've already 'experienced' bio kids, twice. This is just for vanity.



Tho I think it's amazing that surrogates get paid in the US. In Australia it's illegal to pay a surrogate except to cover any medical expenses. People just do it out of the goodness of their hearts. Truly bizarre. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Choice does not negate how fucked up the industry is, people consent to abuse and that doesnt make it not abuse. Choices are not made in a vacuum, we should not live in a world where women have to choose to risk their lives to be treated as a walking womb for some privileged fucks to have their precious mini versions of themselves. No one grows up wanting to be baby factories for other people, to put your body through a traumatizing event like pregnancy, for money. Its sad that these women have to do this. And this isnt even touching the most fucked up parts of surrogacy - what about the women who are forced into it and get no money? Not that i think getting the money makes it less worse on a moral level because i dont believe womens bodies are products for fucking sale lmao. You cant support the "good side" (lol) of surrogacy without supporting the bad side. And criticizing the industry is not throwing the women who "choose" to work in it under the bus - unlike you, i know their choice is not free, and i blame the people and the system that made her make that choice, and the industry that created the "choice".



I cant believe how much of a woman hater and faux pop feminist id have to be to think its not fucked up to treat women as baby factories because CHOICES!!!1 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

The majority of women who become surrogates aren't doing it because they love doing it. Some, I'm sure, but very few. Women who do this are more likely than not doing it out of desperation. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Clapclapclap Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Exactly! Thank you for this comment. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

choice feminism devoid of any critical analysis is always good in your opinion right? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i wonder if all these anti-surrogate ppl are passionately against gay-men having bio kids?



or maybe that instance of a person not being able to reproduce without help is to them somehow different than a woman who can't safely carry? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

isn't her new baby barely a year old? What's the rush? Reply

Thread

Link

Her eggs and Cayenne's sperm are "getting old". Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Maybe that's it? She wants her kids to be close in age, rather than far apart. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Kim has a condition (placenta accreta) which makes another pregnancy life-threatening.



Shouldn't Kayne get snipped then? Instead of looking for surrogates she should be putting her foot down and demanding that. Reply

Thread

Link

... she wants to have another baby. She's said so multiple times now. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

But if having another baby is gonna kill you, and no birth control is 100% effective, you've got two choices--don't have sex anymore, or someone's gotta get sterilized and it's a lot easier for the man to do that than it is for the woman.









Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I don't think they're worried about her getting pregnant right now. I'm assuming they're taking the proper precautions as far as that goes and it sounds like they really want another kid so that needs to happen before he gets a vasectomy.

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What does getting a vasectomy have to do with this? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

That's way too little.

4 k in addition if you lose your reproductive organs? That has to be joke. Reply

Thread

Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This seems like not that much money. If it were any other couple I would say TMZ has the amount for losing a reproductive organ wrong. Reply

Thread

Link