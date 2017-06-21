Kim & Kanye hire a surrogate
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Hire Surrogate for 3rd Child https://t.co/t8MhAxSQnS— TMZ (@TMZ) June 21, 2017
- Kim has a condition (placenta accreta) which makes another pregnancy life-threatening.
- Kim & Kanye however want a third child and TMZ is reporting that they have hired a surrogate through an agency. They're required to deposit $68,850 with the agency.
- They have agreed to pay $45,000 in 10, $4,500 monthly installments
- If there are multiples, the surrogate gets $5k for each additional kid
- If the surrogate loses reproductive organs, she gets $4,000
- The surrogate has to refrain from drinking, smoking and doing drugs, cannot go into hot tubs, use hair dye, eat raw fish, drink more than one caffeinated beverage per day, etc, etc
source
Considering how exploitative surrogacy is and the fact that they already have two children, they could have just adopted.
like you see videos of other mammals giving birth and they seem to just squeeze out the baby and move on with their lives, but for human birth even with machinery and a staff of experts it's still a messy and delicate process
But she'll be paid well.
- oops just saw ur other comment where you hadnt seen how small the pay was, sorry
Edited at 2017-06-21 02:49 pm (UTC)
The surrogate cannot go in hot tubs or saunas, cannot handle or change cat litter, apply hair dye, drink more than one caffeinated beverage per day or eat raw fish.
anyway. she should be paid more. only 4k in case she loses her fucking reproductive organs?
Wait only 4grand? Or 4hundred gran?
Oh I just read it and oh hell no! That's not enough. Girl bye!
Edited at 2017-06-21 01:37 pm (UTC)
Also yeah... Wtf @ those numbers?
I totally think you should be paid more to do something so taxing.
This is making me laugh so hard.
I think if I lost organs, I'd want a lot more than $4000.
Is she trying to outdo her sister?
Unless they're trying to compete with Jay and Bey
See.... I thought she was trying to outdo her sister, but it could be Beyonce.
wtf
ontd is so extra sometimes. they want more kids. how is it any of ur damn business
Why is a third necessary?
sometimes people actually want children.
But 3 kids is not a lot.
i grew up with literally every family in my life having 3 kids, and i think i definitely subconsciously expect to have 3 kids myself.
Both families have extremely harmful ideologies for children.
Having biological kids is not a human right lmao people arent entitled to having biological children
Tho I think it's amazing that surrogates get paid in the US. In Australia it's illegal to pay a surrogate except to cover any medical expenses. People just do it out of the goodness of their hearts. Truly bizarre.
I cant believe how much of a woman hater and faux pop feminist id have to be to think its not fucked up to treat women as baby factories because CHOICES!!!1
or maybe that instance of a person not being able to reproduce without help is to them somehow different than a woman who can't safely carry?
Shouldn't Kayne get snipped then? Instead of looking for surrogates she should be putting her foot down and demanding that.
4 k in addition if you lose your reproductive organs? That has to be joke.