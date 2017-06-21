Kim & Kanye hire a surrogate


- Kim has a condition (placenta accreta) which makes another pregnancy life-threatening.
- Kim & Kanye however want a third child and TMZ is reporting that they have hired a surrogate through an agency. They're required to deposit $68,850 with the agency.
- They have agreed to pay $45,000 in 10, $4,500 monthly installments
- If there are multiples, the surrogate gets $5k for each additional kid
- If the surrogate loses reproductive organs, she gets $4,000
- The surrogate has to refrain from drinking, smoking and doing drugs, cannot go into hot tubs, use hair dye, eat raw fish, drink more than one caffeinated beverage per day, etc, etc

source

Considering how exploitative surrogacy is and the fact that they already have two children, they could have just adopted.
Tagged: , , ,