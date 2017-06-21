Carter babies born prematurely, are "under the lights"

I thought I heard somewhere it's common for twins to be premature or very small at birth but I could be wrong, idk anything about pregnancy tbh Reply

Yeah it's pretty common. My cousin's twins were born a little early and they had jaundice as well. Within a couple of weeks they were completely fine and they're healthy and exhausting children today. Reply

I heard that too. Reply

Yeah. I believe full term for a single baby is 39-40 weeks and 37 weeks for twins. My bffs twins were born early too. Reply

It pretty much happened to every family i've known that has twins Reply

Yup, I'm a twin and me & my sis were born a month early. We were teeny at birth too - my parents have a pic of my sis after we came home to show she was only about as long as a paperback book (& she was the bigger twin) Reply

My sis and I were five weeks early. Combined we were about 10 pounds, so close to 5 pounds each. Reply

Hoping they're healthy and speedy recovery.



If I am so fortunate to have bbs, I really hope to have twins. Reply

I would only want twins if I was rich and could afford a night nurse. One newborn is hard enough. I can't imagine having two at the same time. Reply

I'd probably get my mom to move in with me. Reply

twins, one of each, is the best idea ever. only one pregnancy and done. Reply

I wouldn't want twins. I'm short and kinda small, I'd be worried the entire pregnancy about something going wrong. Reply

I really want the daughter to be Sean Jr. - it would be cute - and for the son to be named after someone else in the family. A hearty SMH to the black guy on their show who was gushing Jay 'FINALLY HAVING A SON! oh, and another daughter'. #boyBYE I really want the daughter to be Sean Jr. - it would be cute - and for the son to be named after someone else in the family. Reply

Misogyny is most depressing when in regards to infants. Reply

Harvey and the guy with the dreads were VERY quick to call him on it and he laughed it off a bit but was clearly uncomfortable with it being mentioned. Like he cited being glad for a male rap heir and when female rappers having children were mentioned he was awkward and just tried to get the camera off him LOL Reply

WAIT? i didn't know they announced the genders! Reply

I LOVE the idea of the girl being called Sean Jr Reply

I wonder, do twins develop simultaneously. Like, does one develop more and faster than the other, causing a premature delivery/birth?



I wonder if she had to do a C-section then Reply

they would develop unevenly only if there are some problems with the placentas... or if identical twins share one placenta, then that might happen. but I believe that if everything goes normally, then the reason for being born early is simply that two babies take more space, and the labor happens when the uterus gets too heavy/crowded.

Edited at 2017-06-21 01:42 pm (UTC) Reply



Edited at 2017-06-21 01:42 pm (UTC) Reply

sometimes they can be parasitic, so one twin steals all the nutrients and the other doesn't get enough, usually they would do a c-section to get the twins out faster if that was the case but I don't think that's the norm Reply

lol this happened to me - my sis stole my red blood cells so I had to have a transfusion when I was born Reply

I've heard that C-sections are extremely common in America and that many doctors push for them even if they aren't necessarily needed, and that they often won't let you do a vaginal birth if you've had a c-section before Reply

All I really have to add to the post is that that gif is so cute! Reply

Honestly I'm more surprised when twins AREN'T born premature Reply

I love how they said "under the lights" to make it sound more glamorous. Reply

nah, thats what they say in hospitals, lol Reply

this is the only moment in my life I'll get to have something in common with these twins lol



roll call for the rest of ontd's tiny yellow babies Reply

Gemini twins. Reply

Can't wait to hear their names.

Reply



my friend had a baby on monday and he was NINE AND A HALF POUNDS! she had to get six stitches. that's like bigger than pushing a gallon of milk out of you. and my friend is so petite! Reply

my sister in law is currently pregnant with fraternal twin girls. she started dilating when she was 25 weeks and had to be admitted to the hospital. thankfully they were able to stabilize her after a few days and send her back home. she's been on bed rest since then, but is now in her third trimester, so the twins could come at any time and have a much safer delivery than from a few weeks ago.

being pregnant with twins is no joke. glad to hear that the carter twins are doing well. Reply



being pregnant with twins is no joke. glad to hear that the carter twins are doing well. Reply

I was born prematurely. Everyone in the hospital thought I wasn't gonna make it. Well look who's alive, bitch!!! Reply

Same here! I spent a month in the NICU and when I went home I had to be on a breathing monitor for like 3 months. Reply

yaaaas girl! you were a determined bb Reply

I had jaundice. my mom just sat with me in a sunny window. Reply

My mom did that with my little brother too lol. Toasted him in the sun a bit Reply

my kid had it and I might have toasted her too lol.. in my defense, it was november and the days were really cloudy Reply

good news that the babies will be fine! premature birth is no joke. Reply

