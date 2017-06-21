Carter babies born prematurely, are "under the lights"


- Bey's twins were born prematurely, according to TMZ
- They report that the babies are "under the lights", which means that the twins have jaundice because of elevated bilirubin levels and are under lights designed to lower bilirubin in the blood
- This is most likely the 'minor issue' TMZ reported a few days ago
- The twins will be fine

