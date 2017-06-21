Carter babies born prematurely, are "under the lights"
Beyonce, Jay-Z's Twins Premature, 'Under the Lights' https://t.co/6tqYsgwqrv— TMZ (@TMZ) June 20, 2017
- Bey's twins were born prematurely, according to TMZ
- They report that the babies are "under the lights", which means that the twins have jaundice because of elevated bilirubin levels and are under lights designed to lower bilirubin in the blood
- This is most likely the 'minor issue' TMZ reported a few days ago
- The twins will be fine
ONTD, guess the names!
If I am so fortunate to have bbs, I really hope to have twins.
I really want the daughter to be Sean Jr. - it would be cute - and for the son to be named after someone else in the family.
I wonder if she had to do a C-section then
Edited at 2017-06-21 01:42 pm (UTC)
roll call for the rest of ontd's tiny yellow babies
being pregnant with twins is no joke. glad to hear that the carter twins are doing well.