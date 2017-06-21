Paris Jackson: ‘No matter what I do it will never be enough’
- Paris ranted on Instagram Stories about people's opinions of her.
- "I get it, y'all don't like the tattoos, y'all don't like profanity, y'all don't like my free spirit, my outspokenness."
- "My following is mostly my father’s following who are much older [...] and have conservative views."
- People have told her "you deserve these dramatic experiences, you don't deserve this privilege".
- "I am aware of the privilege that was handled to me and the hard work that was put in place in order for me to get where I am. Since day one I've always been grateful."
- "I am a teenager. I am doing the best I can, I'm working as hard as I possible can to make a living for myself and create my own life." "I'm doing the best I can, I'm fighting for human rights, I'm fighting for animal rights, I'm fighting for the environment." (earthsong.mp3)
- "I understand that no matter what I do it will never be enough and you will never be satisifed even though I'm 19 and I'm working my ass off, it's not enough. I could adopt shit ton of kids, [do] bunch of fucking charity work like Angelina Jolie and y'all will still be creating rumors about me. "
- Lots of talk about changing the world (maninthemirror.mp3)
- Seems genuinely surprised that no matter how much good work she does, there would still be people who don't like her or agree with her.
- "I don't really know why people hate me with such a fiery passion."
- Tells people to complain about celebrities normalizing plastic surgery, pipe lines, injustice or feed their cats instead of complaining about her (whyyouwannatriponme.mp3), doesn't get why people report on Bey and Jay's twins when so many celebs have twins anyway, complains about how the only news on Snapchat is 'celebrity stuff'', blames the media
- Asks people to do something else with their time instead of focusing on her personal life.
source
interesting how she seems to push for the spotlight considering what fame did to the entire jackson family and how it's already negatively affecting ha.
Edited at 2017-06-21 01:31 pm (UTC)
Same tbh