Paris Jackson: ‘No matter what I do it will never be enough’

if she's this sensitive, she really shouldn't be putting herself in the spotlight/pursuing fame in such a forceful way Reply

Thread

Link

lol mte gorl you've barely started Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ia Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, maybe just turn of IG comments and forget about it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This girl is going to crash and burn. She has an entire team of older people pushing her and trying to make her into something and she already can't handle it. Reply

Thread

Link

She seems like a lost soul who's getting into this industry for validation, and purpose to life. People are setting her up for such a harsh downfall



Edited at 2017-06-21 01:31 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

She really should not be in the spotlight Reply

Thread

Link

sometimes i can't believe we're the same age and this is one of those occasions Reply

Thread

Link

Damn another 19 year old on ontd? Thought it was just me and another user Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She needs stronger people around her to help uplift her when she gets like this. I hope she doesn't do anything stupid. Reply

Thread

Link

Michael was so right to keep these children away from the spotlight. Someone needs to throw a blanket over her head and calmly take her away. Go sign her up for college and get her life on track elsewhere. Reply

Thread

Link

lol you know that the jacksons and the people they associate with don't care, they're only after $$$. michael was truly the only one who looked after paris. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She's less famous than Suri Cruise and she's really acting like she's somebody. K girl. Reply

Thread

Link

get an education Reply

Thread

Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This. Screw fame. Go to college, get an advanced degree, find a purpose in life Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I feel bad for this child. She really was out here saying modeling helps her self esteem :\ Reply

Thread

Link

That is not her angle Reply

Thread

Link

Did she get her full inheritance or is it on a payment plan so she doesn't blow it all? Reply

Thread

Link

I think it's still in a trust controlled by Katherine or someone in K's circle. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i hope it's a lawyer hired as a trustee Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i feel sorry for her. Reply

Thread

Link

No wonder Lourdes is off at university of Michigan leading a normal life. The public eye is brutal. Reply

Thread

Link

For the most part, it looks like Madonna did well with Lourdes. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link