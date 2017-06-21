Lena Dunham writes about having to re-home her dog Lamby
[bark bark]A lot of you have been asking where Lamby is these days since he's always been the star of my gram and I've been posting pics of my poodle girls. Well, you know honesty is my jam but this one has been really heartbreaking to talk about. But I feel I have to share that last March, after four years of challenging behavior and aggression that could not be treated with training or medication or consistent loving dog ownership, Lamby went to live at an amazing professional facility in Los Angeles @matt_thezendog where an awesome person named @therealdanishay (who is educated in a rescue dog's specific trauma) loves him so hard. Lamby suffered terrible abuse as a pup that made having him in a typical home environment dangerous to him and others- we needed to be responsible to ourselves, our neighbors and especially our beloved boy. Jack and I will miss him forever but sometimes when you love something you have to let it go (especially when it requires tetanus shots and stitches.) Someday I'll really write about the pain and relief of letting Lamby go off and really be Lamby, biting and peeing in his own mouth and all. There were so many lessons in it, about forgiving myself and loving with an open palm and giving in to a larger plan. Shout out to @jennikonner for listening to endless hours of Lamby pain, and especially my partner @jackantonoff for loving him even when he ruined floors and couches and our life. Jack knows what Lamby means to me and he let me come to the decision in my own time even when it made his days challenging. Susan & Karen will never be my first loves, but they are fuzzy and hilarious stuffing for the hole Lamby left and we cherish them deeply ❤️#lamby #thefirstcutisthedeepest #foreverlamb PS If you have a similar situation, please know its possible to responsibly re-home your rescue rather than sending them back into the shelter system. It can require patience, diligence and often a financial contribution but there are solutions that leave everyone happy and safe. You will always have been your dog's first stop outside shelter life and that's beautiful.
It's an unpopular opinion because it's dumb.
Unless they are violent to the point of no hope, there is absolutely no reason to put down a poor healthy dog because it was abused in the past and has some behaviorial issues.
Why? I agree with putting down very sick animals if there's little to no chance of their quality of life improving but if an animal who has been abused is taken care of in the right way by owners who have the time and know how to improve their lives, surely that's better than sending them off to die young after a lifetime of mistreatment?
My first dog was a former peg dog, poor thing had been treated horribly during that time and she was a doll with me and my mum but she hated men and bit anyone who was the least bit aggressive.
I was at the vet's office once and a woman came in to have her four year old rescue dog put down due to behavior. The dog had been abused by a previous owner and the new owner claimed they had searched for months on end to find a rescue to take the dog to but couldn't find any to accept the dog. They said their niece and nephew had been bitten by the dog while playing with the dog and that was the last straw. It was a small cute little chihuahua and I'm sure after dealing with past abuse having two kids coming after her(though just trying to play) scared the little bb.
That dog is now my dog and she's the sweetest little bb ever, she just needed some patience and calm reassurance.
i've noticed that almost all of the large dogs that come through our shelter are labeled as experienced, i think i saw one dog that was labeled average and no beginner dogs. (idk about the smaller dogs though.) we have a lot of beginner cats though.
And one of the reasons I couldn't fathom being a vet is having to put a young dog down on the whim of its owner (not saying that was the situation, just in general).
Aww I didn't expect your story to turn out this way but I'm so happy it did!
thank u for taking her in and giving her a chance. hope only good things happen to both of u sis <3
My sister is in a difficult situation with her dog. He started at first being aggressive to us with resource guarding and we were able to train him out of it. He is SO sweet and SO loving to us now and that makes the other part more difficult.
He is super reactive and aggressive to other people. Like no one can come near him really. It really does feel like everything has been tried. He starts with a new special trainer next week so fingers crossed.
My dog is good with strangers and other animals, but she has to be muzzled at the vet and groomer, even after my attempts create positive association (visiting almost daily, giving her special treats, etc). She just doesn't buy that it's a happy place.
Crossing my fingers for your sister's pooch!