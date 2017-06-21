Lena Dunham writes about having to re-home her dog Lamby

That sucks. I hope the dog has a better quality of life going forward Reply

Like the rest of ONTD I'm not a Lena Dunham fan, but I am always so, so happy to see people responsibly rehome animals. Obviously I want pets to work out in their first home, but forcing a bad fit benefits no one and I'll never fault someone for finding a qualified home or rehoming with a rescue. Reply

i had to rehome my dog with my parents last november. i was working so many hours in a job i hated for almost no money and i had no time to take care of my dog the way he needed. he would spin in circles for hours in my room and was ripping up my carpet. my parents adore my dog and offered to take him in. it was the hardest thing i've done but i know it was the right decision for both of us. now he has a huge fenced in back yard to run around and play in all day, another dog his size to keep him company and run around with, and 99% of the day someone else is home to shower him with pets and snuggles and throw the ball for him to chase. i miss him so much but i know we are both a lot happier and healthier with this arrangement. Reply

That sucks for everyone. I'm no fan of Lena, but it sounds like she genuinely tried to get him help and chose the best solution. I've known people to just toss out previously abused, difficult pups because they can't handle it. Reply

this is a good example of how to rehome

for a bad example, see any time chris pratt and anna faris have had anything to do with animals ever Reply

The first thing I thought of after being pleasently surprised by Lena's response was Chris and Anna. I never thought of them the same after that. Reply

Too many people get rid of their animals for weak reasons. Reply

What happened with Chris Pratt? Reply

unpopular opinion - but sometimes heavily abused animals or very sick animals (on the brink of dying) shouldn't be kept alive but be put down immediately.



I'm pretty sure most people agree with putting down sick, suffering pets...but -immediately- putting down ones who are abused? Seriously? "Hey, you've had a shit life and there's a pretty good chance we can find someone to rehabilitate and love you, but hmmm, no, I think you should die right now."





It's an unpopular opinion because it's dumb. Reply

Seriously. A user just showed below that most abused dogs just need to find the right owner who can provide time for them and sometimes no stressors. (No other pets, no kids, etc).



Unless they are violent to the point of no hope, there is absolutely no reason to put down a poor healthy dog because it was abused in the past and has some behaviorial issues. Reply

My old boss did that with her dogs and it was sickening. She had 6 dogs which was crazy to begin with but one they kept fighting with one another she just started putting them down one by one not even trying to rehome them. It was a "if I cant have them then no one can" I was so happy I had no longer work there when this happened. Reply

I can sort of understand that reasoning if the time, resources and effort put into rehabilitating or treating the animal will limit the space for other, more adoptable, animals that could be helped (say...in an overcrowded and understaffed shelter or rescue), but considering there are specific, no kill groups that specialize in behavior issues (as well as foster pet parents that will take them on and clear up space in the shelter) I think the animals should be assessed individually and all possible avenues should be explored before making such a decision. Basically, I'd be inclined to agree in situations where it is necessary (it's sad, but there are so many homeless animals out there), but it's often not.



Edited at 2017-06-21 02:29 pm (UTC)

Why? I agree with putting down very sick animals if there's little to no chance of their quality of life improving but if an animal who has been abused is taken care of in the right way by owners who have the time and know how to improve their lives, surely that's better than sending them off to die young after a lifetime of mistreatment? Reply

this comment is ridiculous Reply

People who don't work in shelters don't understand that some animals are emotionally damaged beyond repair and truly suffer from fear and anxiety that manifests as "aggression." Despite what The Dodo says, not every animal can be saved, which is devastating but it's reality. And I can't even tell you how many people refuse to adopt from shelters b/c they have a horror story about adopting a dog who turned out to be aggressive in the past, so when shelters place dogs who have aggressive tenancies in homes, they are really undermining the entire system, which leads to more euthanasia. Reply

Immediately? Without at least giving them a chance at rehabilitation or finding what living situation works best for them? Reply

Killing animals because they were abused sounds like turning euthanasia into assisted suicide. It's like projecting a lot of human psychology onto animals, and coming up with the most inhumane conclusion. Reply

can everyone not read? yes definitely SOMETIMES an animal has been too abused/cannot be rehabilitated after trying multiple situations and it's probably in the dog's best interest to get out of its misery Reply

Eh, most of them can live pretty well in the right environment but no one should kill an animal unless its mind is totally broken. Reply

My two cats were feral born and my dog was an abandoned and abused breeder (she's a cocker spaniel and she weighed 15 pounds when we adopted her from the rescue. Shameful!) so I know what it's like to try to rehabilitate. My pets have good lives, they're neurotic but safe, and they'll never be "normal" pets. But... I agree with you. Sometimes the abuse is too much to overcome, and if recovery from that abuse is clearly not an option, putting them down is the kindest thing to do. I do think they should be given a chance, but I also know that it's pretty obvious when recovery is not an option. Reply

ia - sometimes I feel like a lot of people are truely divorced from the realities of abused animals. There are a lot of occasions where they can be rehabilitated but there occasions where it's better for the animal to be put to sleep then living with the anxieties and behaviours that have manifested due to abuse. I also think it depends on the animal. For some reason dogs seem to have a higher chance of rehabilitation whereas horses...



My first dog was a former peg dog, poor thing had been treated horribly during that time and she was a doll with me and my mum but she hated men and bit anyone who was the least bit aggressive. Reply

Hopefully she genuinly rehomed him and not Chris Pratt rehomed him. Reply

I think it's wonderful that she responsibly re-homed the pup, I'm sure it was a hard decision and it was in the best interest of the dog if she knew she'd be unable to meet his needs to lead a happy life.



I was at the vet's office once and a woman came in to have her four year old rescue dog put down due to behavior. The dog had been abused by a previous owner and the new owner claimed they had searched for months on end to find a rescue to take the dog to but couldn't find any to accept the dog. They said their niece and nephew had been bitten by the dog while playing with the dog and that was the last straw. It was a small cute little chihuahua and I'm sure after dealing with past abuse having two kids coming after her(though just trying to play) scared the little bb.



That dog is now my dog and she's the sweetest little bb ever, she just needed some patience and calm reassurance.



Edited at 2017-06-21 01:57 pm (UTC)

I'm so happy your sweet dog found a home with you. I 100% believe in rescues but sometimes abused dogs like that need to be placed in homes with owners that can show theyou can provide the time needed sometimes children just can't be around certain pups. I'm glad you seem to be the best fit for your doggy. :) Reply

The shelter I volunteer at designates pets as beginner, average, experienced, experienced w/ no children, etc. and tries to match people up with their expertise level.



i've noticed that almost all of the large dogs that come through our shelter are labeled as experienced, i think i saw one dog that was labeled average and no beginner dogs. (idk about the smaller dogs though.) we have a lot of beginner cats though. Reply

That story took an unexpected, amazing turn!! Good for you.





And one of the reasons I couldn't fathom being a vet is having to put a young dog down on the whim of its owner (not saying that was the situation, just in general). Reply

Love the twist ending! So glad you were able to take her in. :) Reply

Aww I didn't expect your story to turn out this way but I'm so happy it did! Reply

YES! I love this happy ending. Reply

Wow, that's an amazing thing to do. People like you make the world a better place. Truly. Reply

Greatest plot twist ever. I love chihuahuas and often people hate them :(. Give a huge hug to your pup! Reply

Aw what a nice story! I'm glad I came into this post. ❤️ Reply

lol no fucking way, she asked to put down the dog just for a couple of bites? My dog can't be near children and we have to hide him in a room whenever we have kids visiting us. He has bitten my niece a couple of times (small bites, obviously, nothing that left any scar) because he can't stand small kids moving around. We're not going to kill him just for what we consider a small problem and he's 74 years old. Reply

ah!!! that last sentence, i gasped irl!!!!



thank u for taking her in and giving her a chance. hope only good things happen to both of u sis <3 Reply

Love the happy curveball at the end there. Good on you for saving her and giving her a better life. Reply

I just teared up. You are such a fabulous person, I'm so glad that little pup was in the office the same time you were. Right place at the right time <3 Reply

I LOVE THIS SO MUCH OMG Reply

At least she went about it in a responsible way and tried everything. My mom mostly works with senior dogs but early in her training she worked with aggressive dogs. I know how hard it was on her emotionally after trying to help them. I feel so awful for these sweet pups who were once abused :( Reply

Abused dogs are so heartbreaking to see. They've been so badly hurt that their behaviour and innate wiring is all messed up. It's so fucking sad. People are so evil. Reply

Yeah, they wear their fear so openly. It's truly awful. Reply

That just sounds like a horrible situation but it sounds like she did the right thing. Clearly there is no excuse to just dump your pet at the shelter. Reply

Some rescues do have a clause that if you're getting rid of your pet you have to take them back to the rescue to stop ppl from just giving them to whoever is interested regardless of whether they would be a good pet owner Reply

I don't like her but I can't fault her for this - sounds like she did everything she could to help and when that didn't work, put energy into finding him a good home. I think it's a good example of how to do re-homing right - like w/the Chris Pratt and Anna Faris posts, and the Bieber ones, its not that having an animal not being a good fit is a crime, and it can even be courageous to admit that you can't give this animal the best life even if you try your hardest, but being responsible about making sure they are going to a good home after is essential. Reply

Poor dog, sounds like they've had it rough 😭 Reply

you shady little ranch Reply

Screaming I was hoping that didn't seem shady..I was being genuine pls.. Reply

omg </3 i've been wondering where's lamby's been. i remember her posting that one picture of a bite on her butt a couple years ago and wondering how she'd been able to live with a dog so aggressive/biting her and making her bleed. my family had a similar situation a few years back--we had a really aggressive, scary shih tzu who became aggressive and attacked for literally no reason. i loved him but he was also attacking our other dogs (in addition to us) so we didn't have a choice but to rehome him Reply

I was wondering what happened to him so I'm glad she said something, I thought he may have been put down bc he bit the wrong person or something :( Reply

I don't like Lena but it sounds like she genuinely tried to do her best and exhausted all options before rehoming the dog responsibly. That's good. Reply

Aw that sucks. After four years I imagine she's really tried.



My sister is in a difficult situation with her dog. He started at first being aggressive to us with resource guarding and we were able to train him out of it. He is SO sweet and SO loving to us now and that makes the other part more difficult.



He is super reactive and aggressive to other people. Like no one can come near him really. It really does feel like everything has been tried. He starts with a new special trainer next week so fingers crossed. Reply

That must be tough for your sister. It's hard having a reactive dog. One on one, specialized training does help, in my experience.



My dog is good with strangers and other animals, but she has to be muzzled at the vet and groomer, even after my attempts create positive association (visiting almost daily, giving her special treats, etc). She just doesn't buy that it's a happy place. Reply

