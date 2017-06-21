The Challenge: Champs vs Pros episode 6/finals
Challenge: No Guts No Glory
Individual challenge.
Make as many baskets as possible, 100 points total.
3 point value and must eat food, green balls(desert) are 20 points, yellow(side dish) 35 points, and red balls(meats) are 45 points.
The top female and male from each team will earn a spot in the finals, Will be competing as pairs.
The fastest time after for 2nd place will get in the finals and get to choose a partner.
Into the Finals
Champs 1st - Cara Maria and Darrell
Pros 1st - Lindsey and Kameron
2nd place fastest time - Camila, chose Wes
Finals
The finalist wear weighted vest down the path.
1st obstacle - Bridge the Gap
take off vest, up and over 10 times.
2nd obstacle - Warrior summit
up and over once
3rd obstacle - The Trenches
Crawl through and grab bag
4th obstacle - Carb Load
Drop bag, Eat a pound of pasta and drink a glass of milk
5th obstacle - Goliath
climb up and grab key on the slide down
6th obstacle - Muddy Mayhem
crawl through 100 foot mud pit, unlock puzzle pieces
7th obstacle - Puzzle 1
8th obstacle - Puzzle 2
Final obstacle - memorize key to victory.
Trips right open a left pennsylvania y sluggo wheel
with weighted vest run down to victor.
Winners of $100,000 for their charities split 50/50
Cara Maria - ASPCA
Darrell - March of Dimes
The Challenge XXX: Dirty 30 premiers July 18.
