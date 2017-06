The Challenge: Champs vs Pros episode 6/finals

Finals

No Guts No GloryIndividual challenge.Make as many baskets as possible, 100 points total.3 point value and must eat food, green balls(desert) are 20 points, yellow(side dish) 35 points, and red balls(meats) are 45 points.The top female and male from each team will earn a spot in the finals, Will be competing as pairs.The fastest time after for 2nd place will get in the finals and get to choose a partner.Into the FinalsChamps 1st - Cara Maria and DarrellPros 1st - Lindsey and Kameron2nd place fastest time - Camila, chose WesThe finalist wear weighted vest down the path.1st obstacle - Bridge the Gaptake off vest, up and over 10 times.2nd obstacle - Warrior summitup and over once3rd obstacle - The TrenchesCrawl through and grab bag4th obstacle - Carb LoadDrop bag, Eat a pound of pasta and drink a glass of milk5th obstacle - Goliathclimb up and grab key on the slide down6th obstacle - Muddy Mayhemcrawl through 100 foot mud pit, unlock puzzle pieces7th obstacle - Puzzle 18th obstacle - Puzzle 2Final obstacle - memorize key to victory.Trips right open a left pennsylvania y sluggo wheelwith weighted vest run down to victor.of $100,000 for their charities split 50/50Cara Maria - ASPCADarrell - March of Dimes