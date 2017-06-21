The "shocking" reasons why these 15 (5) movies flopped
Source
15 Movies That Bombed For Shocking Reasons - https://t.co/LU9V8iFde5 pic.twitter.com/o8c8fDA659— Screen Rant (@screenrant) June 20, 2017
Images
13. 47 Ronin (2013)
Budget? $175 million
How much did it lose? $175 million
Why it flopped? It was neither American or Asian enough for whatever audience it was aiming for. The whitewashing did not help much either.
10. Ben-Hur (2016)
Budget? $100 million
How much did it lose? $120 million
Why it flopped? Mainly? It was targeted toward a younger demographic that probably did not even know of or care about the original Ben-Hur. Also, oversized budget and bad reviews.
7. John Carter (2012)
Budget? $250–306.6 million
How much did it lose? $200 million
Why it flopped? Taylor Kitsch may just be box office poison (look at Battleship). Could explain why he has since been demoted to less-than-A-list status. Although he still does get more roles than one would expect considering he had two back-to-back flops... for some reason.
5. The Adventures of Pluto Nash (2002)
Budget? $100 million
How much did it lose? 95% net loss (only made $7.1 million at the box office)
Why it flopped? People had no idea what it was about so they did not go to see it.
1. The Interview (2014)
Budget? $44 million
How much did it lose? It only made about $11.3 million so
Why it flopped? Controversy aside, people realized The Interview is not a good movie nor was it worth the hype.
GIF
What's your favorite flop movie, ONTD?
More recently, Scott Pilgrim.
Treasure Planet. In fact, its aftermath was the first time I heard of the word "flop" lmao.
There's like 5 people in the world that own Treasure Planet on blu ray and I'm one of them
also, i still love eric bana's hulk movie.
the sequel will probably flop too if they keep the title as "live die repeat and repeat"
Edited at 2017-06-21 05:33 am (UTC)
i loved it so much that i got a pair of the pumas they wore in the film lmao
Edited at 2017-06-21 05:34 am (UTC)
But I mostly would like to bask in the flop of John Carter bc it's based on a book called Princess of Mars and Andrew Stanton thought boys wouldn't watch a movie with Princess on the title. I love the irony.
Also it was SUPER shady how Pixar successfully washed their name from this pile of garbage once it was evident that it would flop. This btw, happened around the same time that they fired Brenda Chapman for wanting her movie to be about the mom and the daughter and not have average Pixar comedy.
But yk, their brain trust is a boys club from which Andrew Stanton was not fired despite this massive flop and repeated flop behavior.
Also, this same year, flawless prince and only redeeming entity in Pixar, Brad Bird also released his first live action film MI Ghost Protocol which was a loved hit. Bye!
Y'all Pixar ain't shit.
I haven't watched a film of theirs since Brave.
I'm hesitant to watch Coco but I don't want an animated film with a Latino kid to flop so maybe I'll deal with it and watch it.
I'm really annoyed when people try to praise Pixar for it's greatness when it remains a problematic fav at best
Men are still so mad about that movie existing, it just makes me like it more.
I laughed so much and had such a great time. I'm sad because it flopping just validated so many wrong and awful opinions form hateful men
And The Man from UNCLE didn't deserve to flop
It's so messy and over the top and it's like, trying so hard to be Gone with the Wind in the outback and I'm there like you can't have Gone with the Wind in Cairns! Nobody is ever checking for Queensland!
But it's also beautiful and it gives me some kinda feeling that Baz one day will make a great film again....
I also love Bolt
Fwiw, I wanted to go really badly when I was living in Sydney but it was just after the hurricane and I was also broke af but hopefully my next season in Oz I'll be able to <3
its so bouncy and weird, like an actual cartoon in real life plus it has Rain......sucks it flopped into oblivion
I'll literally never understand why people think it's bad...ESPECIALLY people who are the kind of dweeb who enjoy the ancient anime like...damn, '08 Speec Racer is the DEFINITION of a loving tribute? The fuck more do you want????