The "shocking" reasons why these 15 (5) movies flopped









More recently, Scott Pilgrim.



More recently, Scott Pilgrim.

I love Scott Pilgrim Reply

Cleopatra turned a profit though and Elizabeth made an additional 6 mil on the back end.

Yes, eventually. But it almost bankrupted the studio bc it cost so much to make ($340+m in today's money) and it took years to recoup the costs, and studios basically stopped making epics altogether after that.

scott pilgrim is sooooo good

I love Scott Pilgrim, saw it on premium cable yesterday with my little brother and he loved all the fight scenes.

This is like a cult classic. HDU!

I love Scott Pilgrim. Also, I love everyone in it except for Scott.

What's your favorite flop movie, ONTD?



Treasure Planet. In fact, its aftermath was the first time I heard of the word "flop" lmao.

Rip omg

There's like 5 people in the world that own Treasure Planet on blu ray and I'm one of them

It was so cool though! Call it steam punk and re release it and it might happen. The animal lady will definitely get a Tumblr following.

I still bop to "I'm still here" ngl

love that movie 😭

jupiter ascending. i saw it twice in the theatre and own the bluray. it's objectively bad but ask me if i care?



also, i still love eric bana's hulk movie.

i loved edge of tomorrow but the marketing didn't do it any favours



the sequel will probably flop too if they keep the title as "live die repeat and repeat"



Edited at 2017-06-21 05:33 am (UTC)

Seriously, they should have just kept the Light Novel's original title. Grammatically incorrect? Yes, but at least it grabs your attention.

They could even adjust it to "All You Need Is Death" and it would still be better.

I love Edge of Tomorrow and I will definitely see the second one.

Idc, I love Pluto Nash.

i loved "the island" with ewan mcgregor and scarlett johansson 🤐



i loved it so much that i got a pair of the pumas they wore in the film lmao



Edited at 2017-06-21 05:34 am (UTC)

This comic book store in Austin had free passes for everyone when it came out, but everyone either turned them down or tossed them.

I felt like "The Island" was pretty much a ripoff of "Logan's Run."

I prob watch this whenever it's on tv

that's a good movie. I liked it way more than I thought I would

no one i know has watched this movie! but it's enjoyable... even though michael bay reused the bad boys car-throwing high-speed chase with railroad tracks throwing high-speed chase lol.

I saw that in theaters. It's really kind of bad but I will watch it whenever it's on TV. I mean...there are two Ewan McGregors. How can I not?

I harbour a very intense and pure hatred in my heart for John Carter starting with my disdain for that average idiot that is Andrew Stanton and the overbearing jerks @ Pixar meaning John Lasseter and Ed Catmul.



But I mostly would like to bask in the flop of John Carter bc it's based on a book called Princess of Mars and Andrew Stanton thought boys wouldn't watch a movie with Princess on the title. I love the irony.



Also it was SUPER shady how Pixar successfully washed their name from this pile of garbage once it was evident that it would flop. This btw, happened around the same time that they fired Brenda Chapman for wanting her movie to be about the mom and the daughter and not have average Pixar comedy.

But yk, their brain trust is a boys club from which Andrew Stanton was not fired despite this massive flop and repeated flop behavior.



Also, this same year, flawless prince and only redeeming entity in Pixar, Brad Bird also released his first live action film MI Ghost Protocol which was a loved hit. Bye!



Y'all Pixar ain't shit. Reply

Pixar has been a mess for years to the point I am hesitant to see their movies. I will never forgive that shit with Brenda either.

Same

I haven't watched a film of theirs since Brave.

I'm hesitant to watch Coco but I don't want an animated film with a Latino kid to flop so maybe I'll deal with it and watch it.



I'm really annoyed when people try to praise Pixar for it's greatness when it remains a problematic fav at best Reply

My fav recent flop is the last Ghostbusters and I'm sad it didn't do well enough because I want to see that specific team again.



Men are still so mad about that movie existing, it just makes me like it more.

I genuinely thought that movie was hilarious

I laughed so much and had such a great time. I'm sad because it flopping just validated so many wrong and awful opinions form hateful men Reply

Same! I waited a long time to see it because I was worried but I genuinely enjoyed it and I loved the girls. I feel like people were over critical of it, I am not saying it was perfection but it was fine for a fucking Ghostbusters film. Reply

I enjoyed it very much as well, and am genuinely saddened that it didn't do better.

I enjoyed it far more than the original film.

I wish I liked it more. My mom and I were enjoying it but there was a point where we got bored. It was just like 20-30 minutes too long and I didn't like the CGI ghosts.

It did well at the BO, but I legit love Vanilla Sky even though everyone else hates it, lol



And The Man from UNCLE didn't deserve to flop

i loved Vanilla Sky. I'm not aware of any hate for it

don't know if this is considered a 'flop' movie, but i loooooved 'get smart' with steve carrell and anne hathaway lol

That was surprisingly funny!

My fav flop is Australia I think



It's so messy and over the top and it's like, trying so hard to be Gone with the Wind in the outback and I'm there like you can't have Gone with the Wind in Cairns! Nobody is ever checking for Queensland!



But it's also beautiful and it gives me some kinda feeling that Baz one day will make a great film again....



I also love Bolt Reply

Australia is like ..The background creation of a film yet to come. It's just *there*.

lmao, I am a Queenslander and 'no-one is checking for Queensland' is cracking me up

Lmaooooooooooo



Fwiw, I wanted to go really badly when I was living in Sydney but it was just after the hurricane and I was also broke af but hopefully my next season in Oz I'll be able to <3 Reply

I'm always here for that ridiculous scene where Hugh pours the water over his head lmao

Australia gave us this scene and for that reason, I own it. I love me some Hugh Jackman and I have some bad movies of his. BAD. Reply

why would anyone think that remaking Ben Hurr was a good idea?

my favorite flop is Speed Racer



its so bouncy and weird, like an actual cartoon in real life plus it has Rain......sucks it flopped into oblivion Reply

I saw it in theaters and LOVED it! I wonder how it holds up.

It holds up GREAT, I own it an watch it regularly. Never stops being amazing!!

yassss!! perfect cast, perfect aesthetic, perfect visuals, just amazing!

I loved it. I think it flopped because of karma since whatshisface was swaggering all over the place as if it had already raked in money by the truckloads.

YESSS!!! That movie is such a masterpiece. It deserves so much more love



I'll literally never understand why people think it's bad...ESPECIALLY people who are the kind of dweeb who enjoy the ancient anime like...damn, '08 Speec Racer is the DEFINITION of a loving tribute? The fuck more do you want???? Reply

What was the whitewashing in 47 Ronin? I thought Keanu was half-Asian.

