Dan Stevens #2

The "shocking" reasons why these 15 (5) movies flopped

Source
Images


13. 47 Ronin (2013)
Budget? $175 million
How much did it lose? $175 million
Why it flopped? It was neither American or Asian enough for whatever audience it was aiming for. The whitewashing did not help much either.


10. Ben-Hur (2016)
Budget? $100 million
How much did it lose? $120 million
Why it flopped? Mainly? It was targeted toward a younger demographic that probably did not even know of or care about the original Ben-Hur. Also, oversized budget and bad reviews.


7. John Carter (2012)
Budget? $250–306.6 million
How much did it lose? $200 million
Why it flopped? Taylor Kitsch may just be box office poison (look at Battleship). Could explain why he has since been demoted to less-than-A-list status. Although he still does get more roles than one would expect considering he had two back-to-back flops... for some reason.


5. The Adventures of Pluto Nash (2002)
Budget? $100 million
How much did it lose? 95% net loss (only made $7.1 million at the box office)
Why it flopped? People had no idea what it was about so they did not go to see it.


1. The Interview (2014)
Budget? $44 million
How much did it lose? It only made about $11.3 million so
Why it flopped? Controversy aside, people realized The Interview is not a good movie nor was it worth the hype.



GIF

What's your favorite flop movie, ONTD?
  • Current Music: Alexz Johnson - Natural Disaster
Tagged: , , , , , , , , ,