Despacito (feat. @JustinBieber) is #1 for 6th Straight Week as JB Owns Week's 3 Top-Selling Songs

Cook where I work likes to sing this song.



It's not the absolute worst song he likes, I guess.

I prefer the beiberless version. I'm the one is honestly a great song, it's my personal song of the summer.

gr9

It's so odd to me that all these white people are supporting this song because of JB and his small as part in the remix to point where it makes up 80% of the song's success. Like La Tortura was 100% all in Spanish and was a big crossover success without having some Anglo jump on it with some insignificant English part.

You're surprised white people support something once a white person is involved?

Thread



Lmao I mean not really, but it's like damn 95% of the song is in Spanish and y'all only need 5% of it to be in English to give this much fucks. Reply

Thread



It's so odd to me that all these white people are supporting this song because of JB



you must be new to white people

No pido que todos los días sean de sol

No pido que todos los viernes sean de fiesta

Tampoco te pido que vuelvas rogando perdón

Si lloras con los ojos secos

Y hablando de ella

Ay amor me duele tanto

Me duele tanto

Que te fueras sin decir a donde

Ay amor, fue una tortura perderte



yesss @ this mention. "La Tortura" >>>> "Despacito"

i get what you're saying but idt it's that surprising white people are paying attention to a song they normally wouldn't actively seek out without bieber's name attached to it. i love the song, but if i had just stumbled upon it unknowingly, i probably wouldn't spend more than 10 seconds listening bc i just simply am not fluent in spanish!



and i mean i still don't know what they're saying, but justin's name + opening is initially what prevented me from passing on it.

I won't lie, I fucking love the Luis Fonsi / Daddy Yankee version and I was livid when the place I was doing karaoke at didn't have it. My husband is all about the Bieber version and idk what that is about honestly.



Also been listening to a lot of 93.5/103.1 Latino Mix recently and loving the constant and unending loop of Prince Royce / Shakira / Romeo Santos / Nacho / Farruko literally everywhere I go, no matter the time of day or night



Edited at 2017-06-21 04:35 am (UTC)

You have a great husband!

My husband's also equally into Nickelback, just saying.

I feel like he kind of has owned the radio for the last year or so. I'm indifferent... like, it's Bieber, he's a douche. but that doesn't make him untalented. I can tolerate some of his songs if I don't have to look at his douchiness accompanying them in a music video or onstage lol

Lime plz.



change Bear's diaper in between your movement rehearsals.

better than sheeran on the radio every song

blah blah blah dorito. am i rite el Bieber? pendejo.

can biebz just go away forever

unffff, ty-ty better have a fuq scene in the 3rd 50 Shades movie. Wasted opportunity if not.

Despacito is such a shitty song.



That guy is also so ugly, that forehead is massive.



Edited at 2017-06-21 04:48 am (UTC)

I'm so over women failing on radio continuously. I'm blaming it all on Trump and America blatantly hating women.

talk 2 me when cheryl releases new music instead of shagging a manchild

meanwhile i bop to "Call My Name" in the canals of LA tbhhhh.

i feel like gaga, katy, rihanna, adele and even taylor dominated radio so heavily in the early 2010s that the gp just grew bored of them and started looking for something else.

The guy with the number one song in the country can't even sing it irl :D

I mean, Rihanna has 13 of them

