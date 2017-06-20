Selfie

Despacito (feat. @JustinBieber) is #1 for 6th Straight Week as JB Owns Week's 3 Top-Selling Songs



Luis Fonsi y Daddy Yankee's remix of Despacito (feat. El Rey Del Pop) crowns the Billboard Hot 100 for the sixth consecutive week. Biebs' version of the track accounts for 80% of the song's sales.



Biebs is also now the first artist in human history to have the Top 3 most downloaded songs in the country in the same week. Last week, he surpassed The Beatles' record for most weeks having two songs in the Top 3 (13 whole weeks!), y was also featured in the Top 3 songs of the Global Top 50 Chart on Spotify.

His current bops include 2U (with David Guetta), The One (with DJ Khaled, Quavo, Chance the Rapper, y Lil Wayne), y Despacito (with Luis Fonsi y Daddy Yankee).

Sources: @ScooterBraun. @PopCrave.

