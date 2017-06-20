Despacito (feat. @JustinBieber) is #1 for 6th Straight Week as JB Owns Week's 3 Top-Selling Songs
Luis Fonsi y Daddy Yankee's remix of Despacito (feat. El Rey Del Pop) crowns the Billboard Hot 100 for the sixth consecutive week. Biebs' version of the track accounts for 80% of the song's sales.
Justin Bieber becomes the first artist in HISTORY to have the Top 3 most downloaded songs in the US in the same week. pic.twitter.com/pf3qVX1kNt— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 19, 2017
Biebs is also now the first artist in human history to have the Top 3 most downloaded songs in the country in the same week. Last week, he surpassed The Beatles' record for most weeks having two songs in the Top 3 (13 whole weeks!), y was also featured in the Top 3 songs of the Global Top 50 Chart on Spotify.
His current bops include 2U (with David Guetta), The One (with DJ Khaled, Quavo, Chance the Rapper, y Lil Wayne), y Despacito (with Luis Fonsi y Daddy Yankee).
Sources: @ScooterBraun. @PopCrave.
Crown it!
It's not the absolute worst song he likes, I guess.
you must be new to white people
No pido que todos los días sean de sol
No pido que todos los viernes sean de fiesta
Tampoco te pido que vuelvas rogando perdón
Si lloras con los ojos secos
Y hablando de ella
Ay amor me duele tanto
Me duele tanto
Que te fueras sin decir a donde
Ay amor, fue una tortura perderte
and i mean i still don't know what they're saying, but justin's name + opening is initially what prevented me from passing on it.
Also been listening to a lot of 93.5/103.1 Latino Mix recently and loving the constant and unending loop of Prince Royce / Shakira / Romeo Santos / Nacho / Farruko literally everywhere I go, no matter the time of day or night
change Bear's diaper in between your movement rehearsals.
That guy is also so ugly, that forehead is massive.
I was in the no hate camp for the Bieber version when it came out but it's gotten old for me. Meanwhile the original remains a delicious, sexy bop