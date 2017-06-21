dog

Rita Ora Explains Meaning Behind ‘Your Song’ Music Video






- ONTD Fave Rita Ora spoke with 92.3 AMP Radio’s Niko to dish the details of her new mv
- "The video, unfortunately, wasn’t filmed in London because I didn’t have time to fly there. I wish it could have been. But it was filmed in Vancouver, so it could be a city of your choice because you know how Vancouver looks like so many different places."
- "The video is basically about me not having any time, time isn’t a concept. It’s just going back and forth of me breaking free in an office building and doing the rebellious thing, kind of breaking out of my shell and singing about this guy who broke my heart."

source

where is the music video tho...

Tagged: , , , ,