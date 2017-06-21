Rita Ora Explains Meaning Behind ‘Your Song’ Music Video
"The video is basically about me not having any time." @RitaOra explains the meaning behind #YourSong music video. https://t.co/87voE4Gj9B pic.twitter.com/2O7QGsvZ8q— 92.3 AMP RADIO (@923amp) June 20, 2017
- ONTD Fave Rita Ora spoke with 92.3 AMP Radio’s Niko to dish the details of her new mv
- "The video, unfortunately, wasn’t filmed in London because I didn’t have time to fly there. I wish it could have been. But it was filmed in Vancouver, so it could be a city of your choice because you know how Vancouver looks like so many different places."
- "The video is basically about me not having any time, time isn’t a concept. It’s just going back and forth of me breaking free in an office building and doing the rebellious thing, kind of breaking out of my shell and singing about this guy who broke my heart."
source
where is the music video tho...
why does ontd look so weird on mobile??
For a minute there I thought she was gonna highlight just how super fucking busy she is.
You know, like those people on facebook who always have time to check fb pages and statuses but are constantly posting about how super fucking busy they are.
modest problematic Queen.
now sis lettuce not. your project didn't have the budget so Vancouver had to do. it's Hollywood's go to for every city scape on a budget.
funny i read this while watching 'jason takes manhattan', which was shot in vancouver. the debacle over the NES jason today was hilarious so we decided to watch one of the movies. good lord it's awful.
btw i love this song so don't come for me!