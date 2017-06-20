Johnny Depp Knew His Finances Were In Danger, According to Emails

Johnny Depp is suing his financial advisors for allegedly mishandling his millions. They have countersued, saying that Depp spent his own money on ridiculous shit.

Lawyers want Depp's emails to be allowed as evidence in the trial, as they allegedly show his spending problems.

Here is an email that Johnny wrote to a manager after being advised to be careful with holiday spending:

"first, thank you for dealing and getting me through. secondly, i am doing my very best on holiday spending, but there is only so much i can do, as i need to give my kiddies and famille as good a Christmas as possible, obviously within reason. but, regarding the plane situation,., i don’t have all that many options at the moment. a commercial flight with paparazzis in tow would be a fucking nightmare of monumental proportions."

He also emailed about how to stop spending so much money:

"what else can i do??? you want me to sell same art??? i will. you want me to sell something else??? sure… what??? boat is going to be chartered at new years and sony will then charter it for the TOURIST shoot in venice. other than that, i got bikes, cars, property, books, paintings and some semblance of a soul left, where would you like me to start???"


