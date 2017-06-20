Johnny Depp Knew His Finances Were In Danger, According to Emails
Johnny Depp is suing his financial advisors for allegedly mishandling his millions. They have countersued, saying that Depp spent his own money on ridiculous shit.
Lawyers want Depp's emails to be allowed as evidence in the trial, as they allegedly show his spending problems.
Here is an email that Johnny wrote to a manager after being advised to be careful with holiday spending:
"first, thank you for dealing and getting me through. secondly, i am doing my very best on holiday spending, but there is only so much i can do, as i need to give my kiddies and famille as good a Christmas as possible, obviously within reason. but, regarding the plane situation,., i don’t have all that many options at the moment. a commercial flight with paparazzis in tow would be a fucking nightmare of monumental proportions."
He also emailed about how to stop spending so much money:
"what else can i do??? you want me to sell same art??? i will. you want me to sell something else??? sure… what??? boat is going to be chartered at new years and sony will then charter it for the TOURIST shoot in venice. other than that, i got bikes, cars, property, books, paintings and some semblance of a soul left, where would you like me to start???"
Do you waste money, and on what?
SOURCE
lmaooo he writes like an emo teenager.
Also selling off the art and the properties sounds like a good place to start.
i wouldn't be surprised at all if he refers to them as that when speaking in english
Edited at 2017-06-21 03:19 am (UTC)
also this piece of dirt needs to learn to moisturize. he looks like a dried up turd.
Edited at 2017-06-21 03:11 am (UTC)
I think that's when people get in trouble and start doing stupid things like Michael Jackson and Nicholas Cage did and start buying chimpanzees, islands, statues, tiger cubs, castles and private jets. It's like they get to a point where they just spend it fast than it comes in.
like wow, the horror of him going on a commercial flight like a commoner? I'm impressed he could even think of it without fainting
yeah he def sounds poor, can't imagine where he would start to save money
He spent $3 million to shoot Hunter S. Thompson's ashes out of a cannon and spends $30,000 a month on wine, just for starters. So I fail to see how he can honestly claim that his debt is his manager's fault.
edit: I guess they did lol.
Edited at 2017-06-21 03:46 am (UTC)
Otherwise... when I turned 21 I went to the casino. I didn't know the different between like penny slots and $0.25 ones or whatever and I blew $60 SO fast. And I have regrets every time I can't finish food before it goes bad