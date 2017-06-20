Johnny Depp Knew His Finances Were In Danger, According to Emails

other than that, i got bikes, cars, property, books, paintings and some semblance of a soul left, where would you like me to start???



lmaooo he writes like an emo teenager.



Also selling off the art and the properties sounds like a good place to start. Reply

I think the drugs he's been taking (does anyone really believe the guy is clean and sober? ) have fried his brain . Reply

i wonder if writing family in french was proposital or an autocorrect thing lmao

i wouldn't be surprised at all if he refers to them as that when speaking in english Reply

MTE, what a dickhead! Reply

he writes like 2005 ontd entries with '(untitled)' as the post title Reply

If a rich mofo like him can't control his finances then I'm fucking doomed. 💀 Reply

Being a rich celebrity is no indication of your ability to handle money... Reply

These are people who think they will never run out of money or blow through the shit fast because theyve never had money before. Reply

Just don't become an alcoholic who only wants grand cru Reply

What a sad little man. Reply

team financial advisers all the way Reply

Sry my response posted under the wrong comment!



Edited at 2017-06-21 03:19 am (UTC)

once you're like really rich and own a lot of stuff, what do you even have left to buy? like don't you run out of things to buy for yourself?





also this piece of dirt needs to learn to moisturize. he looks like a dried up turd. Reply

You can't ask him to give up his £10,000 on wine every week :(



Edited at 2017-06-21 03:11 am (UTC)

It's probably impossible at this point because he's an alcoholic at this point or always was. Reply

he needs to head on over to Total Wine and get some $4.47 vino verde Reply

once you're like really rich and own a lot of stuff, what do you even have left to buy? like don't you run out of things to buy for yourself?



I think that's when people get in trouble and start doing stupid things like Michael Jackson and Nicholas Cage did and start buying chimpanzees, islands, statues, tiger cubs, castles and private jets. It's like they get to a point where they just spend it fast than it comes in.

Reply

I would just constantly plan trips to take Reply

there's this huge part of me that hopes he fucks up SO bad within the next two months he breaks whatever morality clause is in his 'fantastic beasts' contract and warner bros drops him from the series (which still surprises me because i was a huge johnny depp fan before he became the hot fucking mess he is now) Reply

Idk what else could happen when that video of johnny abusing amber heard has already been released :\ Reply

They signed him after that too didn't they? Reply

i spend my money buying smashed avocado for $19 and four coffees at $4 each Reply

You will never own a home. Reply

lmao Reply

Not with my tax dollars Reply

I couldn't decide between $19 avo toast or insurance today so I said fuck it and bought a Cartier bracelet instead Reply

smashed avocado? is that just guac? Reply

He sounds like such a douchebag dudebro. I bet he was wearing a fedora when he whipped these up. Reply

lmao @ "there is only so much I can do"



like wow, the horror of him going on a commercial flight like a commoner? I'm impressed he could even think of it without fainting Reply

A mess of a man. Sometimes I think of all the money I spent on Backstreet Boys merchandise as a teenager and I want to cry. Oh if I could have all that money sitting in front of me right now. Reply

I can't believe I ever thought he was some pure, eccentric artist. Reply

Thread

I loved him from 21 Jump Street until about...2013? I thought he was just the best. Reply

mte. When he did the first Pirates I was like "well, it's a fun movie, get money". Reply

tbf he really did con everybody for years Reply

I remember being 14 and being so in love with him. Oh how the turntables. Reply

It really is fascinating watching his film career devolve from Low Budget Darling to Tim Burton's Muse to That One Asshole Under A Pound Of Makeup And Weird Hat Reply

i just bought an pair of alexander wang booties and an allsaints bag... they're hot af but my god is my wallet regretting it Reply

other than that, i got bikes, cars, property, books, paintings



yeah he def sounds poor, can't imagine where he would start to save money Reply

He wrote that email in 2009 according to other sites, so he knew for years that he was in trouble financially but just kept spending like an idiot.



He spent $3 million to shoot Hunter S. Thompson's ashes out of a cannon and spends $30,000 a month on wine, just for starters. So I fail to see how he can honestly claim that his debt is his manager's fault. Reply

Thread

I wonder what the hell you do with $30k's worth of wine, I have so many questions about that volume of booze lol like did he spend that much as an investment and has a giant cellar somewhere, did he give it all away, did he regularly pay the booze bill for everyone he'd ever met? Was he buying vintage bottles of wine that cost thousands each and just downing them? I just cannot fathom what the fuck you'd do with $30k a month on wine. Reply

Like you said, he probably buys bottles that are worth a couple thousand a piece to begin with and being an alcoholic probably goes through 3-5 bottles a day easily. Reply

I could see him downing two bottles of wine by himself every day. If he's buying $500 bottles of wine, that would cost $30,000 a month. He seems like a narcissist who wouldn't be happy with a perfectly good $50 bottle because he has to have "the best". Reply

Ikr they can't all have been ex-water turned by Jesus Reply

he prob drinks a $1,000 bottle a day Reply

Living up to that "wino" tattoo... Reply

did...did Thompson or his family even want that to be a thing? Yikes.



edit: I guess they did lol.



Edited at 2017-06-21 03:46 am (UTC) Reply

