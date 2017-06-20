Jake Gyllenhaal Post: Real Estate Porn, Weird Career, and Girlfriends
1) Jake Gyllenhaal will star in and produce a WWII film called The Last Airman based on the book The Lost Airman: A True Story of Escape From Nazi-Occupied France written by Seth Meyerowitz. It's the true story about a fighter pilot whose plane is shot down in France and he befriends the leader of the French Resistance.
2) Is Jake Gyllenhaal a flop at action-movie stardom as well as indie-darling stardom? Or is his career a success at both?:
"[He] is not exactly a household name who can open a movie by himself... He’s also not decorated enough to be considered a prestige actor. So is his career a case of close-but-no-cigar to true stardom? Or, is his body of work an unorthodox example of success?"
"Gyllenhaal has avoided straightforward blockbusters and instead chose a wide-ranging collection of projects... He can pull off murderous sociopath, obsessive reporter, closeted cowboy and relatable action hero."
"So what’s the deal with Jake Gyllenhaal? Is he a wannabe movie star who’s destined to fail at the box office and awards shows? Or is he a guy who knows something we don’t?"
3) He might be dating Lily Collins, Emma Stone, or even Jenny Slate, depending on who you ask.
4) Finally, Jake bought a condo for $8 million in a celebrity-filled building in TriBeCa jokingly called "the celebrity dorm." Residents include Jennifer Lawrence, Meg Ryan, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel, and Harry Styles.
so good
I wish they had recorded the Sunday in the Park with George production from this spring, because I wanted to see it but couldn't. I hope he does more theater.
that condo looks like the perfect blend of comfy and clean. the envy is real.
I think it is because he's managed to be very lowkey throughout his entire career, like with Leo he had the big cultural moment of Titanic so he's ever present in peoples minds, but Jake's filmography has mostly been... chill? Is that the right word? lol.
Or a stage production. I'm kind of devastated I missed him in Sunday.
I've seen him in nothing but Day After Tomorrow and Nightcrawler but I always lowkey rooted for him.