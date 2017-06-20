Jake Gyllenhaal Post: Real Estate Porn, Weird Career, and Girlfriends

I wish he'd stay away from the blockbusters. He's such a damn good character actor. He should've been recognized for Nightcrawler and Prisoners and Zodiac...



he was so good in nightcrawler, he was robbed of a nom tbh Reply

that restaurant scene................ me and the guy next to me were sinking down in our seats and we kept muttering "jeeeesus chriiiiiist" and i've never felt that uncomfortable in a theatre



so good Reply

Agreed! Don't forget Nocturnal Animals! He's been snubbed at least 4 times now! Reply

Nightcrawler was amazing and I still can't believe he was snubbed. Reply

i'm upset by everyone saying how bad he is in okja Reply

I would go gay for him tbh Reply

I like the kitchen in that place, and it looks nice as it's staged, but it's really lacking character.



I wish they had recorded the Sunday in the Park with George production from this spring, because I wanted to see it but couldn't. I hope he does more theater. Reply

He may be the most underrated actor in Hollywood. He's consistently great in projects, but hasn't gotten any award recognition in years. A big part of the problem is that that his projects are either too weird to get mainstream recognition (Nightcrawler) or he's great in crappy films (Southpaw). But I honestly think if he were British, Hollywood would have given him an Oscar - or at least another nomination or two - by now. Reply

I totally agree Reply

In my mind I feel like he doesn't care about awards? Like, I don't believe he picks parts with winning anything in mind - just what speaks to him. Which I respect a lot more. Reply

All actors care, I think he's just one of the ones where awards aren't his only goal. Like, some actors, you can just tell their only goal is getting accolades, but he's maybe 35% accolades, 65% craft lol Reply

He may not be picking parts specifically to win awards, but that doesn't mean he wouldn't like to have an Oscar. An Academy Award doesn't just mean more prestige, it means more money and a better choice of roles. He's human, so of course he wouldn't turn his nose up at those things. Reply

i've watched both zodiac and nightcrawler over the last couple of days and really appreciated what he brought to both roles.



that condo looks like the perfect blend of comfy and clean. the envy is real. Reply

I need 2 know if Taylor was a beard. At least we got "All Too Well" out of that relationship tho. Reply

everybody taylor has dated is a beard, so... Reply

I don't think so besides from that one pap pic they were quite secretive they'd drum up more publicity if that were the case imo Reply

fuck this noise, i want that goddamn condo. it's gorgeous. Reply

I always feel like he's underrated, but then whenever I speak to people they've loved him in whatever he's been in. He's the type of celebrity that people silently admire, rather than go above-and-beyond about it seems. Reply

Basically, yup. My friend watched Nightcrawler and the next day she was like "I realized I love him in everything, I don't actively seek out his movies but when I see them I'm like 'woah, he's so good' Why isn't he bigger?" Reply

This is how it goes for me, he's one of my fave actors for sure but even I forget to mention his name at times lol. Then he'll come to mind and I (and the person I'm speaking to) will end up talking about all the movies where he's impressed us. It's like a flood gate, once it's opened then the appreciation is all there.



I think it is because he's managed to be very lowkey throughout his entire career, like with Leo he had the big cultural moment of Titanic so he's ever present in peoples minds, but Jake's filmography has mostly been... chill? Is that the right word? lol. Reply

he has crazy stans on twitter too, they attacked me once cuz i made fun of the fact he did prince of persia lmfao Reply

i'm still forever salty he got no oscar nomination for nightcrawler or prisoners Reply

He was FANTASTIC in Prisoners. Reply

i have watched that film an ungodly number of times, it's just so well done. and that hair and ink ooooooof Reply

so everyone is dating jenny slate then Reply

Right?! Her name is on everyone's list now. Reply

Jake was my crush when I was a teen, I still would but I want to know what he would look like when he's older. Brb let me google his dad. Reply

Every time I see a celebritys name in the subject line I automatically assume its going to be followed by 'has died'. I'm glad thats not the case this time. Reply

I need a film version of Company with him as Bobby.

Or a stage production. I'm kind of devastated I missed him in Sunday. Reply

