Jake Gyllenhaal Post: Real Estate Porn, Weird Career, and Girlfriends

1) Jake Gyllenhaal will star in and produce a WWII film called The Last Airman based on the book The Lost Airman: A True Story of Escape From Nazi-Occupied France written by Seth Meyerowitz. It's the true story about a fighter pilot whose plane is shot down in France and he befriends the leader of the French Resistance.

2) Is Jake Gyllenhaal a flop at action-movie stardom as well as indie-darling stardom? Or is his career a success at both?:

"[He] is not exactly a household name who can open a movie by himself... He’s also not decorated enough to be considered a prestige actor. So is his career a case of close-but-no-cigar to true stardom? Or, is his body of work an unorthodox example of success?"

"Gyllenhaal has avoided straightforward blockbusters and instead chose a wide-ranging collection of projects... He can pull off murderous sociopath, obsessive reporter, closeted cowboy and relatable action hero."

"So what’s the deal with Jake Gyllenhaal? Is he a wannabe movie star who’s destined to fail at the box office and awards shows? Or is he a guy who knows something we don’t?"

3) He might be dating Lily Collins, Emma Stone, or even Jenny Slate, depending on who you ask.

4) Finally, Jake bought a condo for $8 million in a celebrity-filled building in TriBeCa jokingly called "the celebrity dorm." Residents include Jennifer Lawrence, Meg Ryan, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel, and Harry Styles.


