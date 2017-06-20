Joan Smalls, Yoncé

Nicole Kidman turns 50 and gets birthday greetings from her famous friends


Happy Birthday to this beautiful woman. A remarkable human who gives so much love and spirit to all those around her. My friend, I am so happy to have shared incredible experiences with you over the last 3 decades. May there be many more to come...



To the ever brilliant, bold, and beautiful, Nicole, happy birthday xx


Wishing a big happy birthday to my dear friend, the one and only, #NicoleKidman!!! I hope you have a gorgeous day. Love you, lady!


Sending the Happiest Birthday wishes to the one and only, Nicole Kidman!!! I LOVE YOU!!!


source 1 2 3 4

Happy half a century b-day to my fave. She was the actress who got me into "serious" movies as a kid.

Fave Kidman movie?
Tagged: , , , ,