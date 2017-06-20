Nicole Kidman turns 50 and gets birthday greetings from her famous friends

Can't believe she's 50.



I just rewatched The Others a couple of months ago - she's great in that. I still need to see a bunch of her movies, though.



The Others is everything Reply

The Hours. Hands down. Its depressing as all get out, but I love that movie and all the performances. Reply

the way nicole says 'he loves me...he LOVES me' in moulin rouge always makes me teary for some reason



Edited at 2017-06-21 02:19 am (UTC)

Same. She's unbelievable in that movie. Reply

SAME omg. The desperation in the first "he loves me" and the resolve and almost anger in the second, ugh Reply

That was a performance for a lifetime Reply

To Die For, obvs Reply

it's not my favorite but her line "personally, I can't wait to watch life tear you a part" from Stoker is iconic

Reply

y e s Reply

yessss Reply

the way her eyes shift in this scene gives me nightmares omg Reply

This is so good! Reply

I love this movie Reply

I need Nicole to collaborate more with Park Chan-wook. Reply

lmfao so iconic



I loved this movie idgaf Reply

Yaaaas! She deserved an Oscar for this scene alone! Fucking chilling. Reply

She is SO GOOD in this scene. Reply

aww twins!! I absolutely love this movie. When we went to see it, I didn't have a computer or a tv, so I hadn't seen the trailer, and I had no idea what it was about. So all the crazy shit that went down was a total surprise for me. Love it. Reply

flawless actress, flawless film!!!! Reply

i didn't like big little lies that much (book is insanely better) but she was def one of the best things about it



it's literally impossible for me to choose a favorite from her tbh Reply

what, really? i liked the book but the show elevated it. Reply

love nosferatu kidman. no other a list movie star has taken the kind of risks she has

Yessss at the Dogville mention. Reply

Dogville was awesome Reply

yessssss <3 Reply

This sequence in the film was so perfect. Reply

ugh her old face. i'll never forgive her for botching it. Reply

Just went to her IMDB to see which of her movies I'd pick (idk still tbh) and she's going to be in Aquaman??? News to me Reply

As Aquaman's mom no less, lol. The weird fun fact I learned was that Sofia Coppola wanted to cast Kidman as the sea witch back when she was going to direct The Little Mermaid (based more off the original story than the Disney movie) Reply

Okay, this is impossible, but my top 10 Nicole Kidman performances: ranked!



Moulin Rouge!

To Die For

Margot at the Wedding (I can't believe no one talks about this movie anymore, she is DEVASTATING

Birth

Big Little Lies

Dogville (I once thought this was minor Kidman, but then I saw Bryce Dallas Howard take on the role of Grace and I take it all back, she's fantastic)

The Others

Rabbit Hole

Stoker

The Hours



Edited at 2017-06-21 02:30 am (UTC)

I randomly saw Dogville at a small cinema in Paris and I was just looking to kill time one afternoon and I haven't a single regret. /csb Reply

Jealous. When it came out I was too young to see it in theatres. I saw it a couple of years later and it blew my mind. Honestly one of my top films ever! Reply

Parent

Margot at the Wedding is really good.

But tbh Moulin Rouge may be the only movie I don't care for. But I like everything else with her. Reply

I watched Rabbit Hole again yesterday. SO GOOD. Reply

Remove Stoker and add The Paperboy and that's basically my top 10 too Reply

She's so talented Reply

my queen! <3 Reply

Practical Magic Reply

YESSSSS i own it on dvd and will still watch it when it comes on tv! Reply

I forgot about this. I watch it whenever it's on. Reply

Such a comfort movie for me Reply

practical magic is one of those movies i should like- i love everyone in it, i love witches etc etc but i just cant watch it. ive tried like 100 times lol Reply

That one is my favorite, too!! Reply

Parent

Edited at 2017-06-21 02:33 am (UTC) Fashion kween

i fucking love this look Reply

Beautiful Reply

LOVE Reply

GAWD YES! This wasn't a look, this was a fucking MOMENT. Reply

OMG I loved this McQueen!!! That entire show/season was amazing. When I saw that SHE was the one who got to wear the cool dress I was so happy. Nobody deserves it more than her. I remember back in the 90's she was known for always having the best dresses, like that peacock feather one and the neon green one with all the embroidery. Reply

(not sure if true but there was rumour that this was a one of a kind couture dress and she hunted down the woman who had bought it at a sky resort, begged her to let her wear it to the Oscars, and then sat perfectly still in the limo ride to the ceremony so that she wouldn't crease the dress. So worth it).

Some of my fave Nicole looks over the years:







Some of my fave Nicole looks over the years:(not sure if true but there was rumour that this was a one of a kind couture dress and she hunted down the woman who had bought it at a sky resort, begged her to let her wear it to the Oscars, and then sat perfectly still in the limo ride to the ceremony so that she wouldn't crease the dress. So worth it). Reply

needs her free-from-tom pic tbh Reply

The first two pics are the ones I always remember when I think of Nicole on the red carpet. Reply

YES and the deep teal colored one with the peacock feather!!!



lol I replied to the previous comment before seeing this super comprehensive one...



Edited at 2017-06-21 06:32 am (UTC) Reply

