Nicole Kidman turns 50 and gets birthday greetings from her famous friends
Happy Birthday to this beautiful woman. A remarkable human who gives so much love and spirit to all those around her. My friend, I am so happy to have shared incredible experiences with you over the last 3 decades. May there be many more to come...
To the ever brilliant, bold, and beautiful, Nicole, happy birthday xx
Wishing a big happy birthday to my dear friend, the one and only, #NicoleKidman!!! I hope you have a gorgeous day. Love you, lady!
Sending the Happiest Birthday wishes to the one and only, Nicole Kidman!!! I LOVE YOU!!!
Happy half a century b-day to my fave. She was the actress who got me into "serious" movies as a kid.
Fave Kidman movie?
I just rewatched The Others a couple of months ago - she's great in that. I still need to see a bunch of her movies, though.
Hope she wins some awards for BLL!
The Hours. Hands down. Its depressing as all get out, but I love that movie and all the performances.
SAME omg. The desperation in the first "he loves me" and the resolve and almost anger in the second, ugh
I loved this movie idgaf
it's literally impossible for me to choose a favorite from her tbh
favorite performances?
love nosferatu kidman. no other a list movie star has taken the kind of risks she has
Moulin Rouge!
To Die For
Margot at the Wedding (I can't believe no one talks about this movie anymore, she is DEVASTATING
Birth
Big Little Lies
Dogville (I once thought this was minor Kidman, but then I saw Bryce Dallas Howard take on the role of Grace and I take it all back, she's fantastic)
The Others
Rabbit Hole
Stoker
The Hours
Margot at the Wedding is really good.
But tbh Moulin Rouge may be the only movie I don't care for. But I like everything else with her.
I forgot about this. I watch it whenever it's on.
Fav Nic fashion moment???
(not sure if true but there was rumour that this was a one of a kind couture dress and she hunted down the woman who had bought it at a sky resort, begged her to let her wear it to the Oscars, and then sat perfectly still in the limo ride to the ceremony so that she wouldn't crease the dress. So worth it).
lol I replied to the previous comment before seeing this super comprehensive one...
