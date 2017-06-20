Abby Lee Miller in final 'Dance Moms' appearance before prison: "I regret everything"
- Laurieann Gibson, famed choreographer who has worked with Michael Jackson and Beyoncé, made a surprise appearance
- Cheryl Burke from DWTS is the girls' new leader
- In this Instagram post from March, Abby Lee said she was leaving the show because they treated her like "dirt"
- Abby Lee was sentenced to 1 year and 1 day in federal prison for bankruptcy fraud but realistically faces up to 10 months
- She is required to report to prison on June 30, 2017
She really is a terrible person and a terrible dance teacher.
Also this gif fucking killed me.
As a dancer, I've always hated her but I never took time to learn about her shitty dealings that got her in jail.
And Ia with your comment that her dances have really poor form, which is pitiful because some of them have great energy but they've never been properly trained.
I wish Jill, Kendall, and Kira would leave. Jill is living through her daughter, Kendall is a huge brat, and I can't stand Kira.
She's attention hungry but not aggressive like the other moms can be, she's honestly the best part of the show
When will she be found guilty of child abuse tho?