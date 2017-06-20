sonam kapoor

Abby Lee Miller in final 'Dance Moms' appearance before prison: "I regret everything"




- Laurieann Gibson, famed choreographer who has worked with Michael Jackson and Beyoncé, made a surprise appearance

- Cheryl Burke from DWTS is the girls' new leader

- In this Instagram post from March, Abby Lee said she was leaving the show because they treated her like "dirt"

- Abby Lee was sentenced to 1 year and 1 day in federal prison for bankruptcy fraud but realistically faces up to 10 months

- She is required to report to prison on June 30, 2017

