Abby Lee Miller in final 'Dance Moms' appearance before prison: "I regret everything"

She looks like an older Kailyn Wilcher in that crying pic. Reply

Ha! I wonder what she's up to now.. Reply

Same old, same old. Scamming people on dating websites, etc.



Edited at 2017-06-21 02:26 am (UTC)

http://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/10 2253286.html



She really is a terrible person and a terrible dance teacher. BA HAHAAH HAHAAH!She really is a terrible person and a terrible dance teacher. Reply

Also this gif fucking killed me.







Edited at 2017-06-21 02:16 am (UTC)

my GOD that gif s c r e a m i n g Reply

lmaoooo. enjoy doing this from the toilet in your prison cell sis! Reply

lmaoooo like who the fuck told her this shit was cute Reply

Thank you for posting the link, bb, I had no idea about the actual specifics of this case and now I am both informed and thankful for your existence. <3 Reply

Almost a year ago exactly!Just a day short. Reply

Omg thank you for this!



As a dancer, I've always hated her but I never took time to learn about her shitty dealings that got her in jail.



And Ia with your comment that her dances have really poor form, which is pitiful because some of them have great energy but they've never been properly trained. Reply

i hope OITNB introduces an Abby character next season, like they did with Martha Stewart/Judy King. (actually, i'm just kidding. from what i've seen of Dance Moms, Abby is a horrible person) Reply

MY FIRST THOUGHT Reply

I drive past this studio everyday coming home from work. They already have a new company banner over the sign. Reply

I hate seeing people cry because even when they're absolute shit, I still feel bad for them. Even crocodile tears get to me sometimes, Idk what's wrong with me lol Reply

You have empathy! It's a good thing :) Reply

i question that bc (even though i wouldn't really trade it) i notice people who lack empathy seem much happier than me lol Reply

she was arrogant, she got caught. don't feel bad for her because she isn't worth it. Reply

lol i'm the opposite i love seeing people cry Reply

No, this is me. I manage to feel bad for almost everyone. In the end I think they're only human, very shitty humans, but still. Reply

it's empathy and a good thing, dont let heartless ontd get to you Reply

I don't like seeing people cry, but there are times where it's purely manipulative. So I find Abby's crying face hilarious. Reply

Same Reply

same but idc about this bitch crying Reply

ditto tbh I always feel bad for villains in movies when their face crumples as their plans are being ruined and they're on the verge of death and a part of me would probably even manage to feel bad somehow if I saw Trump / Bannon / Pence / etc. like that although the feeling would be very, very, very, very fleeting Reply

assiste esse vídeo



same tbh unless it's like, Brock Turner or something Reply

She's a terrible person and I don't feel the least bit sorry for her. Reply

We all know that this will just work out in her favor, after she gets out Lifetime will be knocking down her door along with the interviews, books, etc... Reply

lol, bye.



I wish Jill, Kendall, and Kira would leave. Jill is living through her daughter, Kendall is a huge brat, and I can't stand Kira. Reply

Kira is so annoying. always in someone's face, ugh sit down. Reply

She's always screeching at someone. She's so angry. Reply

i havent watched in forever but im not surprised jill's crazy stage mom ass is there Reply

I love Jill's crazy ass so much, her thirst is my Gatorade. My favourite bit is when she recaps what is happening even when you know she wasn't even prompted by production just so she can be on camera.

She's attention hungry but not aggressive like the other moms can be, she's honestly the best part of the show Reply

When will she be found guilty of child abuse tho? Reply

I have 0 sympathy for this awful, vile woman. Reply

reply to my dm smh!!! Reply

