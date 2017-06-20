Shadowhunters - 2x14 Promo "The Fair Folk", Two Sneak Peeks & More

I ONLY THOUGHT I COULD HAVE MAIA/JACE IN MY DREAMS! don't take it away from me!



simon's music was so bad. i couldn't understand what he was saying. i was on twitter asking "fradual? fries with that? fratial?" and yeah.



i hated beginning and ending w/climon, they of no chemistry. HOWEVERRRRR, i was impressed w/shimon when he compared the tracking to the incremental takeover by the nazis. it is easy to think of things in isolation and not realise that they add up to a bigger problem. LOVED magnus' cute little dance scene AND his rejection of dot. i was v glad about that. she was being inappropriate and i was nhf it. i am loving the casual malec kisses and "i love you". i knew it, knew it, knew it, jace would start off leading the institute and then be a bad leader and alec would end up in charge. i did kind of like that he (jace) lost himself in an effort to be who he thought he had to be, living up to a legacy. i was annoyed w/it (even though i understood it plotwise) but i came around to it when he was learning about his mum. she was pretty ignored as any potential influence on jace the person, it was nice to have credit given to both parents.



proud of izzy. i knew meliorn was a red herring. can't wait for the fairy court. the big kiss and clace "reveal".



glad they ditched the tracking concept, i wonder if they're going to tie in sebastian in different ways bc they've departed a lot from the books (in mostly good ways). i loved maia. i always love maia.



i'm forgetting things. i thought it had some strong points overall Reply

Ia with everything you said!!! And omg THAT JAIA WAS STRAIGHT UP OUT OF MY DREAMS I SWEAR.



[ THAT LAST MOMENT BETWEEN THEM..... ]







Ia with everything you said!!! And omg THAT JAIA WAS STRAIGHT UP OUT OF MY DREAMS I SWEAR.

i was jumping up and down in my seat. i was so pleased! <3 <3 Reply

I'm actually on holiday in Toronto right now visiting friends, and they were asleep, as was their toddler, and the two dogs... and I was silently screaming and fist pumping in the air trying to not make a single iota of sound like omg I HAVE BEEN READY MY WHOLE LIFE FOR THIS. Reply

I CANNOT BELIEVE THEY GAVE US MAIA/JACE. I KEEP PINCHING MYSELF HOLY SHIT. Reply

i don't watch this show but i do know everyone is RIDICULOUSLY good-looking Reply

i KNEW jace and maia were gonna hook up, i love it! i hate climon but i wouldn't mind if they stay together so i can have more jace/maia

also i love raphael omg and i know he's supposed to be ace but he has sm chemistry with everyone and i love him with izzy, im sad it will never be lol :(



that whole tracking thing was fucked up, im glad simon compared it to the nazis and im glad no one was really on board with it. Reply

And yes ikr I love that the parallels are already so much there with Downworlders being like second class citizens and POC mostly too, and that this ep brought up the fact that chipping was the first step just like having to wear/display a Star of David was, and that this was straight up the same shit about to go down if they weren't careful. And then of course Maia rightfully being like:







TELL IT QUEEN!!!!

ikr I was LIVVVINNNNGGGGG at the Jaia hookup! Their chemistry is actually unreal. And although we know Clace is endgame and next week with the Seelie Court the Clace kiss is going to likely break up Climon...... and I do despise Climon...... that also means Jaia won't be a thing for long. And they have the best chemistry of literally anyone on this entire show by a MILE. So i'm pressed. AND THE CLACE FANS HAVE BEEN RAGGGINNNGGGG on social media which naturally I love. So messy.And yes ikr I love that the parallels are already so much there with Downworlders being like second class citizens and POC mostly too, and that this ep brought up the fact that chipping was the first step just like having to wear/display a Star of David was, and that this was straight up the same shit about to go down if they weren't careful. And then of course Maia rightfully being like:TELL IT QUEEN!!!! Reply

ugh i hope they drag it out a bit longer i deserve this pairing!!



and YAS queen maia!! i cant believe this dumb show had such great commentary about racism/discrimination, im shook Reply

Zac Hug should literally write every episode, because this was one of the best for a lonnggggg time in terms of characterisation, development, pacing, and general interesting plot.



It had some solid great moments all the way through, AND social commentary!! Which actually this show does do sometimes with the Downworlders and the discrimination etc. I swear if they leaned more into these sorts of strengths and messages, it'd be all the better for it and probably get much more positive recognition. Reply

IA! here's hoping the following episodes are just as good, i don't mind it doesn't have that much recognition bc usually when shows blow up they go downhill and i love it, but lbr its not all that great to begin with lmfao Reply

👀 NOT ALL THAT GREAT TO BEGIN WITH????? Reply

LMFAO i love it but s1 is mostly bad, it has a lot of pacing issues imo and s2 overall could be better (as proved by the last ep!) Reply

+ simon comparing the use of tracking to nazis a+++



MAIA IS EVERYTHING, WATER IS WET, SKY IS BLUE.



omg i hope they last for awhile, youre right too 💀 the clace fans were seething on twitter it was truly a experience to see LMAO



im so happy the show is doing maia justice, what a queen tbh Reply

Who's an actual couple on the show? Reply

I just started watching this show! I read the first two books 6 years ago, but couldn't really get into it. I'm almost done with s1.



I would've loved this show years ago. I was someone who believed Charmed was the greatest show in the world from age 8 to 14. The special effects and dialogue can be a bit distracting. The acting is bad but not as bad as I thought.



The girl playing Clary is terrible at emotional scenes but she's good at more loose scenes. The girl playing Izzy spent WAY too much time trying to look sexy and badass in the beginning. I really like the guy playing Alec. He's really hot and the most natural of all the actors. Reply

