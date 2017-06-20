Shadowhunters - 2x14 Promo "The Fair Folk", Two Sneak Peeks & More
simon's music was so bad. i couldn't understand what he was saying. i was on twitter asking "fradual? fries with that? fratial?" and yeah.
i hated beginning and ending w/climon, they of no chemistry. HOWEVERRRRR, i was impressed w/shimon when he compared the tracking to the incremental takeover by the nazis. it is easy to think of things in isolation and not realise that they add up to a bigger problem. LOVED magnus' cute little dance scene AND his rejection of dot. i was v glad about that. she was being inappropriate and i was nhf it. i am loving the casual malec kisses and "i love you". i knew it, knew it, knew it, jace would start off leading the institute and then be a bad leader and alec would end up in charge. i did kind of like that he (jace) lost himself in an effort to be who he thought he had to be, living up to a legacy. i was annoyed w/it (even though i understood it plotwise) but i came around to it when he was learning about his mum. she was pretty ignored as any potential influence on jace the person, it was nice to have credit given to both parents.
proud of izzy. i knew meliorn was a red herring. can't wait for the fairy court. the big kiss and clace "reveal".
glad they ditched the tracking concept, i wonder if they're going to tie in sebastian in different ways bc they've departed a lot from the books (in mostly good ways). i loved maia. i always love maia.
i'm forgetting things. i thought it had some strong points overall
Ia with everything you said!!! And omg THAT JAIA WAS STRAIGHT UP OUT OF MY DREAMS I SWEAR.
also i love raphael omg and i know he's supposed to be ace but he has sm chemistry with everyone and i love him with izzy, im sad it will never be lol :(
that whole tracking thing was fucked up, im glad simon compared it to the nazis and im glad no one was really on board with it.
And yes ikr I love that the parallels are already so much there with Downworlders being like second class citizens and POC mostly too, and that this ep brought up the fact that chipping was the first step just like having to wear/display a Star of David was, and that this was straight up the same shit about to go down if they weren't careful. And then of course Maia rightfully being like:
TELL IT QUEEN!!!!
and YAS queen maia!! i cant believe this dumb show had such great commentary about racism/discrimination, im shook
It had some solid great moments all the way through, AND social commentary!! Which actually this show does do sometimes with the Downworlders and the discrimination etc. I swear if they leaned more into these sorts of strengths and messages, it'd be all the better for it and probably get much more positive recognition.
+ simon comparing the use of tracking to nazis a+++
bless the jace/maia at the end, im just sad that jace will go back to clary sometime this season obviously but we get to enjoy this for a bit 😭
MAIA IS EVERYTHING, WATER IS WET, SKY IS BLUE.
im so happy the show is doing maia justice, what a queen tbh
I would've loved this show years ago. I was someone who believed Charmed was the greatest show in the world from age 8 to 14. The special effects and dialogue can be a bit distracting. The acting is bad but not as bad as I thought.
The girl playing Clary is terrible at emotional scenes but she's good at more loose scenes. The girl playing Izzy spent WAY too much time trying to look sexy and badass in the beginning. I really like the guy playing Alec. He's really hot and the most natural of all the actors.
Jace and Maia is EVERYTHING, and honestly, it makes Clace look that much lamer. I'm so pleased that the writers actually responded to the insane natural chemistry Dom and Alisha have - I've seen too many shows that never bother to explore that. This is the hottest thing that's ever happened on the show, I almost feel sorry for all the other ships, I mean:
I hope they let it play out a bit longer like they did Climon and then have Maia end it. But I doubt it'll be that good.