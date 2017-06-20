Shadowhunters malec adorableness

Shadowhunters - 2x14 Promo "The Fair Folk", Two Sneak Peeks & More









Sources: Promo, Sneak Peek 1, Sneak Peek 2, Alisha Wainwright Twitter

Do you have better chemistry with your castmate than all the actual couples in your show, ONTD ShadowFam?

photo tumblr_orutoyy9a41vdqx4bo1_250_zpsxehb6wgi.gif
Tagged: ,