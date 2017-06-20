i haven't watched this week's episode yet but i just have to say YESSSSS TO FINALLY BEING FREEEEE NEXT WEEK!!!! Reply

lol MTE Reply

omg same, i forced myself to watch the last two weeks episodes today w/the intention of watching it live tonight but i didn't, whoops oh well Reply

lolol seriously. i am never getting hooked on a show like this again. i've learned my lesson Reply

WE'RE ALMOST THERE Reply

I read who killed Charlotte on tvline and yass come thru queen Reply

spoil me! Reply

Mona is too good for these girls I swear





Lmaoo at Ezra being a judgment cunt telling Aria her friends are shit



Poor Ali when she found out Mary killed her mom



I'm so sad this stupid shit is ending though Reply

Also are we having a viewing party or is this show like not worthy? I mean 7 years as awful as they have been...not many shows last that long haha? Reply

if i'm able to i'll make one Reply

You're a God bb :) Reply

I miss your Shay update posts (that was you, right? lol) Reply

I stopped watching so long ago. Can someone just spoil all the "secrets" for me Reply

I love Mona but she was a bit of a hypocrite towards CC. Gorl you just as bad as her and Ali but go ahead and kill evil Becky.



Please do not let Melissa be AD. First she's in her damn 30's. Second it be boring af. Reply

Lol yeah, I love Mona of course, but she was a bit much when she was acting all outraged at CeCe torturing her and the other girls. She was the original A, she was the one to inspire Charlotte in the first place! Reply

It's so close. I wanna cry. Reply

Can AD please be Spencerietta? Whoever Mona is talking to in the promo looks tall and thin, and my mind went immediately to Spencer and Toby. Reply

I'm thinking it is Reply

I thought this was weirdly written. It reminded me of an earlier episode this season that had plot but was also dry and a bit of a slog to get through.



I hate that I laughed at Ezra's line about being prepared to do anything with a Masters in American lit.



Mona's and Charlotte's scenes were great; I didn't think much of the Charlotte actress before but she brought it. One thing though I couldn't figure out is why Mona had a break; did she meet with AD? Was it just the stress? Reply

Ezra's one-liner was his best moment all series Reply

I stopped watching, will I be able to be "in" on A? Reply

Depends on when you stopped watching Reply

I watched the last 2 mins of this episode and its all I needed but Ill watch the finale next week for sure.



Ill always be pressed that Mona was never made into a full time PLL. She deserved to be behind that casket! Reply

If we know who A is, can someone spoil me :x Reply

We don't know, yet. Reply

gdi Reply

screaming baksnsms Reply

wait I thought we know who A was a while ago... Reply

SIS u got me Reply

We're all A at this point Reply

It was Charlotte, but now they're up against AD. Reply

Is Aria saying "I can't marry Ezra" or "I can't bury Ezra"? I'm so confused. Reply

it's marry Reply

is it tonight? Reply

no, the 2 hour finale is next week Reply

I'm about 2/3rds through season 1, and man, I just can't with Ezra/Aria. Please tell me they get caught and he spends six seasons in jail only to get out to find Aria's gotten therapy and has realized how messed up their relationship is. Reply

sadly, it only gets worse from then on Reply

