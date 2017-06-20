June 20th, 2017, 08:07 pm secretlytigress Pretty Little Liars Series Finale Promo source Tagged: its been 84 years, pretty little liars (freeform), television - freeform, television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 6969 comments Add comment
Lmaoo at Ezra being a judgment cunt telling Aria her friends are shit
Poor Ali when she found out Mary killed her mom
I'm so sad this stupid shit is ending though
Please do not let Melissa be AD. First she's in her damn 30's. Second it be boring af.
I hate that I laughed at Ezra's line about being prepared to do anything with a Masters in American lit.
Mona's and Charlotte's scenes were great; I didn't think much of the Charlotte actress before but she brought it. One thing though I couldn't figure out is why Mona had a break; did she meet with AD? Was it just the stress?
Ill always be pressed that Mona was never made into a full time PLL. She deserved to be behind that casket!