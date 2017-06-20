carly

New Emojis Coming Soon Including Fairy, Pie, Steam Room, Cuca etc.




-Will take a few months to implement. Probably will get them the Fall of this year for Apple products; unknown for doids, might take some time to make them ugly.

New emojis including exploding head, face vomiting, shushing face, face with hand over mouth, love you gesture, palms up together, brain, orange heart, scarf, gloves, coat, socks, zebra, giraffe, hedgehog, sauropod, cricket, coconut, broccoli, dumpling, fortune cookie, pie, cup with straw, and chopsticks.

Source

what emojis do you want next ONTD?
