New Emojis Coming Soon Including Fairy, Pie, Steam Room, Cuca etc.
T-Rex, Vampire, Crazy Face, Zombie, Giraffe, and Pie Among Emoji Included in New Unicode 10 Standard https://t.co/RiK5VrGnI9 by @julipuli pic.twitter.com/0ijJosPlPL— MacRumors.com (@MacRumors) June 20, 2017
-Will take a few months to implement. Probably will get them the Fall of this year for Apple products; unknown for doids, might take some time to make them ugly.
New emojis including exploding head, face vomiting, shushing face, face with hand over mouth, love you gesture, palms up together, brain, orange heart, scarf, gloves, coat, socks, zebra, giraffe, hedgehog, sauropod, cricket, coconut, broccoli, dumpling, fortune cookie, pie, cup with straw, and chopsticks.
what emojis do you want next ONTD?
but tbh how would you phase out words in spoken language? You need words just to talk about which emojis you're referencing
Ps will ONTD stay like this from now on? Not sure what it looks like on desktop browser but on mobile it's that basic looking page. I need the purple back!!!!
And Vampires? sick af.