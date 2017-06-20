New Emojis Coming Soon Including Fairy, Pie, Steam Room, Cuca etc.

I totally believe we are approaching a day when words are phased out.

Reply

Thread

Link





gina is way ahead of you Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this is me but with bitmoji lol i do not know how to express fondness/affection/sympathy w/ words Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mm yas Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can totally see it happening too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Back to the stone age tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

people are already doing studies on linguistics re: emojis



but tbh how would you phase out words in spoken language? You need words just to talk about which emojis you're referencing



Edited at 2017-06-21 04:22 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

There are times when I wish I could hold up a placard with a working gif on it to respond to real life situations Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm gonna have so much fun with that first one (shhh face). Reply

Thread

Link

i want a yoga emoji so i can tell people (like my sister) where I am w/o having to type it out lol Reply

Thread

Link

Been suggesting a pearl clutching emoji. Get on that Apple! Reply

Thread

Link

I want an alligator in drag emoji tbh. 💅🏾



Ps will ONTD stay like this from now on? Not sure what it looks like on desktop browser but on mobile it's that basic looking page. I need the purple back!!!! Reply

Thread

Link

if you request desktop site in your mobile browser it'll still be purple but it makes the text all small Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm getting used to the basic white mobile Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it looks like a regular journal entry, I don't use LJ bc I hate the layout lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

why does everyone hate the white & blue layout? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

FINALLY a vomit emoji! I feel like I've been waiting all my life. Reply

Thread

Link

the vom and the shhhh emojis are long overdue Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i don't want it, but they need a jar of coconut oil. unrefined, natch. and a block of shea butter.



Edited at 2017-06-21 01:09 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

finally a sandwich emoji Reply

Thread

Link

Who asked for steam room?? Reply

Thread

Link

the gays Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Are those fairies? Nice.



And Vampires? sick af. Reply

Thread

Link

I wish we used the KTT/the Coli emojis over here. I wanna post the DW one but I can't remember my login info. Reply

Thread

Link

uh oh. somewhere gene simmons is pissed. Reply

Thread

Link

The Pennsylvanian in me is VERY PLEASED about that pretzel emoji. Reply

Thread

Link

I love the mermaids! Reply

Thread

Link