Jon Berg & Geoff Johns get honest about the DCEU

huh, that's surprisingly honest



their universe really is too dark, in a "i can't see shit" sense of dark

Haha. On the mark. After watching DCU movies I always feel like I have vision issues.

This! What's even the purpose of spending that kind of money on an action movie when you can't see any of the action.

don't be that person

Haha fair enough. Just a pet peeve of mine but no harm meant by it

i love this reaction

-Joss Whedon had a meeting with WB/DC and saw Batgirl's name on their master board and expressed interest





I'm just imagining "Hey, you're developing that? Ni -" "You're hired!!"

Damn... we're never getting that Injustice story on the big screen 😪

Injustice would work better as a tv series. And I would only want one if they completely change WW. Batman can be Supes little bitch while WW leads the resistance.

not so fast!



He’s also thinking of ways that DC can differentiate itself from Marvel projects, which tend to be family-friendly. Emmerich says he admires violent, irreverent and very adult comic-book movies such as “Logan” and “Deadpool.”



“I would be surprised if we didn’t at some point make an R-rated DC movie,” says Emmerich.



🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 Reply

tbh I'm sick of the 'what if superman was evil?' dead horse, and judging by the dream sequence in BvsS, it looks like it will be a future plot point in DCEU anyway :(

honest huh?



instead of too dark they should of said crappy. Reply

bitch bye BVS was a masterpiece and johns, berg, and whedon can go eat shit for fucking over justice league

Edited at 2017-06-21 01:17 am (UTC)



Edited at 2017-06-21 01:17 am (UTC) Reply

which BVS

ultimate edition of course

I really don't see the DCEU as too dark, I mean at least I could still see shit. Unlike two seasons of Daredevil.



But whatever, I do see why people see it as kinda... morbid if I had to pick a better word. And I knew Wonder Woman was always getting a lot of attention considering how much promo she's always gotten since BVS. Reply

suicide squad wasted all the talent they got for that movie. it's hard to think of another recent film with so many great actors who were so wasted on a terrible script.

collateral beauty

Ooh good one.

I didn't think CB was that bad tbh. It just.....never started & was a little too tryhard with the schmaltz.

but both movie gave us great We hate movies eps

ia re: collateral beauty. suicide squad was still manages to be worse tho.

The only one that didn't belong is Cara Delevingne. They should have dropped the Enchantress thing altogether and focused on Joker as the villain.

crash, ocean's 12 (and 13), american hustle

i don't think this franchise being more mature is the problem, it's how laughably serious and solemn it was. making it more adult but keeping the sense of elation that was in wonder woman would be the key to distinguishing it from the juvenile crap marvel shits out every few months. like i could never imagine something like the steve/diana romance existing in the power rangers world of marvel

Agreed. I hated GOTG2. To me it felt like a movie that was written by 10-year old boys for other 10-year old boys.



If DC could lighten things up without heading into fart and poop joke territory that would be nice. Reply

what i loved about wonder woman was that struck the perfect balance between hope, humor, and grimdark shit. there were some truly dark parts to wonder woman that i think were handled really well. not to spoil TOO much but, [ third act spoilers. ] diana goes fucking berserk and almost loses it against humanity. that's profoundly dark. but the movie was only able to go there (and not be dogpiled for it a la the DCEU of yesteryear) because diana just as quickly pulled her shit together and chose love and belief in humanity over hate and rage.

geoff johns is exactly the right person to steer this ship, i think. i hope patty negotiates her way into the bigger picture DCEU brain trust too.



People embraced WW due to the film being positive and optimistic which is what the DC comics/characters are about

IA about the third part. People shit over the climax but i really liked seeing Diana realize whats she capable of but choosing to embrace kindness and hope for man. It was really nice and they earned that part after the rest of the film and didn't just feel shoehorned in.

cool but they need to keep joss whedon away from anything

I hate Geoff Johns. I know he's "working on the script" but I TRULY hope it's more like, hey, here are some ideas, now Imma go get a latte with my stupid ugly face and smelly hat, and you can actually write it because I don't know how to write as evidenced by all those Green Lantern comics.



I feel bad for Patty having to deal with him. Not only does he suck, is a hack writer, but he is also subtly sexist. In the whole, "I want to write comics my sister can enjoy" and then writes some GL shit where Carol pines after Hal Jordan even tho it was JUST established he's a louse and was pissing her off; Carol eventually gets powers (becomes a Star Sapphire) where she complains about wearing a bathing suit in space (rightfully so, then have her in a different costume, GEOFF, and skip this useless dialogue) and has a delightful Jabba-the-Hutt with Leia-on-a-leash style cover where we learn the true leader of the all woman corp is a man.



tl; dr -> Geoff Johns sucks. I want him to eat shit and get the fuck away from Patty and WW. Reply

Did you like WW? Because he co-wrote the script and the story.

I don't like him because of his constant shoving of Hal Jordon down people's throats. And his replacement of John Stewart for Cyborg. I KNOW THIS WAS YOU GEOFF! I'm still not sold on Cyborg on any JL line-up.





(I feel like there is a race discussion to be had about this but I'm not articulate enough to have it - I feel it's similar with Killer Croc in Suicide Squad and their promotion of 'diversity' but the guy is covered in head to toe crocodile make-up. But Will Smith and Jay Hernandez were also in it so...idk) Reply

Too dark wouldn't have been that big of a problem if they had actual interesting plots, less CGI and charismatic characters...And in case of SS, actual script coherency

I'm only interested in more "Wonder Woman" movies. I don't care about Cyborg or Flash or any of the other losers. Another Superman or Batman film might be OK.

"Joss Whedon had a meeting with WB/DC and saw Batgirl's name on their master board and expressed interest"

ABSOLUTELY NOT



ABSOLUTELY NOT Reply

i finally got to s5 of buffy in my adult rewatch and i'm....fucking terrified of this.

