Jon Berg & Geoff Johns get honest about the DCEU

-They admit that the DCEU was to dark

-People embraced WW due to the film being positive and optimistic which is what the DC comics/characters are about

-Suicide Squad didn't work narratively and had a bad plot but had great characters/actors

-BvS was to dark

-Batgirl & Harley Quinn movies are in the works

-Joss Whedon had a meeting with WB/DC and saw Batgirl's name on their master board and expressed interest

-Geoff & St.Patty Jenkins are currently working on a WW sequel treatment

-WWs role in JL isn't changing due to the success of the film. She always had a big part in it due to the audience reception in BvS

