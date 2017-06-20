Jon Berg & Geoff Johns get honest about the DCEU
How does @joss Whedon fit into the #DCEU? @thejonberg gives insight into the #JusticeLeague shakeup. https://t.co/3tbaJrWPac pic.twitter.com/bBmt0tFpme— Variety (@Variety) June 20, 2017
-They admit that the DCEU was to dark
-People embraced WW due to the film being positive and optimistic which is what the DC comics/characters are about
-Suicide Squad didn't work narratively and had a bad plot but had great characters/actors
-BvS was to dark
-Batgirl & Harley Quinn movies are in the works
-Joss Whedon had a meeting with WB/DC and saw Batgirl's name on their master board and expressed interest
-Geoff & St.Patty Jenkins are currently working on a WW sequel treatment
-WWs role in JL isn't changing due to the success of the film. She always had a big part in it due to the audience reception in BvS
their universe really is too dark, in a "i can't see shit" sense of dark
I'm just imagining "Hey, you're developing that? Ni -" "You're hired!!"
He’s also thinking of ways that DC can differentiate itself from Marvel projects, which tend to be family-friendly. Emmerich says he admires violent, irreverent and very adult comic-book movies such as “Logan” and “Deadpool.”
“I would be surprised if we didn’t at some point make an R-rated DC movie,” says Emmerich.
🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽
instead of too dark they should of said crappy.
But whatever, I do see why people see it as kinda... morbid if I had to pick a better word. And I knew Wonder Woman was always getting a lot of attention considering how much promo she's always gotten since BVS.
If DC could lighten things up without heading into fart and poop joke territory that would be nice.
what i loved about wonder woman was that struck the perfect balance between hope, humor, and grimdark shit. there were some truly dark parts to wonder woman that i think were handled really well. not to spoil TOO much but, [third act spoilers.]diana goes fucking berserk and almost loses it against humanity. that's profoundly dark. but the movie was only able to go there (and not be dogpiled for it a la the DCEU of yesteryear) because diana just as quickly pulled her shit together and chose love and belief in humanity over hate and rage.
geoff johns is exactly the right person to steer this ship, i think. i hope patty negotiates her way into the bigger picture DCEU brain trust too.
I feel bad for Patty having to deal with him. Not only does he suck, is a hack writer, but he is also subtly sexist. In the whole, "I want to write comics my sister can enjoy" and then writes some GL shit where Carol pines after Hal Jordan even tho it was JUST established he's a louse and was pissing her off; Carol eventually gets powers (becomes a Star Sapphire) where she complains about wearing a bathing suit in space (rightfully so, then have her in a different costume, GEOFF, and skip this useless dialogue) and has a delightful Jabba-the-Hutt with Leia-on-a-leash style cover where we learn the true leader of the all woman corp is a man.
tl; dr -> Geoff Johns sucks. I want him to eat shit and get the fuck away from Patty and WW.
(I feel like there is a race discussion to be had about this but I'm not articulate enough to have it - I feel it's similar with Killer Croc in Suicide Squad and their promotion of 'diversity' but the guy is covered in head to toe crocodile make-up. But Will Smith and Jay Hernandez were also in it so...idk)
ABSOLUTELY NOT