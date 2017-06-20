ONTD Original: 20 J-Pop Workout Bops to Add to your Playlist

I'm not even made at 20 cos it's a fucking bop. Reply

Thread

Link

I haven't heard J-Pop in quite a while and even when I used to listen to it, I don't think I strayed much outside of boybands like Arashi and NEWS. I'd also listen to Utada and soundtracks for all the tv shows I liked. I gotta check out all the songs in this list!!





Also I just re-visited this song. I don't care what anyone says, Japanese Hana Yori Dango was wayy better than the Korean version.









Edited at 2017-06-21 12:26 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Another gem from HYD (2)









Edited at 2017-06-21 12:28 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Fucking QUEEN.



I workout to the original Flavor of Life ngl lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

This song gives me feelss Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

THANK YOU, I couldn't get through the Korean version. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oo this just threw me back to the mid noughties so fast Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I got :28sec in before I had to stop because I started getting all emotional Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

#20 LMAOOOOO i should have known! Reply

Thread

Link

I'll save the songs to use later this week, after I recover from a busted calf. Reply

Thread

Link

NIce job tbh Reply

Thread

Link

Glad to see Sparkle made the list. Pretty much all of Ayutrance could make a workout list tbh. Legit shocked nothing from Perfume made this list



My personal JPop workout staples:

Koda Kumi : Taboo, Physical Thing

Namie Amuro : Do Me More, What A Feeling, Wild

Ayumi : anything from her Ayutrance stuff, Sparkle, Merry-Go-Round

Capsule: Portable Airport (Remix)

Akemi Kakihara : Say That You Love Me (fk-ek Japanese Vocal Mix)

Perfume : LEVEL 3's entire album basically, Electro World, Edge (Triangle remix)

Meisa : Are ya ready?

Utada : Traveling, Devil Inside remixes, Michi, Distance M-Flo remix, Blow My Whistle





*Edit I know I'm missing stuff but I wanted to list some of my personal all time favorites



Edited at 2017-06-21 12:38 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

tbh, the main reason why I didn't add Perfume is because Nakata already appeared twice via capsule and the Shiina Ringo collab (Unfortunately, it was the same reason I cut off MEG even though I love her). The song I was considering adding from them was this one:

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

As much as I enjoy Perfume I just couldn't get into Cosmic Explorer, even this song :/ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

dying @ the last one.



I did FlyWheel for the first time in over a year and I did worse than I thought I would. So I ate two chocolate chip cookies b/c I'm the bitter stench of failure. Reply

Thread

Link

the only jpop i know is babymetal, but they are rock, japanese versions of bts and bap, and this song.



Reply

Thread

Link







HALCALI - Girigiri Surf Rider by danetosanzo



This post just reminded me of this song, which I used to put on workout playlists because it never fails to put me in a good mood. Reply

Thread

Link

thank you for giving us the bops we deserve, op! Reply

Thread

Link

I will never forgive meisa for popping babies and abandoning her career! Reply

Thread

Link

I wish Jpop was as popular as it used to be but Japan cockblocker it's self with lack of give a fuckness towards international fans





Kpop is so much better at marketing their idols.(and yes I know it's because they need to unlike Japan but still) Reply

Thread

Link

Jpop doesn't bother marketing their idols because it's not cool to like idols. Even when AKB48 were at their peak in 2013, it wasn't cool to be that guy screaming and waving your glowstick in the crowd who knew every single member's name. And now the idol wave from 2010-2014 has ended and they're back to being as niche as ever, even most of the groups that are popular with international fans (the ones that are usually bigger and therefore easier to follow) have little to no recognition with the general public in Japan. And idols in Japan really struggle to make a name for themselves post group, even if they came from a super popular one.



Kpop markets their idols because in Korea idols can become stars, and they have a much longer shelf life. Once a Japanese girl turns 24/25 everyone just starts wondering when she's gonna leave and go start doing stage plays. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's really hard to be a fan of Japanese things because they really don't care about overseas fans. KDramas vs JDramas is even worse. You can see tons of KDramas on streaming sites but hardly any JDramas. It's so annoying to me cos I love Jdramas lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've never heard a capsule song that I've liked. Nakata Yasutaka is such a one trick pony when it comes to composition. I hear him in every capsule, Perfume and Kyary song and not in a good way. Reply

Thread

Link

yeah, he's such a hack. i'm tired of him and his glockenspiel pop Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yesss 1,2,9 and 11.



Dance All Night is so good and I'm so mad that they haven't released anything as good since then. Reply

Thread

Link

you have tommyfebruary6 and capsule on this list. i fucks with you so hard right now, op. way back when, someone made a jpop post that got me into those artists along with perfume. it changed my damn life! lemme find it.... Reply

Thread

Link

TommyFebruary6 gives me so much life tbh, I wish she would put out more music aka more than a Halloween album every year (And even then, she missed last year). Reply

Parent

Thread



Link