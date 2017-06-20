ONTD Original: 20 J-Pop Workout Bops to Add to your Playlist
Summer is upon us, and for some, that means getting your summer body together. Of course, the routine gets monotonus over time, and you start to get bored of the same songs on your playlist. But do not fret! After some testing with an elliptical, I am here to present to you over an hour and a half's worth of J-Pop songs to potentially add to your workout playlist. But before we get into the songs themselves, let's go over the rating system as it'll help you quickly choose which songs to listen to before adding it to your playlist.
The Rating System (5-point system)
Bop: Most workout songs are typically catchy with a good beat. While it isn't an absolute necessity, it is certainly important for any song to add to your playlist.
High energy: While it does have some overlap with whether the song is a bop or not, high energy is more focused on the mood and feel of the song rather than the beat itself. This difference is most notable when we get to the high energy fun songs that we'd associate with artists such as Otsuka Ai.
Motivating: Let's be honest, as cheesy as it sounds, we all love it when a song pushes us harder during a workout and give us that necessary motivation to finish the set.
Sexcercize Factor: If the good sis Kylie Minogue taught us anything, feeling sexy and confident makes workouts much more enjoyable. There's nothing better than feeling yourself as you show off your physical prowess while sexcercizing through your routine.
The Songs
1. JUMPER
Artist: capsule
Album: MORE! MORE! MORE!
To kick off this ONTD Original, we have a electrobop produced by none other than the mastermind behind Perfume and Kyary Pamyu Pamyu. This capsule classic delivers 7 minutes of sick beats
taylor don't sue me that is sure to get your energy pumping for your workout. While no one is completely sure what Toshiko is saying (capsule didn't provide lyrics for the song), the overall theme of the song and lyrics also provides great motivation to get through your workout.
Bop: *****
High energy: *****
Motivating: ****
Sexcercize Factor: *
2. RYDEEN ~ Dance All Night ~
Artist: E-girls
Album: COLORFUL POP
A fan favorite among international fans, RYDEEN ~ Dance All Night ~ pays homage to the Japanese 1980s with its sampling of RYDEEN by Yellow Magic Orchestra. While the original RYDEEN is a great song, RYDEEN ~Dance All Night ~'s modern take of the song provides a dance track that's not only catchy, but leaves you feeling sexy while you're running on that treadmill pretending that it's a catwalk. After all, who wouldn't feel themselves if they're at Ibiza wearing oversized sunglasses hopping from one party to another? Just make sure you don't bring up this song to Yellow Magic Orchestra fans as they can be pretty touchy about the "purity" of the original.
Bop: *****
High energy: *****
Motivating: ***
Sexcercize Factor: ******
3. GIMME GIMME
Artist: MADEMOISELLE YULIA
Album: MADEMOWORLD
Next, we have DJ and fashion icon MADEMOISELLE YULIA's debut song. GIMME GIMME is a bop that pretty much covers all of your bases whether you want a high energy song, a song to provide motivation, or a song that you can sexcercize to (Alebit not as blatant or in-your-face). MADEMOISELLE YULIA's confident delivery and demand for basically everything is sure to leave you feeling like the hottest thing in the world that deserves everything he or she desires.
Bop: *****
High energy: ****
Motivating: ****
Sexcercize Factor: ***
4. The Workout
Artist: Utada Hikaru
Album: Exodus
Yes, I know what you're thinking. How obvious and literal. But hear me out. What is more motivating than the queen herself coaching you through your workout as she talks about that time she had a seven-way involving three girls and four guys including a dirty blonde Texan (With a charming accent) and a born-again Christian? Nothing? Thought so. While the concept of working out to the song is cheesy, it definitely delivers as a workout song in multiple areas especially if you worship Hikki as the deity she is. Now push it up. Push it down. Pull it up. Pull it down. Keep it down. What a workout!
Bop: ****
High energy: ****
Motivating: **** / ***** if you're a Hikki fan
Sexcercize Factor: *****
5. Sparkle
Artist: Ayumi Hamasaki
Album: NEXT LEVEL
Two words. GAY BOP. The empress of J-Pop and pioneer of trance in Japan delivers with this infectious dance track that leaves your bussy quivering, but don't worry! Channel that energy, flaunt your bussy to the person behind you as you sexcercize, and slay everyone in the gym! Don't worry ladies, you're not left out just because this song is a definitive gay bop: the lyrics features empowering messages of being an assertive and confident woman that tackles everything in front of her instead of being a passive observer of the world. Definitely a must-have on your playlist if you're into J-Pop.
Bop: *****
High energy: *****
Motivating: *****
Sexcercize Factor: *****
6. Hide & Seek
Link (Can't embed)
Artist: Namie Amuro
Album: PLAY
Whereas Hikki takes a calm and collected approach into coaching you through your work out, drill sergeant Namie doesn't have time to play with you. Hide & Seek whips you into shape with its drumline beat as Namie makes sure you're not slacking off. This workout bop makes sure you finish that workout because the last thing you want to do is disappoint Namie with the stench of failure and incompetence.
Bop: *****
High energy: ****
Motivating: *****
Sexcercize Factor: ****
7. GAME
Link (Can't embed)
Artist: Mika Nakashima
Album: NO MORE RULES (2009) / STAR (2010)
Okay, I'll be the first to admit that Mika Nakashima and workout bops are definitely two things that doesn't really go together. However, that doesn't mean that she's completely written off. While GAME doesn't quite hold upto some of the songs already mentioned, it does make a nice sexy interlude for your workout playlist. If you really want to incorporate Mika Nakashima into your workout playlist, consider adding this song somewhere in the middle of your playlist and make sure the next song is a sexy bop such as the one mentioned next.
Bop: **
High energy: **
Motivating: ***
Sexcercize Factor: *****
8. One More Drama
Link (Can't embed)
Artist: Meisa Kuroki
Album: Unlocked
If you want an aggressive, sexy track to add to your playlist, look no further than Meisa Kuroki's "One More Drama". Before the actress-turned-singer had her music career destroyed by her shotgun wedding to Akanishi Jin, she dropped bops left and right. "One More Drama" in particular stands out with its aggressive acoustic guitars mixed with synths. The track is perfect for feeling yourself during your workout with its tantilizing lyrics and sensual mood.
Bop: ****
High energy: *****
Motivating: ***
Sexcercize Factor: *****
9. Netsuai Hakkakuchuu
Artist: Shiina Ringo ft. Nakata Yasutaka (CAPSULE)
Album: Ukina
What do you get when the Japanese queen of jazz-rock to write a song and the hottest (But not physically) electronic music producer in charge of the musical arrangement? Apparently, a workout bop! This whimsical electropop number will keep you on your toes with its fun instrumentals and hard beats. For those that enjoy music from Perfume or Kyary Pamyu Pamyu, this is a song you'd probably want to consider to add to your playlist. On an unrelated note, this is how the song sounds like when it's arranged more towards Shiina Ringo's tastes.
Bop: *****
High energy: *****
Motivating: ***
Sexcercize Factor: **
10. Give me a Break Stop Now
Artist: REOL
Album: Σ (SIGMA)
Now for the angry workout song! "Give me a Break Stop Now" is an aggressive electronic track that basically gives a finger to all the annoying people in society: Instagrammers blocking the road taking selfies and accidentally getting you in their shot, the happy couple in love that's hogging the road (Because fuck them for thinking they deserve happiness), and the drunk salarymen harassing people passing by. If you're working out to destress or to deal with the annoying people/events in your life, this K-Pop inspired (Before you come for me, producer GIGA was inspired by how much REOL fangirls over K-Pop/BIGBANG when he made the song) track provides that energy you need to properly vent your feelings through your workout.
Bop: *****
High energy: *****
Motivating: ******
Sexcercize Factor: *
11. Suppliminal Diet
Artist: charisma.com
Album: Aidoro-C
Have you ever wanted to feel like an 80s VHS workout model? While making a career move to accomplish this goal is ill-advised, the electrorap duo's "Suppliminal Diet" definitely leaves you feeling like one. The modern take on 80s music criticizes the health industry and society for engraining unhealthy views of diet and body image into everyone's psyche. But before you question this song choice, the song embraces the idea of working out and taking care of yourself as a form of self-improvement rather than doing a favor for anyone else. The track and its scathing lyrics are sure to motivate you to push yourself to the limit not for the sake of others, but for yourself.
Bop: *****
High energy: *****
Motivating: ******
Sexcercize Factor: **
12. Escape
Link (Can't embed)
Artist: SKE48
Album: Suzukake no ki no michi de "Kimi no hohoemi wo yume ni miru" to itte shimattara bokutachi no kankei wa dou kawatte shimau no ka, boku nari ni nan nichi ka kangaeta ue de no yaya kihazukashii ketsuron no you na mono (AKB48; yes, the title of the single is that obnoxiously long on purpose)
Although 48G groups are notorious for sugary (Some would argue to the point of boring) idol songs, they sometimes break away from this direction and experiment on their fall singles and/or B-sides. This is one of those songs. "Escape" utilizes a recent addition to their group and her talent for the piano to deliver a dance track you'd probably not expect from the 48G franchise. Problematic lyrics about a girl running away from home to be with an older guy aside, the song is an unexpected bop from the group. If you can either look past the lyrics (Or get the instrumental version) and have no qualms about listening to music from the idol franchise, this song might have a place in your tracklist.
Bop: *****
High energy: *****
Motivating: **
Sexcercize Factor: *
13. BUT
Artist: Koda Kumi
Album: Kingdom
Anyone that knows Koda Kumi knows what's coming: A pussy-popping-bottle-fucking-audience-hu
mping sexcercize bop. While many of Koda Kumi's songs fits this niche, none does it better than "BUT". This thrussy-quenching-pretzel-hole-licking number not only epitomizes sexcercize music (Not even Kylie herself can compete), but it has been scientifically proven that the song is capable of rejuviating any rotten amniotic fluids age 35 or older. Just make sure to maintain a little bit of self control or else you'll find yourself spontaneously humping that cute guy at your gym like one of Kuu's audience members at her concert.
Bop: *****
High energy: *****
Motivating: ***
Sexcercize Factor: 69*
14. Take it Outside
(Starts at 6:10; unfortunately, there's no studio version available on a streamable site)
Artist: Crystal Kay
Album: VIVID
While Japan was sleeping on Crystal Kay during the VIVID era, she dropped bops left and right. Oh well, Japan's loss. Among the many choices to add to your playlist from the album, "Take it Outside" in particular takes the cake due to its upbeat tempo and high energy. While the other songs featured on the video (Be Mine and Yo-Yo) are also great workout bops, Take it Outside simply has that "oomf" that you're looking for during your workout.
Bop: *****
High energy: *****
Motivating: ****
Sexcercize Factor: ***
15. HOT CHOCOLAT
Artist: Tommy February6
Album: FEBRUARY & HEAVENLY (On the february album of the double album)
Ah, 80s synthpop. Infectious bops you'd associate with those workout VHS videos. If you're looking for some 80s synthpop to add to your workout playlist, look no further than Tommy February6 whose sound is based on that era and genre. "HOT CHOCOLAT" in particular captures this sound to perfection and fits as a cute workout bop. However, due to the lyrical content, this is probably best for people that are either already planning to pig out after the workout or able to channel the desire for sweets into the workout without actually caving in. For those that don't fit in either category, you may want to look into other Tommy February6 songs as an alternative such as "Spacey Cowgirl".
Bop: ****
High energy: *****
Motivating: * / ****** (Depending on whether you'll cave into eating sweets)
Sexcercize Factor: *
16. LUCKY☆STAR
Artist: Otsuka Ai
Album: LOVE FANTASTIC
Oh, Otsuka Ai. Queen of being a quirky weirdo. Otsuka Ai's discography is filled with cute bops for those that want a high energy sugar pop song without going hard like an EDM song. "LUCKY☆STAR" in works especially well in fulfilling this workout song niche. Rather than giving you motivation to go ham, the song provides something upbeat to get yourself lost to while doing your workout. Personally speaking, I feel like the Prince from Katamari Damacy rolling a Katamari while working out to this song.
Bop: ***
High energy: *****
Motivating: ***
Sexcercize Factor: *
17. SUMMER GIRL
Link (Can't embed)
Artist: Kana Nishino ft. MINMI
Album: to LOVE
Altough people typically associate Kana for either keitai ballads (Ballads that appeal to the cellphone generation/culture) or country/folk-pop depending on when they were introduced to Kana, her early B-sides were filled with lowkey sugary bops. "SUMMER GIRL" in particular works well as a workout song because of how well it conveys the summer mood and having fun on the beach: Probably what many of us plan on doing thus the workout. The song will keep you energized and focused on the goal of your workout while injecting a bit of fun into it.
Bop: ****
High energy: *****
Motivating: ****
Sexcercize Factor: *
18. R.Y.U.S.E.I
Artist: Sandaime J Soul Brothers
Album: PLANET SEVEN
For those that are sick of the onslaught of sugary pop songs, let me get your attention again. If you're looking for some more EDM tracks to add to your workout playlist, you might want to look into Sandaime J Soul Brothers. The boyband has been on the rise with their EDM tracks and skilled choreography. "R.Y.U.S.E.I" in particular launched the group into popularity, and it's not hard to see why. The song is audience-friendly fun EDM. The upbeat track makes it easy to get into the rhythm of your workout and draw attention away from the physical fatigue. That said, considering the increasingly polarizing view of EDM music on ONTD, the song (And Sandaime J Soul Brothers) is only worth looking into if you're into the music genre.
Bop: *****
High energy: *****
Motivating: ***
Sexcercize Factor: **
19. Whiplash
Artist: FEMM
Album: FEMM-ISTATION
Although the mannequin duo has a discography filled with bops, "Whiplash" fits especially well at the end of workout playlists. The high energy of the song provides that spurt you need to hurdle through that last set while providing a sense of crossing the finish line. But at the same time, the song itself also reminds you to not to push yourself too hard and to slow things down if needed. So overall, the song ends your workout on a good note whether you need that extra push or someone to keep you in check to ensure that you don't do anything stupid to hurt yourself in your rush to finish the workout.
Bop: *****
High energy: *****
Motivating: *****
Sexcercize Factor: **
20. Cut to the Feeling
Artist: Carly Rae Jepsen
Album: Cut to the Feeling (Single); album TBA
... Excuse me, do I hear people complaining about Carly being included in a J-Pop list? Care to explain why? Is it because she's white and Canadian? That's xenophobic as fuck, so I'm going to need you to cut this slander against the gaijin queen of J-Pop. She's been repeatedly the best selling western artist on the digital charts, so Japan has accepted her as their own. Deal with it, Rachel Dolezals of ONTD, THAT'S how you do transethnic. Now go repent for your sins against the second coming of God and play the saxophone hook of "Run Away with Me" until your hands bleed warm blood.
What can I say? It's an inspiring track perfect for any workout playlists. The sense of thrill. The feeling of being in a race and achieving glory. In the words of Lady Gaga: Talented, brilliant, incredible, amazing, show stopping, spectacular, never the same, totally unique, completely not ever been done before, unafraid to reference or not reference, put it in a blender, shit on it, vomit on it, eat it, give birth to it. On that note, it has achieved the epitome of sexcercize by being unafraid to be sexy or not be sexy. Koda Kumi who? Buy E•MO•TION on iTunes!
Bop: ****************************************
***************************************
High energy: ****************************************
****************************
Motivating: ****************************************
******************************
Sexcercize Factor: 69* + 35* + (the weight of Koda Kumi's unborn second child)*
Sources 1 / 2 / 3 / 4 / 5 / 6 / 7 / 8 / 9a / 9b / 10 / 11 / 12a / 12b / 13a / 13b / 14 / 15a / 15b / 16 / 17 / 18 / 19 / 20
Also I just re-visited this song. I don't care what anyone says, Japanese Hana Yori Dango was wayy better than the Korean version.
Edited at 2017-06-21 12:26 am (UTC)
Edited at 2017-06-21 12:28 am (UTC)
I workout to the original Flavor of Life ngl lol
My personal JPop workout staples:
Koda Kumi : Taboo, Physical Thing
Namie Amuro : Do Me More, What A Feeling, Wild
Ayumi : anything from her Ayutrance stuff, Sparkle, Merry-Go-Round
Capsule: Portable Airport (Remix)
Akemi Kakihara : Say That You Love Me (fk-ek Japanese Vocal Mix)
Perfume : LEVEL 3's entire album basically, Electro World, Edge (Triangle remix)
Meisa : Are ya ready?
Utada : Traveling, Devil Inside remixes, Michi, Distance M-Flo remix, Blow My Whistle
*Edit I know I'm missing stuff but I wanted to list some of my personal all time favorites
Edited at 2017-06-21 12:38 am (UTC)
I did FlyWheel for the first time in over a year and I did worse than I thought I would. So I ate two chocolate chip cookies b/c I'm the bitter stench of failure.
HALCALI - Girigiri Surf Rider by danetosanzo
Kpop is so much better at marketing their idols.(and yes I know it's because they need to unlike Japan but still)
Kpop markets their idols because in Korea idols can become stars, and they have a much longer shelf life. Once a Japanese girl turns 24/25 everyone just starts wondering when she's gonna leave and go start doing stage plays.
Dance All Night is so good and I'm so mad that they haven't released anything as good since then.