Patty Jenkins talks about her love for Chris Pine + She's working on a script for Wonder Woman 2

"Do you love Chris Pine as much as Patty does?" Indubitably yeah Reply

lmfaoooo indubitably gets me every time Reply

gingerslam still loves CFine more than all of us combined Reply

oh ginger <3 Reply

The one true stan Reply

Pssht, I love him more! And now the world can finally see the superior Chris, the best pie, emerge. Reply

ONTD do not disappoint with Chris Pine gifs Reply

The superior Chris. That's sweet that she has so many great things to say about him. Reply

I've had a soft spot for chris pine since princess diaries 2 Reply

That movie was so ridiculously OTT it almost reaches so-bad-it's-good territory. Reply

Almost but not quite Reply

maybe it was because I was like, ten, when it came out, but I really loved it lol. I was a big fan of raven too at the time. Reply

aww I really like both of the PD movies Reply

I loved these movies sfm. Reply

I remember hating this sequel because I wanted her to be with the boyfriend from the first movie Reply

No. I dont give a shit about Chris Pine. He was there, it was cute but I'm fine. I need a good third act and amazons. tons of amazons. I wanna get tired of seeing amazons (like that would happen) Reply

I would give good dollar to a movie trilogy of the Amazons - if I took any issue with WW I felt the Amazons were kinda rushed through. Reply

I hated the third act, so that is my issue, but they really did rushed that part. I wanted more fights with them, they were so awesome. and even more conversations. Reply

I hope Hollywood doesn't sleep on Pine post-WW, he's always been pretty cool. Reply

This is literally the only part of Into the Woods I've ever seen and the only part I ever care to see because it's so hilarious. Reply

the rest was so poorly done and the changes were so stupid, you're not missing anything Reply

Into the Woods is awful. The amount of times they chanted into the woods was ridiculous. We get it! The praise it got is mind boggling. Reply

Oh and this line too:







Edited at 2017-06-21 02:33 am (UTC) It really is the only part worth seeing. I thought the rest of it was awful and I normally don't mind musicals.

I just saw a production of this a month or two ago and it made me want to rewatch the movie. Reply

I saw this in theaters and I remember the whole theater like crying from laughing during this part Reply

he really was so perfectly cast for this, shame the movie was fucking stupid Reply

idgaf about chris pine... Reply

Are you saying you're in love with her?

No, she's a married woman! lmao Are you saying you're in love with her?No, she's a married woman! lmao Reply

i'm dying i'm dying Reply

The only thing I disliked about Wonder Woman is that the male damsel had way too much to do. I feel like he ended up having more lines than Gal in the end? Wonder Woman shouldn't have to split screen time with anyone. Reply

lmfao i love this interview Reply

when he eats the salad off the floor lmfaoooo Reply

the way Cordon keeps staring at Pine's crotch is endlessly hilarious to me. he did it when they did that sketch with Patricia Arquette, too. Reply

I'm still mad no one death-dropped in that skit. That would've made it perfection. Reply

