Patty Jenkins talks about her love for Chris Pine + She's working on a script for Wonder Woman 2





“Patty and I are writing the treatment right now,” Geoff Johns said. “The goal is to make another great Wonder Woman film.”
He said he loved working with Patty and that they already have a cool idea for the sequel.




-Patty talks about why she cast Chris Pine for the part of Steve Trevor, she says he's charming, hilarious and a joy to work with


Do you love Chris Pine as much as Patty does? What would you like to see in Wonder Woman 2?
