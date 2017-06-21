Patty Jenkins talks about her love for Chris Pine + She's working on a script for Wonder Woman 2
According to @Variety, #PattyJenkins now working on "cool idea" for #WonderWoman sequel script w/ DC's #GeoffJohns https://t.co/L2ZW3IjKFS pic.twitter.com/vIeQg2jogl— Yahoo Movies (@YahooMovies) June 20, 2017
“Patty and I are writing the treatment right now,” Geoff Johns said. “The goal is to make another great Wonder Woman film.”
He said he loved working with Patty and that they already have a cool idea for the sequel.source
-Patty talks about why she cast Chris Pine for the part of Steve Trevor, she says he's charming, hilarious and a joy to work with
source
Do you love Chris Pine as much as Patty does? What would you like to see in Wonder Woman 2?
There are not enough words to describe how much I love #ChrisPine. The greatest actor, friend and person. And a gift to WW in every way. pic.twitter.com/b8tYeroGFP— Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) June 17, 2017
-Patty talks about why she cast Chris Pine for the part of Steve Trevor, she says he's charming, hilarious and a joy to work with
source
Do you love Chris Pine as much as Patty does? What would you like to see in Wonder Woman 2?
Pssht, I love him more! And now the world can finally see the superior Chris, the best pie, emerge.
Oh Pine you so fine
ICONIC
Re: ICONIC
Re: ICONIC
Into the Woods is awful. The amount of times they chanted into the woods was ridiculous. We get it! The praise it got is mind boggling.
Re: ICONIC
Oh and this line too:
Edited at 2017-06-21 02:33 am (UTC)
Re: ICONIC
Re: ICONIC
Re: ICONIC
Are you saying you're in love with her?
No, she's a married woman! lmao
i'm dying