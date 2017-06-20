Who watches The Watchmen? HBO apparently

but lord snyder's watchmen was damn near perfect. why try to best what is already at the limits of man's ability? Reply

lmao ily Reply

snyder's watchmen was damn near perfect



no Reply

It's the only Snyder movie I love. Reply

omg this is what I've always wanted Reply

Hmmm, maybe. Especially if we get a lot of flashbacks on the OG Watchmen/Minutemen Reply

Interesting

I do like the watchmen movie but i'm willing to give this a chance Reply

Awesome!! Yes I'm interested. Though I worry that as a series it would have the same problem the movie did, which is to say that while it was right on time for terrific visual effects, it was decades too late to resonate with the paranoia that permeated the Cold War



Granted, 45 is doing what he can to make me nervous every hour of every day so maybe Watchmen: The Series will feel exceedingly well-timed Reply

i'd be interested in seeing them attempt to update it to the modern day, tbh Reply

Seconding this. The timing's right. Reply

i was into it until lindelof. nope, i'm still not over lost. Reply

mte Reply

Damon Lindelof

Nope

Mmmm, interest-Nope Reply

lindelof tho? couldn't it have been jonah nolan? Reply

Hmmm sounds promising. I loved the graphic novel when I read it years ago but tbh I wonder if they should deal differently now with the whole comedian and silk spectre backstory Reply

btw matthew goode and billy crudup were flawless in the movie. Reply

I thought the casting choices were definitely inspired.



Say what you want about Snyder, but the opening credits were fantastic and the ending was an improvement. Reply

This comic didn't have that many issues right? I bought it bc a friend recommended it and I have yet to read it. Reply

I think it was 12 issues Reply

omg garfield! Reply

yeah, it's 12 issues, but they're really dense, especially if you read all of the extra prose included



(i skip the pirate comic because it's boring but ymmv) Reply

If it's Lindelof, it will have a ton of religious references, episodes that end in cliffhangers but aren't resolved until two or three episodes later, random self-indulgent episodes about one character that are a chore to watch, a tremendous amount of plot buildup that makes you excited about how it's going to end and ... unfortunately ... a totally unsatisfying nothing ending.



No, I'm not interested. After the underwhelming "Leftovers" series finale, I'm done with him. Reply

"random self-indulgent episodes about one character that are a chore to watch"



But can it be worse than the walking dead? 👀👀 Reply

Really? I was super wary of the Leftovers because it was Lindelof, but I actually thought the ending was decently satisfying. Esp. Nora's explanation to Kevin Jr. But of course, all the big questions never got truly answered.



But yeah... I totally agree with your Lindelof cliche checklist. haha Reply

Ugh and I'll eat it up too, even though... HBO... nnnn Reply

Could be TheCW..... Reply

Like the CW would even touch something that dark. (But then again.....) Reply

