Who watches The Watchmen? HBO apparently
Damon Lindelof to Develop ‘Watchmen’ for HBO https://t.co/kxaKDHdaBz— Variety (@Variety) June 20, 2017
-Damon Lindelof (The Leftovers) is developing The Watchmen for HBO
-Will have nothing to do with the Zack Snyder film
-They previously attempted a Watchmen adaption back in 2014
Source
Are you interested in a Watchmen tv series?
no
I do like the watchmen movie but i'm willing to give this a chance
Granted, 45 is doing what he can to make me nervous every hour of every day so maybe Watchmen: The Series will feel exceedingly well-timed
Damon Lindelof
Nope
Say what you want about Snyder, but the opening credits were fantastic and the ending was an improvement.
(i skip the pirate comic because it's boring but ymmv)
No, I'm not interested. After the underwhelming "Leftovers" series finale, I'm done with him.
But can it be worse than the walking dead? 👀👀
But yeah... I totally agree with your Lindelof cliche checklist. haha